Tri-Town races out to early lead to dump Plowboys in game one

TORRINGTON, August 16, 2024 – Since 2018, the Tri-Town Trojans baseball team has made a habit of the fast start in the Tri-State League championship series.

The Trojans have won four of the last five Tri-State League championships since 2018 and they won the opening game of each championship series they’ve won.

On Friday night, Tri-Town took a step toward becoming the first team since 1995 to win four consecutive league championships with a dominating 10-1 win over Bethlehem at Fuessenich Park.

Tri-Town (23-3) can clinch the best-of-three championship series with a victory on Saturday at Municipal Stadium in Waterbury. Game two begins at 1 p.m. Game three, if necessary, will be Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. at Municipal Stadium.

Bethlehem lost to Tri-Town for the past two years in the finals. The Plowboys fell in three games a year ago and were swept in 2022. This summer, Bethlehem (25-2) rolled to the best record in the league with a pair of victories over Tri-Town.

But Tri-Town didn’t let the Plowboys get a foot in the door, racing out to a 4-0 lead after one inning and a 6-0 lead after three innings.

Tri-Town had three hits, including a double in the first inning, The Trojans added a pair of unearned runs in the third inning to take a 6-0 lead.

That was more than enough for Tri-Town veteran hurler Miles Scribner, who pitched a complete game victory. Scribner went nine innings, scattered six hits and struck out eight. He didn’t allow a walk.

“It was huge to score four runs in the first inning,” Tri-Town coach Dan McCarty said. “I told my players this year that if we put the ball into play, things will happen and that’s what we did. We may not have hit very well but if we put the bat on the ball, things will happen in this league.

“Scribner has been my No. 1 guy for 15 years,” McCarty said. “I had total trust in him and he did his thing.”

Bethlehem committed four errors and walked eight Tri-Town hitters. The nine-run loss was the most lopsided game one win in the finals since the Plowboys beat Winsted in 2001 by 17 runs, 19-2.

Colby Bunnell was the big hitter in the game, going 3-for-4 with a double for Tri-Town.

Tri-Town’s Willie Yahn led off the game with a single off Bethlehem starter Ty Boisvert and moved to second when Owen Hubbard walked. Yahn scored on Mike Fabiaschi’s double to center field for a 1-0 lead. Hubbard scored on a ground ball out for a 2-0 lead.

Fabiaschi scored on Bunnell’s RBI single and Bunnell made it 4-0 by scoring on a throwing error on a ground ball off the bat of Jon McNelis.

In the third inning, McCarty singled and moved to third on Bunnell’s double. Both scored on another throwing error on a ground ball from McNelis for a 6-0 lead.

Only one Bethlehem hitter got as far as third base in the first eight innings. The Plowboys’ Jarrett Michaels spoiled the shutout bid for Scribner with a solo home run with one out in the ninth inning.

The last Tri-State League team to win four consecutive championships was the Torrington Rebels, who won four straight from 1992 through 1995.

Tri-Town is looking for their fourth consecutive title and their sixth in team history. Bethlehem is looking for their seventh Tri-State championship and first since 2005.

Tri-Town 10, Bethlehem 0

At Torrington

Tri-Town (23-3) 402 004 000 — 10-8-0

Bethlehem (25-2) 000 000 001 — 1-6-4

Miles Scribner and Joey Weed; Ty Boisvert, Matt Sibilia (5), Brent Wilkes (6), Isaiah Johnson (8) and Jesse Swartout, Joe Rupe (9); WP: Scribner; LP: Boisvert; 2B: Mike Fabiaschi (T), Colby Bunnell (T), Jon McNelis (T); HR: Jarrett Michaels (B)

Recent Tri-State League championship series results

2023: Tri-Town def. Bethelehem, 2-1 (5-1, 4-5, 9-0)

2022: Tri-Town def. Bethlehem, 2-0 (10-2, 4-3 in 10)

2021: Tri-Town def. Terryville Black Sox, 2-1 (5-0, 1-5, 8-5)

2020: No season, pandemic

2019: Terryville def. Naugatuck Dogs, 2-0 (4-2, 5-1)

2018: Tri-Town def. Terryville, 2-1 (3-0, 7-10, 4-2)

2017: Naugatuck def. Tri-Town, 2-0 (13-2, 8-2)