Connect with us

Youth Softball

Two Berlin pitchers handcuff Avon in Section II softball

Lena Stortz and the Avon Little League softball team dropped a 3-1 decision to Berlin on Monday in Section II action.

BRISTOL, July 8, 2024 – Two Berlin Little League softball pitchers combined to allow just two hits and strike out eight to lead Berlin to a 3-1 win over Avon in a Section II Major Division (ages 11-12) state tournament game Monday night at Rockwell Park.

Berlin’s Callie Szymanski and Alexis Gorneault each pitched three hits. Each gave up a hit and each pitcher struck out four.

Berlin (5-0, 1-0 Section II ) and Shelton (0-1 Section II) face each other on Tuesday night. The top two teams in Section II will play a one-game championship game on Wednesday night for the right to advance to the Final Four of the state tournament.

Avon (4-1, 1-1 Section II) trailed 3-0 before they pushed a run across in the fourth inning. Jackie Funderburk led off the inning with a walk and moved to second base on a ground ball out. Funderburk scored on Lena Stortz’s RBI single to center field.

Berlin took a 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a double from Szymanski, a single from Harper Amos and a two-out error by Avon that allowed both runs to score.

Berlin extended their lead to 3-0 in the third inning with another unearned run. Ella Rose Lenois reached on an error and moved to second base on the poor throw. Lenois moved to third base on a bunt single and scored on an fielder’s choice.

Storz allowed five hits and struck out four.

Berlin 3, Avon 1
At Bristol
Berlin (5-0)   210  000  — 3-5-0
Avon (4-1)     000  100  — 1-2-2
Callie Szymanski, Alexis Gorneault (3) and Charlotte Brasile; Lena Stortz and Meredith Parker; WP: Szymanski (3-0); LP: Stortz (4-1); 2B: Callie Szymanski (B); NOTE: Stortz and Jackie Funderburk had the only hits for Avon. Stortz struck out four and walked one. Two Berlin pitchers struck out eight Avon hitters.

Section 2
At Bristol (Rockwell Park)
Friday, July 5
Avon (D6) 4, Shelton (D3) 2
Monday, July 8
Berlin (D5) 3, Avon 1
Tuesday, July 9
Game 3: Shelton vs. Berlin, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 10
Game 4, Final: Top two teams (one game), 5:45 p.m.

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Youth Softball