Connect with us

Youth Baseball

Simsbury Little League U11 team wins District 6 title

Simsbury Little League’s U11 baseball team beat Avon on Tuesday night, 13-9 to win the District 6 championship in Plymouth at Janzer Field. (Photo courtesy Scott Kerr)

The Simsbury Little League under-11 baseball team remained undefeated this summer with a 13-9 win over Avon to win the District 6 Minor Division (ages 10-11or U11) championship on Tuesday night.

A majority of this Simsbury team was on the U10 team a year ago that also won a District 6 championship.

The four-run margin of victory was the closest win thus far for undefeated Simsbury (6-0). In their previous five games, Simsbury won by an average of 10.8 runs.

Simsbury advances to the three-team state Section II tournament that will be played at Memorial Field in Simsbury. Champions from District 3 and District 5 will join Simsbury in the three-team field looking to advance to the final four of the tournament.

It’s the second year in a row that Simsbury has won the U11 championship and the the fifth time in the last decade that Simsbury has won the district championship in this tournament.

Related Topics

Since 2009, the Collinsville Press has been providing award-winning coverage of sports and news in the Farmington Valley and across Connecticut.

More in Youth Baseball