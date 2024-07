Weekly scoreboard: July 1-7, 2024

Monday, July 1

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Simsbury 10, Oakville 0

Naugatuck 4, Torrington 3

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Tri-Town at Valley Ducks (Wolcott)

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

District 6 Age 9-11

Avon 3, East Granby/Granby 0

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

District 6 Major Division (ages 11-12): Final — Avon 3, Simsbury 0

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut 83, Phoenix 72

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford 6, Binghamton 1

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Simsbury 10, Oakville 0

At Simsbury

Oakville 000 000 — 0-5-6

Simsbury (6-2) 011 44x — 10-10-0

Tyler Egan, A. Howell (5) and S Sirica; Kieran Beman and J Nadeau; WP: Beman (1-1); LP: Egan; 2B: Colby Wilhelm (S), HR: Colby Wilheim (S); NOTE: Wilheim (S) was 2-3 with 4 RBI, Lucas Gifford (S) was 2-4 with Connor Naspo (S) going 2-4 with 3 RBI. Chad Orluk (S) was 1-3 with 3 RBI

Naugatuck 4, Torrington 3

At Naugatuck

Torrington 200 100 0 — 3-6-2

Naugatuck 100 011 1 – 4-6-2

Tucciarone, Wall (7) and Dattel; Crilly, Donlon (6) and Cestari; WP: Donlon; LP: Wall; 2B: Wall (T), Gordon (T); NOTE: Isaiah Alejandro’s two-out RBI single in 7th wins it for Naugatuck

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

Avon 3, Simsbury 0

At Simsbury

Simsbury (1-2) 000 000 — -0-3-0

Avon (3-0) 200 01x — 3-3-0

Catherine Soto and Ava Caponetti; Lena Stortz and Meredith Parker; WP: Stortz (3-0); LP: Soto; 2B: Catherine Soto (S); 3B: Reese Griffin (S)

Tuesday, July 2

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Milford at West Hartford, 5:45 p.m.

Danbury at Bristol, 6 p.m.

Naugatuck at Torrington, 6:30 p.m.

Simsbury at Oakville (Municipal Stadium), 7 p.m.

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Amenia at Burlington, 6 p.m.

Torrington at Winsted, 5:45 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

District 6 Age 9-11 final: Avon or East Granby/Granby winner at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

District 6 Major Division (ages 11-12): Final – Avon at Simsbury, 5:45 p.m., if necessary

COLLEGE BASEBALL

CCBL: Bridgeport at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Oakville at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

Torrington at Naugatuck, 8 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

District 6 Age 9-11 final: If necessary at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Hartford at Louden United, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Binghamton at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

Friday, July 5

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

West Hartford at Naugatuck, 7:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Binghamton at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Danbury at West Hartford, 11 a.m.

Ridgefield at Bristol, 1 p.m.

Norwalk at Naugatuck, 8 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Binghamton at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

Sunday, July 7

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Canton at Burlington, noon

Amenia at Naugatuck, 6 p.m.

CT Sliders at Bethlehem, 11 a.m.

Wolcott at Valley Kraken (New Milford), 10 a.m.

Torrington at Valley Ducks (Wolcott), 1 p.m.

Tri-Town at Winsted, 10 a.m.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Simsbury at Norwalk, 3 p.m.

Naugatuck at Danbury, noon

West Hartford at Ridgefield, 3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

CCBL All-Star game at Simsbury, 5 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Atlanta at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

