2024 American Legion baseball state tournament

Results and pairings for Connecticut’s 2024 American Legion 19-and-under (19u) state championship tournament.

2024 final zone standings

Zone 1 final standings (U19): West Hartford 18-3, Bristol 15-6, Simsbury 11-9, Naugatuck 8-13, Torrington 6-15, Oakville 2-19

Zone 4 final standings (U19): Norwalk 13-4, Danbury 12-5, Ridgefield 11-6, Milford 3-13

Zone 3 final standings (U19): Enfield 21-1, Middletown 18-4, South Windsor 14-8, Tri-County 13-9, Ellington 11-11, NCL (Windsor Locks/Windsor) 8-14, RCP (Rocky Hill/Cromwell/Portland) 7-15, Glastonbury 4-18, EHM (East Hartford/Manchester) 2-20

Zone 6 final standings (U19): Waterford 21-1, Norwich 13-9, Tri-Town 13-9, Danielson 5-17, Moosup 1-21

State tournament (19U), Double-elimination

Saturday, July 27

At South Windsor

No. 8 Ridgefield 1, No. 1 Waterford 0

No. 5 Enfield 7, No. 4 South Windsor 4

At Middletown

No. 7 Danbury 5, No. 2 West Hartford 4

No. 6 Middletown 1, No. 3 Norwalk 0

Sunday, July 28

Waterford 9, South Windsor 2, South Windsor eliminated

West Hartford advances. Norwalk removed from tournament for egregious behavior

Enfield 5, Ridgefield 1

Danbury 8, Middletown 2

Monday, July 29

Games postponed, rain

Tuesday, July 30

Middletown 8, Waterford 7, Waterford eliminated

West Hartford 11, Ridgefield 1, Ridgefield eliminated

Danbury 6, Enfield 5

Thursday, Aug. 1

West Hartford 6, Enfield 2, Enfield eliminated

Middletown 11, Danbury 6

Friday, Aug. 2

West Hartford 10. Middletown 4, Middletown eliminated

Final: West Hartford 4, Danbury 2

State tournament (19U), play-in round

Sunday, July 21

No. 9 Ridgefield 1, No. 24 Moosup 0, forfeit

Monday, July 22

No. 10 South Windsor 10, No. 23 No. 23 East Hartford/Manchester 0

No. 22 Oakville at No. 11 Tri-County 7, No. 22 Oakville 1

No. 21 Glastonbury 4, No. 12 Tri-Town 3

No. 13 Simsbury 11, No 20 Danielson 1

No. 14 Willimantic 10, No. 19 Torrington 9

No. 18 RCP 3, No. 16 Ellington 1

No. 16 Naugatuck 2, No. 17 Windsor Locks/Windsor 0

State tournament (19U), Pool play

Tuesday, July 23

Pool A

Game 1: No. 1 Waterford 4, Glastonbury 0

Game 2: Ridgefield 6, No. 7 Bristol 1

Pool B

Game 1: No. 2 Enfield 8, RCP 6

Game 2: South Windsor at No. 8 Norwich, suspended (11th inning)

Pool C

Game 1: No. 3 West Hartford 5, Naugatuck 3

Pool D

Game 1: No. 4 Norwalk 10, Willimantic 0

Game 2: No. 5 Middletown 2, Simsbury 0

Wednesday, July 24

Pool A

Game 3: Waterford 5, Ridgefield 0 (winner advances)

Game 4: Bristol 8, Glastonbury 3 (Glastonbury eliminated)

Pool B

Game 2: South Windsor 1, No. 8 Norwich 0 (12)

Pool C

Game 2: Tri-County 12, No. 6 Danbury 2

Pool D

Game 3: Norwalk 1, Middletown 0 (winner advances)

Game 4: Simsbury 10, Willimantic 0 (Willimantic eliminated)

Thursday, July 25

Pool A

Game 5: Ridgefield 5, Bristol 0 (winner advances, elimination game)

Pool B

Game 3: South Windsor 8, Enfield 2 (winner advances)

Game 4: RCP 5, Norwich 3 (Elimination game)

Pool C

Game 3: West Hartford 1, Tri-County 0 (winner advances)

Game 4: Danbury def. Naugatuck (Elimination game)

Pool D

Game 5: Middletown 4, Simsbury 1 (winner advances, elimination game)

Friday, July 26

Pool B

Game 5: Enfield 2, RCP 0 (winner advances, elimination game)

Pool C

Game 5: Danbury 12, Tri-County 0 (winner advances, elimination game)

Previous years

2023 American Legion state tournament (19u)

2022 American Legion state tournament

2021 American Legion state tournament

2019 American Legion state tournament