In nine innings, River Rats fall in decisive game three in league finals

SOUTHINGTON, August 24, 2024 – Abi Polanco’s RBI single with one out in the ninth inning lifted the Southington Navigators to a 2-1 win in nine innings over the Collinsville River Rats in decisive game three of the Connecticut North Men’s Senior Baseball League championship game at Recreation Park.

Southington won the best-of-three series, 2-1, to win the 25-and-over division title.

Southington (18-6) won the first game of the finals by an 8-4 score on Saturday, Aug. 17, before the River Rats evened the series with an 8-5 victory in game two later that afternoon.

Collinsville (8-16), which won just three of 17 regular season games caught fire in the playoffs with a pair of 2-0 sweeps over the New Haven Chargers and the Marlborough A’s. The River Rats beat the A’s with a pair of one-run victories – both were 4-3.

That put Collinsville in the best-of-3 championship final for the first time since 2020 with the River Rats looking for their first championship since 2019.

In game three, Collinsville took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Justin Lovetere singled to center field, driving in Dennis Locovico from second base. However, Southington tied the game in the third inning thanks to a pair of two-out errors.

The game went into extra innings and Collinsville threatened to take the lead in the ninth inning. Lovetere doubled. After a hit batter, Jay Maia singled to load the bases. John Cuscovitch grounded to Southington second baseman Mike Nelson, who threw out Lovetere trying to score from third base. A fly ball ended the threat.

Southington won the game in the ninth. Anthony Munoz reached base on an outfield error. With one out, Matt Moran walked and Munoz moved to third base on a passed ball. Poloanco’s RBI single to left field won the game and the championship for the Navigators.

Southington was playing in the finals for the third straight year. They lost a year ago to Marlborough but won the title in 2022.

Lovetere was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI for Collinsville.

Southington 2, Collinsville 1 (9)

At Southington

Collinsville (8-16) 001 000 000 — 1-6-6

Southington (18-6) 001 000 001 — 2-8-0

Jake Bryant, Jeff Mulhall (3) and John Cuscovitch; Mike Scott, Mark Creamer (8) and Abi Poloanco; WP: Creamer; LP: Mulhall; 2B: Justin Lovetere (C), Joseph White (S)

Game 2

Collinsville 8, Southington 5

At Southington

Southington (17-6) 014 000 0 — 5-8-2

Collinsville (8-15) 213 200 x — 8-12-0

Mark Creamer and Abi Poloanco; Dan Abromoske, Jeff Mulhall (6) and John Cuscovitch; WP: Dan Abromoske; LP: Creamer; Save: Mulhall; 2B: Tony (C) 3, Mulhall (C), D Smallacombe (S); HR: Abi Poloanco (S), Matt Moran (S): NOTE: Mike Scott (S) 3-for-3, Matt Moran (S) 1-3, 3 RBI, Mulhall (C) 3-for 4, 2 RBI, John Cuscovitch (C) 2-3, Dan Abromoske 4-4

Game 1

Southington 8, Collinsville 4

At Southington

Collinsville (7-15) 120 010 0 — 4-8-4

Southington (17-5) 010 021 4 — 8-11-1

Smallacombe, Creamer (5) and Iwaniec; Jake Bryant and Josh Lamonte; WP: Creamer; LP: Bryant; 2B: Justin Lovetere (C), Steve Dubois (C), Creamer (S); HR: Polanco (S); NOTE: Bryant allowed 11 hits, struck out 11 and walked 2; Polanco was 2-for-4 with 4 RBI; Dubois (C) was 2-for-4 while Jeff Mulhall (C) was 2-for-3

Connecticut North Men’s Senior Baseball League

25-and-under

Championship

Saturday, August 17

Southington 8, Collinsville

Collinsville 8, Southington 5

Saturday, August 24

Southington 2, Collinsville 1 (9)