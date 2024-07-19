Simsbury U10 Little League baseball team wins Section II title

BRISTOL, July 18, 2024 – Second baseman Caleb Weinberg was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and one RBI to lead the Simsbury U10 Little League baseball team to a 10-5 win over Southington North/West in Section II of the state tournament Thursday night at Warren Field.

The victory gives Simsbury (9-1) the Section II championship and Simsbury advances to the Final Four of the state tournament for players ages 8-to-10 that begins Tuesday, July 23 in Orange at Roche Field.

Finian Sullivan and Landon Medic each had two hits for Simsbury. Sullivan was 2-for-3 at the plate while Medic was 2-for-2 with a double, triple, two RBI and two runs scored. Connor Medic also hit a double for Simsbury.

On the mound, Daniel Cerreta went the distance, pitching six innings and allowing five hits to earn the win. He struck out two and walked just one.

With the win, Simsbury avenged their only loss of the summer. Southington North/West beat Simsbury on Sunday by a 7-3 score.

The U10 team was one of three Simsbury Little League baseball teams that won District 6 championships and advance to the state tournament.

Major Division team eliminated

Simsbury’s Major Division baseball team (ages 11-12) finally lost an elimination game and was eliminated in a 4-1 loss to Shelton in the Section II tournament. Simsbury won five elimination games in the District 6 tournament. Simsbury (6-5) dropped a 7-2 decision to eventual Section II champion Wallingford/Yalesville in their state tournament opener.

Neil Sullivan had two hits in the loss to Wallingford/Yalesville. Simsbury had just six hits in the loss to Shelton with Aaron Espinoza hitting a double and AJ Joyce hitting a triple.

Simsbury U11 team in Final Four

In the U11 tournament, Simsbury advanced to the Final Four with consecutive wins over Southington to win Section II. Simsbury (8-2) had just three hits as they dropped an 11-1 decision to Fairfield National in the first game of the Final Four on Thursday. Simsbury plays again on Friday.

In the Section II tournament, Monroe scored three runs in the fourth inning to nip Simsbury, 3-2 with Simsbury getting just four hits. Simsbury remained alive with 5-3 win over Southington. Sean Beaulieu, Brendan Hodgson and Ben Vincent each went 2-for-3 at the plate with Jacob Charpinsky getting a double, Simsbury won the Section II title with a 14-4 win over Southington in four innings, thanks to 13 hits. Hodgson, Will Haberman, Jacob Charpinsky and Brandon Mitchell each had two hits in the game. Mitchell had a triple, single and drove in three RBI. Vincent and Jamie Maggiore each had doubles.

U10 Section II final

Simsbury 10, Southington North/West 5

At Bristol

Simsbury (9-1) 512 200 — 10-11-3

Southington NW 110 300 – 5-5-0

Daniel Cerreta and Bennett Roach; Owen H, Joey M (2), Bradyen A (4) and Leo W; WP: Cerreta; 2B: Michael W (South), Caleb Weinberg (Sim) 2, Cooper Medic (Sim), Landon Medic (Sim); 3B: Caleb Weinberg (S), Landon Medic (Sim)

U10 Section II

At Bristol (Warren Field)

Saturday, July 13

Game 1: Simsbury (D6) 11, Monroe (D3) 2

Sunday, July 14

Game 2: Southington North/West (D5) 7, Simsbury 3

Monday, July 15

Game 3: Southington North/West 10, Monroe 4

Wednesday, July 17

Final: Simsbury 10, Southington North/West 5

U11 Section II

At Simsbury (Memorial Field)

Monday, July 8

Monroe (D3) 3, Simsbury (D6) 2

Tuesday, July 9

Southington (D5) 14, Monroe 4

Wednesday, July 10

Simsbury 5, Southington 3

Friday, July 12

Final: Simsbury 14, Southington 4

U11 Final Four

At Trumbull (Unity Park)

Thursday, July 18

Game 1: Fairfield National 12. Simsbury 1

Game 2: Guilford vs. South Windsor

Friday, July 19

Game 3: Simsbury vs. loser game 2, 5:45 p.m.

Game 4: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 5:45 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Game 5: Winner game 3 vs.. loser game 4, 10 a.m.

Sunday, July 21

Game 6: Final – Winner game 4 vs. winner game 5, 10 a.m.

Monday, July 22

Game 7, if necessary, 5:45 p.m..