Avon’s Caroline Schaefer to be inducted into Connecticut Field Hockey HOF

AVON, August 14, 2024 – Avon High graduate Caroline Schaefer will be inducted into the Connecticut Field Hockey Hall of Fame at the organization’s 24th annual induction ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington at 3 p.m.

Schaefer is one of three players being inducted for their play at the high school level.

She was a standout player at Avon from 2010-13, helping the Falcons win three consecutive North Central Connecticut Conference (NCCC) championships and advance twice to the Class M semifinals. She scored 19 goals in her scholastic career, including 10 goals as a sophomore in 2010.

She was an All-NCCC and All-State player in her junior and senior year along with being named to Southern New England regional team honors from the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) in her final two seasons at Avon.

After graduating from Avon in 2014, she played field hockey at the Division I level for four years at Colgate University where she was named team captain as a senior. She was a three-time NFHCA national Academic Squad selection and made the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll and the Raider Academic Honor Roll in each of four years at Colgate. She scored two goals and had six assists as a midfielder for Colgate.

She graduated from Colgate in 2018 and currently lives in New York City.

Previous Avon High players in the Hall of Fame include Kristen Weldon (college player at New Hampshire), Tara Morris (high school player) and Kelly McCollum (high school player). Former Avon High coach Bonnie Tyler is a member of the Hall of Fame along with current Avon High coach Terri Ziemnicki.

For reservations, please email Terri Ziemnicki at HockeyCoachTAZ @cox.net or call at 860-212-2299. Deadline to reserve your ticket is Thursday, Aug. 29. Tickets are $65 each.

Established in 1999, the Connecticut Field Hockey Hall of Fame recognizes those who have contributed to the enhancement of field hockey in the state through participation, support, service or achievement.

Connecticut Field Hockey Hall of Fame

2024 induction class

College player

Kirsten Kilburn, Mount Holyoke College (North Branford)

Courtney Watts Russo, Rhode Island (Cheshire)

Umpire (officials)

Deb Stolle, Wallingford

High school coach

Kyle Seaburg, Norwalk High

High school player

Caroline Schaefer, Avon

Leah Helm, Haddam-Killingworth

Nancy Shepard Gatta, Old Saybrook

Honorary

Dawn O’Neil, Willington, long-time director of the CIAC field hockey tournament and head coach at E.O. Smith, Somers (1980-95) and Hall (2002-04).