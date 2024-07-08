Weekly scoreboard: July 8-14, 2024

Monday, July 8

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Bristol at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

Torrington at West Hartford

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

District 6, Major Division

Avon vs. Simsbury at Terryville, 8 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

Major Division, Section II

Avon vs. Berlin at Rockwell Park, Bristol, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 9

AMERICAN LEGION

Simsbury at Bristol, 7 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

Junior Division, Section II

Avon vs. Enfield at Brainard Park, 6 p.m.

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Bethlehem at Canton (Mills Pond), 5:45 p.m.

Torrington at Burlington

PRO BASEBALL

Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 10

AMERICAN LEGION

Simsbury at Bristol, 5:30 p.m.

West Hartford at Torrington, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

CCBL: Wallingford at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

New York at Connecticut, 11 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday, July 11

AMERICAN LEGION

Torrington at West Hartford, 5:45 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Junior Division, state final

Game 1: Canton vs. Somers at South Windsor, 5:45 p.m.

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Torrington at Naugatuck

Wolcott at CT Sliders

Amenia at Valley Kraken (New Milford)

Valley Ducks at Tri-Town

Winsted at Burlington

COLLEGE BASEBALL

CCBL: Simsbury at Southington, 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, July 12

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Junior Division, state final

Game 2: Canton vs. Somers at South Windsor, 5:45 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

CCBL: Manchester at Simsbury, 7:15 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Charlotte at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

AMERICAN LEGION

Bristol at Torrington, 11 a.m.

Naugatuck at Oakville, 11 a.m.

West Hartford at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Junior Division, state final

Game 3: Canton vs. Somers at South Windsor, 4 p.m., if necessary

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Amenia at Canton, noon

CT Sliders at Valley Ducks (Wolcott)

Winsted at Wolcott, 1 p.m.

Naugatuck at Valley Kraken (New Milford)

Bethlehem at Tri-Town, noon

PRO BASEBALL

Portland at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

AMERICAN LEGION

Simsbury at West Hartford, 11 a.m.

Torrington at Bristol, 1 p.m.

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Canton at Wolcott (BAW Complex), 6 p.m.

Tri-Town at Torrington, 6 p.m.

Bethlehem at Naugatuck, 6 p.m.

Valley Kraken at Valley Ducks (Wolcott), 1 p.m.

Burlington at Amenia NY, 1 p.m.

CT Sliders at Winsted, 9 a.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Phoenix at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Portland at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

Previous results

Previous Summer 2024 results

July 1-7, 2024

June 24-30, 2024

June 17-23, 2024

June 10-16, 2024

Previous Spring 2024 results

June 3-June 9, 2024

May 28-June 2, 2024

May 20-27, 2024

May 13-19, 2024

May 6-May 12, 2024

April 29-May 5, 2024

April 22-28, 2024

April 15-21, 2024

April 8-14, 2024

March 29-April 7, 2024

Previous Winter 2024 results

March 11-23, 2024

March 4-10, 2024

Feb. 26-March 3, 2024

Feb. 19-25, 2024

Feb. 12-18, 2024

Feb. 5-11, 2024

Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2024

Jan. 22-28, 2024

Jan. 15-21, 2024

Jan. 8-14, 2024

Jan. 1-7, 2024

Dec. 17-31, 2023

Dec. 9-16, 2023

Previous Fall 2023 results

Nov. 13-26, 2023

Nov. 6-13, 2023

Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2023

Oct. 23-29, 2023

Oct. 16-22, 2023

Oct. 9-15, 2023

Oct. 2-8, 2023

Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2023

Sept. 18-24, 2023

Sept. 11-17, 2023

August 29-Sept. 10, 2023

Previous Summer 2023 results

August 7-27, 2023

July 24-August 6, 2023

July 10-23, 2023

July 3-9, 2023

June 26-July 2, 2023

June 19-25, 2023

June 12-18, 2023

Previous Spring 2023 results

June 5-11, 2023

May 29-June 4, 2023

May 22-28, 2023

May 15-21, 2023

May 8-14, 2023

May 1-7, 2023

April 24-30, 2023

April 17-23, 2023

April 9-16, 2023

March 29-April 8, 2023