Two Avon softball teams to play for Section titles

Two Avon Little League softball teams will play for the right to advance to the Final Four of the state Little League tournaments on Wednesday.

Avon’s Major Division team (ages 11-12) will face Berlin on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. at Rockwell Park in Bristol in the Section II championship game with the winner advancing to the state finals.

In the Junior Division (ages 13-15), Avon’s Brianna Connellan was 3-for-3 with a double, triple to lead Avon to a 6-4 win over Enfield on Tuesday. Avon (1-1) advances to the Section I championship game on Wednesday against Bristol at Brainard Park in Enfield at 6 p.m.

In the Major Division contest, Avon (4-1) will be facing an undefeated Berlin squad (6-0) for the second time in three nights. On Monday, Berlin outlasted Avon, 3-1. Berlin eliminated Shelton with a 10-0 victory in five innings on Tuesday.

In the Junior Division game, Avon won their first game of the summer with 10 hits. Eight players had at least one hit in the game. Fallyn Banks had a triple for Avon and drove in a run.

On the mound, Avon’s Jessica Mizia scattered seven hits and struck out 10. She walked just one batter. Ashley Morello, Mizia, Banks and Noelle Bittar each drove in a run for Avon.

Bristol beat Avon, 15-3 on Friday in the tournament opener for both teams. Bristol outlasted Enfield on Monday night, 2-0, to secure a spot in the Section I title game.

Junior Division

Avon 6, Enfield 4

At Enfield

Enfield 010 003 0 — 4-7-0

Avon (1-1) 102 111 x — 6-10-2

Gordon and Gnatek; Jessica Mizia and Anna Kelley; WP: Mizia (1-0); LP: Gordon; 2B: Brianna Connellan (A), Fonseca (En), Paige Valintakonis (En), 3B: Connellan (A), Fallyn Banks (A), Valintakonis (En)

Section 1

At Brainard Park, Enfield

Friday, July 5

Bristol (D5) 15, Avon (D6) 3

Monday, July 8

Bristol 2, Enfield (D8) 0

Tuesday, July 9

Avon 6, Enfield 4

Wednesday, July 10

Game 4, final: Avon vs. Bristol (one-game), 6 p.m.

Major Division

Section 2

At Bristol (Rockwell Park)

Friday, July 5

Avon (D6) 4, Shelton (D3) 2

Monday, July 8

Berlin (D5) 3, Avon 1

Tuesday, July 9

Berlin 10, Shelton 0 (5)

Wednesday, July 10

Final: Berlin vs. Avon (one game), 5:45 p.m.