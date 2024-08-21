Tri-Town converts in eighth inning to win fourth straight Tri-State title

WATERBURY, Aug. 20, 2024 – A year ago, Tri-Town’s Mike Fabiaschi was on fire in the Tri-State League championship series against Bethlehem. He was 8-for-12 at the plate with a triple and two doubles.

On Tuesday night, he came to the plate with two outs in the top of the eighth inning, the bases loaded and the game tied. He had just one hit in his previous nine at-bats in the three-game series.

Fabiaschi ripped a double into the gap between center and right field that drove in two runs and helped the Tri-Town Trojans beat the Bethlehem Plowboys, 3-1 at Municipal Stadium to win the Tri-State League championship for the fourth consecutive year.

The Trojans (24-4) beat Bethlehem (26-3) by a 2-1 margin in the best-of three series. Tri-Town beat the Plowboys for the third straight year in the finals.

For the second consecutive year, Tri-Town pitcher Connor Gavin was the winning pitcher in game three with a complete game effort. A year ago, he allowed three hits and struck out four in a 9-0 shutout win over Bethlehem to win the title.

On Tuesday night, Gavin allowed five hits, struck out six and didn’t walk a batter. He retired 18 of the last 19 batters he faced over the final six innings.

Tri-Town received complete game performances from each of their starting pitchers in the series. Miles Scribner prevailed in a 10-1 victory in game one while Bobby Chatfield gave up just four hits and struck out five in a 2-0 loss in game two.

“The pitching was unreal,” Tri-Town manager Danny McCarty said. “I can’t say anymore about it. I’m speechless.”

Gavin, who pitched three seasons at Western Connecticut State, kept the Trojans in the game until Fabiaschi got the key hit to spark another championship celebration by the Trojans.

Bethlehem’s Jon Wilson was the only Plowboy to get on base in the final five innings with his two-out double in the sixth inning.

“I just made an effort to come out and give it my all so we can bring them (Tri-Town’s older players) back to go for the record,” Gavin said. “I was happy to do it.”

Tri-Town is the first team to win four consecutive league championships since the Torrington Rebels from 1992-95. Tri-Town has won five championships since 2018. The Terryville Black Sox won in 2019 and the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tri-Town used a pair of two-out rallies to win the championship.

In the third inning, third baseman Willy Yahn doubled with two outs down the third base line. He scored on Owen Hibbard’s RBI single down the first base line off Bethlehem starting pitcher Kyle Banche for a 1-0 lead.

Bethlehem responded immediately. Catcher Jesse Swartout singled to lead off the inning before scoring on an one-out double into left field from Jarrett Michaels to tie the game at 1-1.

In the eighth, Tri-Town’s Casey McDonald led off the inning by reaching first base on an error. Two sacrifice bunts off Plowboy reliever Brett Wilks allowed McDonald to move to third base.

Bethlehem intentionally walked Yahn, who got his bat on the ball all series long. But Wilks hit Hibbard to load the bases with two outs. Fabiaschi followed with his game-winning double.

When he stepped to the plate, Fabiaschi was quite aware of his recent slump in the series. “Cold as ice,” he said. But he was buoyed by his walk in the sixth inning.

“It was the last game of the year. We had to stay locked in,” he said. “I was looking for a pitch in the zone and to get the barrell (of the bat) on it. It found green grass.”

Bethlehem, which had the best record in the league during the regular season at 21-1, just couldn’t string together enough hits to rally.

“We had the one (hit) that fell in our favor and that was the difference,” Fabiaschi said.

Tri-Town made just one error in the series and had Yahn at third base vacuuming up anything that strayed into his path. In game two, he had three consecutive putouts in one inning.

The Plowboys had a defensive stopper of their own. Swartout threw out three Tri-Town runners in the series, including Yahn twice in a 2-0 game two victory.

Tri-Town moves into rare air with their consecutive championships. Many players have been on the roster for years. “I’ve had the same starting lineup since 2021,” an emotional McCarty said afterwards. He said this was his final year as manager of the club.

“We really have a great group of guys,” Fabiaschi said. “There are a lot of guys who are pretty selfless. You have guys here tonight that could be playing on other teams who are locked into the game, ready to do whatever it takes (to win and be successful).”

Wilson was 2-for-4 for the Plowboys, the other player in the game with multiple hits.

Tri-Town 3, Bethlehem 1

At Waterbury

Tri-Town (24-4) 001 000 020 — 3-6-0

Bethlehem (26-3) 001 000 000 — 1-5-1

Connor Gannon and Joey Weed; Kyle Banche, Brett Wilks (6), Ty Boisvert (9) and Jesse Swartout; WP: Gannon; LP: Wilks; 2B: Willy Yahn (T), Mike Fabiaschi (T), Jon McNelis (T). Jon Wilson (B), Jarrett Michaels (B)

2024 Tri-State League championship series

Game 1: Tri-Town 10, Bethlehem 1

Game 2: Bethlehem 2, Tri-Town 0

Game 3: Tri-Town 3, Bethlehem 1, Tri-Town wins series, 2-1

Recent Tri-State League championship series results

2023: Tri-Town def. Bethlehem, 2-1 (5-1, 4-5, 9-0)

2022: Tri-Town def. Bethlehem, 2-0 (10-2, 4-3 in 10)

2021: Tri-Town def. Terryville Black Sox, 2-1 (5-0, 1-5, 8-5)

2020: No season, pandemic

2019: Terryville def. Naugatuck Dogs, 2-0 (4-2, 5-1)

2018: Tri-Town def. Terryville, 2-1 (3-0, 7-10, 4-2)

2017: Naugatuck def. Tri-Town, 2-0 (13-2, 8-2)