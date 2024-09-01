Maryland runs away from Huskies in season opening victory

COLLEGE PARK, Maryland, Aug. 31, 2024 – Quarterback Billy Edwards, Jr., led the University of Maryland on successful scoring drives on five of the Terps’ first six possessions as Maryland rolled to a 50-7 win over Connecticut o Saturday in the season-opening contest for both schools at SECU Stadium.

Edwards completed his first seven passes in the game and finished with career highs of 20-of-27 for 311 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 39 rushing yards.

Tai Felton caught a career-high seven passes for two touchdowns and a career-high 178 yards. It was his third 100-yard receiving game and second multi-touchdown game. Felton’s receiving yardage total was the most for a Terp since current Chicago Bear D.J. Moore had 210 vs. Northwestern in 2017.

Maryland (1-0) won their 19th consecutive home opener by holding Connecticut to just 88 yards on the ground. The Terps forced either a punt or a turnover on 11 of 15 of UConn’s drives.

Glendon Miller had an interception for Maryland and led the Terps with six tackles. The Terps forced three UConn turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble recovery).

Freshman Nick Evers (Flower Mound, Texas) made his first collegiate start for UConn (0-1) and completed 6-of-17 passes for 73 yards and an interception before being forced from the game in the third quarter due to injury.

Backup QB Joe Fagnano (Williamsport, Pa.) came in and led the Huskies on their only scoring drive late in the third quarter. Fagnano found T.J. Sheffield up the right sideline for a 27-yard hook-up and Sheffield’s first touchdown as a Husky to cut the lead to 30-7.

Fagnano finished the game 8-of-16 for 149 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

UConn will host Merrimack College on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in the 2024 home opener. This will be the first-ever meeting between the Huskies and Warriors. Kick-off is at noon and will be broadcast on WFSB-3/WWAX.

Maryland 50, UConn 7

At College Park, Md.

UConn (0-1) 0 0 7 0 — 7

Maryland (1-0) 14 9 13 14 — 50

First quarter

M: Tai Felton 18 pass from Billy Edwards Jr (Jack Howes Kick), 11:32

M: Nolan Ray 48 run (Howes kick) 6:51

Second quarter

M: Howes 23 FG, 6:29

M: Howes 33 FG, 0:43

M: Howes 23 FG, 0:03

Third quarter

M: Roman Hemby 4 run (Howes kick), 11:11

C: T.J. Sheffield 27 pass from Joe Fagnano (Chris Freeman kick), 0:16

M: Felton 75 pass from Edwards, 0:02

Fourth quarter

M: Josiah McLaurin 24 pass from Cameron Edge (Gavin Marshall kick), 9:26

M: Dejuan Williams 9 run (Howes kick), 1:17

Individual leaders

RUSHING: UConn – Durell Robinson 7-34, Cam Edwards 5-32, Victor Rosa 4-17, Evers 6-13, Jaden Brown 6-8; Maryland – Roman Hemby 14-66, Nolan Ray 6-60, Colby McDonald 4-44, Edwards 5-39

PASSING: UConn – Joe Fagano 8-16-1, 149, Nick Evers 6-17-1. 73; Maryland – Billy Edwards 20-27-0, 311, Cameron Edge 4-6-0, 57; M.J. Morris 3-4-0, 13

RECEIVING: UConn – Skyler Bell 5-141, T.J. Sheffield 2-32, Louis Hansen 2-19, Cam Edwards 1-10,. Jasaiah Gathings 1-8, Victor Rosa 1-8,Durell Robinson 2-4; Maryland – Tai Felton 7-178, Kaden Pratther 6-60, Roman Hemby 3-15, Dyland Wade 2-38