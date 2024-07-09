Two Berlin pitchers handcuff Avon in Section II softball

BRISTOL, July 8, 2024 – Two Berlin Little League softball pitchers combined to allow just two hits and strike out eight to lead Berlin to a 3-1 win over Avon in a Section II Major Division (ages 11-12) state tournament game Monday night at Rockwell Park.

Berlin’s Callie Szymanski and Alexis Gorneault each pitched three hits. Each gave up a hit and each pitcher struck out four.

Berlin (5-0, 1-0 Section II ) and Shelton (0-1 Section II) face each other on Tuesday night. The top two teams in Section II will play a one-game championship game on Wednesday night for the right to advance to the Final Four of the state tournament.

Avon (4-1, 1-1 Section II) trailed 3-0 before they pushed a run across in the fourth inning. Jackie Funderburk led off the inning with a walk and moved to second base on a ground ball out. Funderburk scored on Lena Stortz’s RBI single to center field.

Berlin took a 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a double from Szymanski, a single from Harper Amos and a two-out error by Avon that allowed both runs to score.

Berlin extended their lead to 3-0 in the third inning with another unearned run. Ella Rose Lenois reached on an error and moved to second base on the poor throw. Lenois moved to third base on a bunt single and scored on an fielder’s choice.

Storz allowed five hits and struck out four.

Berlin 3, Avon 1

At Bristol

Berlin (5-0) 210 000 — 3-5-0

Avon (4-1) 000 100 — 1-2-2

Callie Szymanski, Alexis Gorneault (3) and Charlotte Brasile; Lena Stortz and Meredith Parker; WP: Szymanski (3-0); LP: Stortz (4-1); 2B: Callie Szymanski (B); NOTE: Stortz and Jackie Funderburk had the only hits for Avon. Stortz struck out four and walked one. Two Berlin pitchers struck out eight Avon hitters.

Section 2

At Bristol (Rockwell Park)

Friday, July 5

Avon (D6) 4, Shelton (D3) 2

Monday, July 8

Berlin (D5) 3, Avon 1

Tuesday, July 9

Game 3: Shelton vs. Berlin, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 10

Game 4, Final: Top two teams (one game), 5:45 p.m.