Connect with us

Tri-State Baseball

2024 Tri-State League playoffs

Playoff pairings for the 2024 Tri-State League championship playoffs.

2024 Tri-State League playoffs
Tuesday, July 30
Qualifying (single-elimination)
(6) CT Sliders 6, (12) Torrington 1
(7) Winsted 8, (10) Canton 7 (8)
(9) Wolcott 8, (8) Valley Kraken 1

First round (best-of-3)
Saturday, Aug. 3
(1) Bethlehem 11, Wolcott 1, Bethlehem leads series, 1-0
(2) Tri-Town 9, Winsted 0, Tri-town leads series, 1-0
(3) Burlington 2, CT Sliders 1, Burlington leads series, 1-0
(4) Valley Ducks 12, (5) Amenia 2, Valley Ducks lead series 1-0
Sunday, Aug. 4
Winsted 11, Tri-Town 6, series tied 1-1
Bethlehem at Wolcott, ppd. to Monday, rain
Burlington at CT Sliders, suspended in top of 7th (Burlington leads, 11-5)
Valley Ducks at Amenia NY, suspended in top of 6th (Ducks lead 2-1)
Monday, Aug. 5
Game 3: Winsted at Tri-Town
Game 2: Wolcott at Bethlehem
Game 2: Burlington at CT Sliders, completion of suspended game
Game 2: Amenia at Valley Ducks (Wolcott), completion of suspended game

Semifinal round (best-of-3)
Friday, August 9
Series A winner vs. Series D winner
Series B winner vs. Series C winner
Saturday, August 10
Series A winner vs. Series D winner
Series B winner vs. Series C winner
Sunday, August 11
Series A winner vs. Series D winner, if necessary
Series B winner vs. Series C winner, if necessary

Championship series
Friday, August 16
Game 1 at Fussenich Park, 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 17
Game 2 at Municipal Stadium, 2 p.m.
Sunday, August 18
Game 3 at Municipal Stadium, 2 p.m., if necessary

2024 Tri-State League
Regular season (final standings)

Team W-L
Bethlehem Plowboys 21-1
Tri-Town Trojans 19-3
Burlington Hunters 17-4
Valley Ducks (Wolcott) 13-9
Amenia, N.Y. Monarchs 13-9
CT Sliders (Waterbury) 12-10
Winsted Whalers 11-11
Valley Kraken (New Milford) 7-15
Wolcott Scrappers 6-16
Canton Crushers 6-16
Naugatuck Scorpions 5-17
Torrington Thunder 2-20

NOTE: Due to multiple injuries to players, Naugatuck withdrew from the playoffs

Previous years

2023 Tri-State playoffs
2022 Tri-State League playoffs
2021 Tri-State League postseason results
2020: Season cancelled, COVID-19 pandemic
2019 Tri-State League postseason results

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Tri-State Baseball