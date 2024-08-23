Simsbury slips past Avon golfers in season-opening match

AVON, August 22, 2024 – Caleb Calitri had one birdie and eight pars as he shot an even-par 36 to lead the Simsbury High boys golf team to a three-stroke season opening win over Avon, 155-158, at Blue Fox Run on Thursday.

Elijah LaTour shot a 39 for Simsbury with Will Sullivan and Blake Alibozek each shooting 40 for the Trojans (1-0).

Avon (0-1) was led by Steven Westrick with a two-over-par 38 with Niki Buerkler shooting a 39 with Connor Valentine shooting a 40.

Schools have the choice to play boys golf in the fall or the spring. Avon is among 53 schools that play golf in the fall. The Falcons will hold their own Avon Invitational on October 8 at Hopmeadow CC in Simsbury and golf in the CIAC Division II championships on Oct. 22 at Stanley Golf Course in New Britain.

Avon returns to action on Tuesday when they host Hall at Blue Fox.

BOYS GOLF

Simsbury 155, Avon 158

At Avon

Simsbury (155) Parker Shen 47, Blake Alibozek 40, Caleb Calitri 36, Will Sullivan 40, Elijah LaTour 39

Avon (158) Geoff Machado 41, Steven Westrick 38, Niki Buerkler 39, Connor Valentine 40, Jake Bender 48

Medalist: Caleb Calitri (S) 36 at Blue Fox Run, par 36

Records: Avon 0-1, Simsbury 1-0