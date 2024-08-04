Playoff pairings for the 2024 Tri-State League championship playoffs.

2024 Tri-State League playoffs

Tuesday, July 30

Qualifying (single-elimination)

(6) CT Sliders 6, (12) Torrington 1

(7) Winsted 8, (10) Canton 7 (8)

(9) Wolcott 8, (8) Valley Kraken 1

First round (best-of-3)

Saturday, Aug. 3

(1) Bethlehem 11, Wolcott 1, Bethlehem leads series, 1-0

(2) Tri-Town 9, Winsted 0, Tri-town leads series, 1-0

(3) Burlington 2, CT Sliders 1, Burlington leads series, 1-0

(4) Valley Ducks 12, (5) Amenia 2, Valley Ducks lead series 1-0

Sunday, Aug. 4

Winsted 11, Tri-Town 6, series tied 1-1

Bethlehem at Wolcott, ppd. to Monday, rain

Burlington at CT Sliders, suspended in top of 7th (Burlington leads, 11-5)

Valley Ducks at Amenia NY, suspended in top of 6th (Ducks lead 2-1)

Monday, Aug. 5

Game 3: Winsted at Tri-Town

Game 2: Wolcott at Bethlehem

Game 2: Burlington at CT Sliders, completion of suspended game

Game 2: Amenia at Valley Ducks (Wolcott), completion of suspended game

Semifinal round (best-of-3)

Friday, August 9

Series A winner vs. Series D winner

Series B winner vs. Series C winner

Saturday, August 10

Series A winner vs. Series D winner

Series B winner vs. Series C winner

Sunday, August 11

Series A winner vs. Series D winner, if necessary

Series B winner vs. Series C winner, if necessary

Championship series

Friday, August 16

Game 1 at Fussenich Park, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 17

Game 2 at Municipal Stadium, 2 p.m.

Sunday, August 18

Game 3 at Municipal Stadium, 2 p.m., if necessary

2024 Tri-State League

Regular season (final standings)

Team W-L Bethlehem Plowboys 21-1 Tri-Town Trojans 19-3 Burlington Hunters 17-4 Valley Ducks (Wolcott) 13-9 Amenia, N.Y. Monarchs 13-9 CT Sliders (Waterbury) 12-10 Winsted Whalers 11-11 Valley Kraken (New Milford) 7-15 Wolcott Scrappers 6-16 Canton Crushers 6-16 Naugatuck Scorpions 5-17 Torrington Thunder 2-20

NOTE: Due to multiple injuries to players, Naugatuck withdrew from the playoffs

Previous years

2023 Tri-State playoffs

2022 Tri-State League playoffs

2021 Tri-State League postseason results

2020: Season cancelled, COVID-19 pandemic

2019 Tri-State League postseason results