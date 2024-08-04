Playoff pairings for the 2024 Tri-State League championship playoffs.
2024 Tri-State League playoffs
Tuesday, July 30
Qualifying (single-elimination)
(6) CT Sliders 6, (12) Torrington 1
(7) Winsted 8, (10) Canton 7 (8)
(9) Wolcott 8, (8) Valley Kraken 1
First round (best-of-3)
Saturday, Aug. 3
(1) Bethlehem 11, Wolcott 1, Bethlehem leads series, 1-0
(2) Tri-Town 9, Winsted 0, Tri-town leads series, 1-0
(3) Burlington 2, CT Sliders 1, Burlington leads series, 1-0
(4) Valley Ducks 12, (5) Amenia 2, Valley Ducks lead series 1-0
Sunday, Aug. 4
Winsted 11, Tri-Town 6, series tied 1-1
Bethlehem at Wolcott, ppd. to Monday, rain
Burlington at CT Sliders, suspended in top of 7th (Burlington leads, 11-5)
Valley Ducks at Amenia NY, suspended in top of 6th (Ducks lead 2-1)
Monday, Aug. 5
Game 3: Winsted at Tri-Town
Game 2: Wolcott at Bethlehem
Game 2: Burlington at CT Sliders, completion of suspended game
Game 2: Amenia at Valley Ducks (Wolcott), completion of suspended game
Semifinal round (best-of-3)
Friday, August 9
Series A winner vs. Series D winner
Series B winner vs. Series C winner
Saturday, August 10
Series A winner vs. Series D winner
Series B winner vs. Series C winner
Sunday, August 11
Series A winner vs. Series D winner, if necessary
Series B winner vs. Series C winner, if necessary
Championship series
Friday, August 16
Game 1 at Fussenich Park, 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 17
Game 2 at Municipal Stadium, 2 p.m.
Sunday, August 18
Game 3 at Municipal Stadium, 2 p.m., if necessary
2024 Tri-State League
Regular season (final standings)
|Team
|W-L
|Bethlehem Plowboys
|21-1
|Tri-Town Trojans
|19-3
|Burlington Hunters
|17-4
|Valley Ducks (Wolcott)
|13-9
|Amenia, N.Y. Monarchs
|13-9
|CT Sliders (Waterbury)
|12-10
|Winsted Whalers
|11-11
|Valley Kraken (New Milford)
|7-15
|Wolcott Scrappers
|6-16
|Canton Crushers
|6-16
|Naugatuck Scorpions
|5-17
|Torrington Thunder
|2-20
NOTE: Due to multiple injuries to players, Naugatuck withdrew from the playoffs
Previous years
2023 Tri-State playoffs
2022 Tri-State League playoffs
2021 Tri-State League postseason results
2020: Season cancelled, COVID-19 pandemic
2019 Tri-State League postseason results