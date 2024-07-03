Simsbury Little League U11 team wins District 6 title

The Simsbury Little League under-11 baseball team remained undefeated this summer with a 13-9 win over Avon to win the District 6 Minor Division (ages 10-11or U11) championship on Tuesday night.

A majority of this Simsbury team was on the U10 team a year ago that also won a District 6 championship.

The four-run margin of victory was the closest win thus far for undefeated Simsbury (6-0). In their previous five games, Simsbury won by an average of 10.8 runs.

Simsbury advances to the three-team state Section II tournament that will be played at Memorial Field in Simsbury. Champions from District 3 and District 5 will join Simsbury in the three-team field looking to advance to the final four of the tournament.

It’s the second year in a row that Simsbury has won the U11 championship and the the fifth time in the last decade that Simsbury has won the district championship in this tournament.