Registration open for 32nd Lobster Loop road race in Canton

Registration is open for the 32nd annual Lobster Loop road race and health walk in Canton. The 3.1- mile race (5K) is set for Sunday, August 25 at 8:30 a.m. beginning and ending at the Town Green in Canton across the street from the Gallery on the Green.

The race is hosted by the Canton Middle School Parent/Teacher Organization (PTO) and all proceeds will be used to support the educational, social and emotional growth of the grade 7 and 8 students.

All participants that register by Aug. 1 will receive a free Lobster Loop t-shirt on the day of the race. The non-refundable registration fee is $30.

Participants are urged to register online. Athletes can sign up on the day of the race through their own device or phone. For more Lobster Loop registration information, contact Kim Weller at [email protected] or 860-318-1438.

For safety reasons, wheels (bikes, strollers, roller-blades, etc.) and animals (dogs, other pets, etc.) are not allowed on the race course during the event.

A year ago, there were more than 450 runners who finished the race. Simsbury’s Luke Davis outran two of his brothers to win the race for the second consecutive year in 16:24. Unionville’s Rebecca Stephenson finished ninth overall and won the women’s race in 19:33 with a 20-second win over Avon’s Sarah Saindon.