Weekly scoreboard: July 8-14, 2024

Monday, July 8
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Bristol at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
Torrington at West Hartford
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
District 6, Major Division
Avon vs. Simsbury at Terryville, 8 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
Major Division, Section II
Avon vs. Berlin at Rockwell Park, Bristol, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 9
AMERICAN LEGION
Simsbury at Bristol, 7 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
Junior Division, Section II
Avon vs. Enfield at Brainard Park, 6 p.m.
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Bethlehem at Canton (Mills Pond), 5:45 p.m.
Torrington at Burlington
PRO BASEBALL
Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Wednesday, July 10
AMERICAN LEGION
Simsbury at Bristol, 5:30 p.m.
West Hartford at Torrington, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CCBL: Wallingford at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
New York at Connecticut, 11 a.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Thursday, July 11
AMERICAN LEGION
Torrington at West Hartford, 5:45 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Junior Division, state final
Game 1: Canton vs. Somers at South Windsor, 5:45 p.m.
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Torrington at Naugatuck
Wolcott at CT Sliders
Amenia at Valley Kraken (New Milford)
Valley Ducks at Tri-Town
Winsted at Burlington
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CCBL: Simsbury at Southington, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Friday, July 12
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Junior Division, state final
Game 2: Canton vs. Somers at South Windsor, 5:45 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CCBL: Manchester at Simsbury, 7:15 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Charlotte at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 13
AMERICAN LEGION
Bristol at Torrington, 11 a.m.
Naugatuck at Oakville, 11 a.m.
West Hartford at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Junior Division, state final
Game 3: Canton vs. Somers at South Windsor, 4 p.m., if necessary
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Amenia at Canton, noon
CT Sliders at Valley Ducks (Wolcott)
Winsted at Wolcott, 1 p.m.
Naugatuck at Valley Kraken (New Milford)
Bethlehem at Tri-Town, noon
PRO BASEBALL
Portland at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.
Sunday, July 14
AMERICAN LEGION
Simsbury at West Hartford, 11 a.m.
Torrington at Bristol, 1 p.m.
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Canton at Wolcott (BAW Complex), 6 p.m.
Tri-Town at Torrington, 6 p.m.
Bethlehem at Naugatuck, 6 p.m.
Valley Kraken at Valley Ducks (Wolcott), 1 p.m.
Burlington at Amenia NY, 1 p.m.
CT Sliders at Winsted, 9 a.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Phoenix at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Portland at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.
