Bonner’s 29 points leads hot-shooting Sun to victory

DeWanna Bonner had a season-high 29 points, four assists, two steals and a block as the Connecticut Sun dominated the Dallas Wings, 109-91 in their first game since the Olympic break Friday night in Arlington, Texas.

Bonner hit four shots from three-point range to move past Indiana legend Tamika Catchings on the all-time list for three-point shots in WNBA history. Bonner (608) is now No. 8 on the list for most career three-point shots in league history.

Marina Mabrey made her debut with the Sun in tonight’s win, notching 17 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Connecticut acquired her from Chicago during the Olympic break for some additional outside shooting.

Alyssa Thomas, who won a gold medal with Team USA on Sunday in Paris, finished two rebounds shy of a triple-double with 12 points, seven rebounds and a season-high tying 14 assists. She also had two steals on the night.

Ty Harris notched 14 points, going 3/4 from beyond the arc, Brionna Jones added 12 points and Olivia Nelson-Ododa tallied 10 points in 13 minutes off the bench for Connecticut (19-6).

Dallas began the game on an 8-0 run forcing the Sun into an early timeout with 8:07 to play in the first quarter. The Sun finished the quarter on a 27-12 run to take a seven-point advantage into the second, 27-12.

Mabrey notched 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal to lead Connecticut through the first ten minutes of action. The Sun took their largest lead of the half into the locker room, 50-38, outscoring the Wings, 23-18 in the second quarter. Thomas dished out nine first-half assists, tying her season-high for assists in single half.

A strong third quarter extended the Sun’s lead to 21 points, 82-61, as the Sun outscored the Wings, 32-23, in the ten minutes coming out of the locker room.

Bonner led the way for Connecticut with 13 points, two assists, one steal and one block in the third quarter.

The Sun shot a season-high 57.6% (38-66) from the field while holding the Wings to 43.9% (29-66) from the floor. Connecticut hit a season-high 11 three-point field goals going 55% (11-20) from beyond the arc.

Additional notable items