Weekly scoreboard: July 29-Aug. 8, 2024

Friday, August 2

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

State tournament, 19U

West Hartford 10, Middletown 4, Middletown eliminated

Championship: West Hartford vs. Danbury

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

West Hartford 10, Middletown 4

At Middletown

Middletown (23-6) 000 101 2 — 4-8-2

West Hartford (22-4) 310 105 x — 10-12-0

Blake Kamoen, Jackson Pray (3) and Andrew Quinn; Nolan Wusterbarth, Owen Ludgin (7) and Trevor Tanis, Sean Fay (7); WP: Wusterbarth; LP: Kamoen; 2B: Luke Mari (M), Preston Mennone (M); Calvin Cianflone (WH), Chase Hanawalt (WH), Jack Kane (WH), Matt Santoro (WH)

Thursday, August 1

AMERICAN LEGION

State tournament (19U)

West Hartford 6, Enfield 2, Enfield eliminated

Middletown 11, Danbury 6

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford 5, Reading 4

Wednesday, July 31

AMERICAN LEGION

State tournament (19U)

Danbury vs. Middletown, 6:30 p.m. at Palmer Field, ppd. to Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

West Hartford vs. Enfield, 6:30 p.m. at South Windsor, ppd. to Thursday, 6:30 p.m. (elimination game)

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Reading

PRO SOCCER

Hartford 1, Detroit City FC 0

Tuesday, July 30

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Bethlehem def. Burlington

Qualifying (single-elimination)

(6) CT Sliders 6, (12) Torrington 1

(7) Winsted 8, (10) Canton 7 (8)

(9) Wolcott 8, (8) Valley Kraken 1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

CCBL championship

Final: Bridgeport 5, Southington 2

AMERICAN LEGION

State tournament 19U

Middletown 8, Waterford 7, Waterford eliminated

West Hartford 11, Ridgefield 1, Ridgefield eliminated

Danbury 6, Enfield 5

PRO BASEBALL

Reading 5, Hartford 4

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Winsted 8, Canton 7 (8)

At Winsted

Canton (6-17) 015 000 10 — 7-12-1

Winsted (12-11) 202 030 01 — 8-12-1

Matt Rose, Angel Valentin (6) and Noah Asmar; Casey Leigert, Peter Greenwood (7), Mitch Gryniuk (7) and Warner, McMahon (6); WP: Gryniuk; LP: Valentin (3-4); 2B: Jake Bryant (C), Jeff Mulhall (C); 3B: John Lippincott (W), Steele Broston (W)

CT Sliders 6, Torrington 1

At Waterbury

Torrington (2-21) 100 000 — 1-4-3

CT Sliders (13-10) 001 302 — 6-8-0

Scott, Doherty (4), Santana (6) and Green; Ian Glover and R Campbell; WP: Glover; LP: Doherty; 2B: Simpson (CT)

Wolcott 8, Valley Kraken 1

At New Milford

Wolcott (7-16) 100 005 2 — 8-12-1

Valley Kraken (7-16) 000 010 0 — 1-5-5

Blake, Nate G (5) and Joe C; Corgan, Helele (6) and Romaniello; LP: Corgan

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Bridgeport 5, Southington 2

At Simsbury

Southington 000 000 2 — 2-5-2

Bridgeport 000 050 0 — 5-4-1

Ty Davis, J Ferrucci (6) and O Davis; Hayden Lee, Cole Gibson (7) and K Shea; WP: Lee; LP: Davis; Save: Gibson; 2B: Will Stellato (B)

Monday, July 29

COLLEGE BASEBALL

CCBL championship

Bridgeport vs. Southington at Simsbury, ppd. rain

Upcoming events

Saturday, Aug. 3

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

First round (best-of-3)

Series A: Wolcott at (1) Bethlehem

Series B: Winsted at (2) Tri-Town

Series C: CT Sliders at (3) Burlington

Series D: (5) Amenia at (4) Valley Ducks (Wolcott)

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Hartford at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

First round (best-of-3)

Bethlehem at Wolcott

Tri-Town at Winsted

Burlington at CT Sliders

Valley Ducks at Amenia NY

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 5

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

First round (best-of-3)

Wolcott at Bethlehem, if necessary

Winsted at Tri-Town, if necessary

CT Sliders at Burlington, if necessary

Amenia at Valley Ducks (Wolcott), if necessary

Tuesday, Aug. 6

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, August 9

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Semifinal round (best-of-3)

Series A winner vs. Series D winner

Series B winner vs. Series C winner

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, August 10

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Semifinal round (best-of-3)

Series A winner vs. Series D winner

Series B winner vs. Series C winner

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Hartford at Rhode Island, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 11

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Semifinal round (best-of-3)

Series A winner vs. Series D winner, if necessary

Series B winner vs. Series C winner, if necessary

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

Monday, August 12

Tuesday, August 13

PRO BASEBALL

Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, August 14

PRO BASEBALL

Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday, August 15

PRO BASEBALL

Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, August 16

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Championship series

Game 1 at Fussenich Park, Torrington, 7 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, August 17

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Championship series

Game 2 at Municipal Stadium, Waterbury, 2 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Somerset at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Las Vegas at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 18

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Championship series

Game 3 at Municipal Stadium, Waterbury, 2 p.m., if necessary

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Somerset at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

Previous results

Previous Summer 2024 results

July 15-28, 2024

July 7-14, 2024

July 1-7, 2024

June 24-30, 2024

June 17-23, 2024

June 10-16, 2024

Previous Spring 2024 results

June 3-June 9, 2024

May 28-June 2, 2024

May 20-27, 2024

May 13-19, 2024

May 6-May 12, 2024

April 29-May 5, 2024

April 22-28, 2024

April 15-21, 2024

April 8-14, 2024

March 29-April 7, 2024

Previous Winter 2024 results

March 11-23, 2024

March 4-10, 2024

Feb. 26-March 3, 2024

Feb. 19-25, 2024

Feb. 12-18, 2024

Feb. 5-11, 2024

Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2024

Jan. 22-28, 2024

Jan. 15-21, 2024

Jan. 8-14, 2024

Jan. 1-7, 2024

Dec. 17-31, 2023

Dec. 9-16, 2023

Previous Fall 2023 results

Nov. 13-26, 2023

Nov. 6-13, 2023

Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2023

Oct. 23-29, 2023

Oct. 16-22, 2023

Oct. 9-15, 2023

Oct. 2-8, 2023

Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2023

Sept. 18-24, 2023

Sept. 11-17, 2023

August 29-Sept. 10, 2023

Previous Summer 2023 results

August 7-27, 2023

July 24-August 6, 2023

July 10-23, 2023

July 3-9, 2023

June 26-July 2, 2023

June 19-25, 2023

June 12-18, 2023

Previous Spring 2023 results

June 5-11, 2023

May 29-June 4, 2023

May 22-28, 2023

May 15-21, 2023

May 8-14, 2023

May 1-7, 2023

April 24-30, 2023

April 17-23, 2023

April 9-16, 2023

March 29-April 8, 2023