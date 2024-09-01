Sun shoot well in a 96-85 victory over Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C., August 31, 2024 – Marina Mabrey came off the bench to score a game-high 21 points with five three-point field goals to lead the Connecticut Sun to a 96-85 win over the Washington Mystics on Saturday.

Connecticut’s DeWanna Bonner scored 16 points to move into fourth place all-time in scoring in WNBA history, passing Indiana’s Tamika Catchings. She now has 7,381 points in her WNBA career.

Sun All-Star forward Alyssa Thomas went down in a collision with Mystics guard Karlie Samuelson, suffering a right leg injury at the 9:01 mark in the second quarter. She was cleared to return to the game by medical staff during the halftime break but did not log any minutes in the second half. She played just seven minutes in the game, finishing with one rebound and one assist.

Sun coach Stephanie White said that Thomas would be re-evaluated on Sunday. The Sun host Seattle on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

“I know her pretty well. I know when it is serious and I know when it is, like, she will be OK,” Bonner said. “We missed her throughout the game. She does so much for us on the offense and defensive end but we just came together.”

Against Washington, the Sun had their best three-point shooting performance of the season, going 14-of-23 (60.9%) from beyond the arc on the day. Connecticut had only hit 14 three-point field goals or better in three games in franchise history entering today’s game. It marked the Sun’s first time hitting 14 three-point field goals since June 15, 2022.

Washington also hit 14 three-pointers on the day, going 14-of-30 (46.7%) from long range.

DiJonai Carrington had a successful outing for the Sun, notching 17 points, four rebounds, one assist, four steals and one block in the win. She notched 11 of her 17 points in the first quarter of play. Ty Harris added 16 points, five rebounds and a team-high six assists, while Brionna Jones rounded out Connecticut double-figure scorers with 12 points, five rebounds and one assist.

The Mystics were led by Ariel Atkins who finished with 15 points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in the game. Stefanie Dolson added 14 points, going 4-of-5 from three-point territory.

Other notable information

The Sun outscored the Mystics in the paint (28-26), in second chance points (12-5) and on the fast break (16-8). Washington edged Connecticut in bench points, 38-35.

Connecticut outrebounded Washington, 29-25, while both teams dished out 23 assists in the game.

The Sun went 7-of-10 from beyond the arc in the first half, tallying the most three-point field goals they have made in any half this season.

Washington’s 28 second quarter points marked the most Connecticut has given up in a second quarter this season.

Veronica Burton matched her season-high with five assists in the win.

The Sun shot a season-high 100% from the free-throw line, going 22-of-22 on the day.

Connecticut only trailed for 49 seconds in the game (6:40-5:51 in the first quarter) and move to 11-1 when leading after the first quarter, 17-1 when leading at halftime and 20-1 when leading after the third quarter.

With the win, the Sun swept the season series over Washington with four victories.

Connecticut 96, Washington 85

At Washington

Connecticut (96) Bonner 5-12 4-4 16, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 5-9 2-2 12, Harris 5-7 4-4 16, Carrington 5-12 4-4 17, Bickle 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson Ododa 1-2 4-4 6, Ndour 0-0 0-0 0, Mabrey 7-13 2-2 21, Burton 2-4 2-2 8. Totals 30-60 22-22 96

Washington (85) Edwards 4-6 1-2 9, Dolson 5-6 0-0 14, Vanloo 0-5 0-0 0, Sykes 3-11 3-4 9, Atkins 6-10 0-0 15, Engstler 5-7 0-0 12, Kone 2-4 6, Samuelson 1-5 3-4 6, Walker 2-2 2-2 8, Sutton 0-0 0-0 0, Melbourne 2-7 0-0 6. Totals 30-36 11-15 85

Connecticut (23-8) 20 25 31 20 — 96

Washington (9-23) 14 28 20 23 — 85

Three-point goals: Connecticut 14-23 (Bonner 2-6, Harris 3-4, Carrington 3-4, Mabrey 5-7, Burton 2-2); Washington 14-30 (Edwards 0-1, Dolson 4-5, Vanloo 0-3, Sykes 0-2, Atkins 3-6, Engstler 2-3, Kone 0-1, Samuelson 1-4, Walker 2-2, Melbourne 2-3)