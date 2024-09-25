25th edition of Connecticut state football record book is released

Nearly than 30 years ago, Connecticut’s first high school football record book was put together thanks to the efforts of the late Bohdan “Bo” Kolinsky of the Hartford Courant and Tim Sullivan, who was the offensive coordinator for the Weaver High football team in Hartford in 1996.

Today, we’re releasing the 25th edition of the state football record book.

It is a compilation of records and historical information from newspapers, websites, team statisticians, coaching records and individual research.

The record book celebrates the performances and achievements of athletes and coaches across the state in football and provides perspective regarding single game, single season and career achievements.

The first edition of the record book was 43 pages. In the last quarter century, it has more than doubled and is more than 90 pages.

One might call it an almanac of high school football information. There are plenty of records but there is information on top individual and team performances and results from state polls, state tournaments and top teams from the early part of the 20th century. In recent years, we’ve added a page about the achievements of girls playing football.

After Bo’s untimely death in 2003, the responsibility of compiling and updating the record book was taken over by the late Bob Barton, the long-time writer and editor with the New Haven Register sports department and myself – Gerry deSimas, Jr., incorporating their own research and that of the late John Ryan of North Haven, a pioneer historian of Connecticut scholastic football.

* * * *

Four new state records were set or tied in 2023. A new record for the longest OT game was set on Oct. 27, as Hartford Public beat Plainville, 24-18 in the fifth overtime as Hartford’s Edwin Rodriguez scored on a two-run for the game-winning score.

New Canaan’s Alex Benevento became the 22nd player in state history with two interceptions returned for a touchdown in a single game against Bridgeport Central on Nov. 4.

Maloney’s Donte Kelly and Staples’ Anthony Armentau became the 24th and 25th player, respectively, in state history to return two kickoffs for a touchdown in the same game. Kelly returned kickoffs of 80 and 86 yards on Sept. 9 against East Hartford while Armenatu returned kickoffs of 91 and 83 yards for touchdowns in a game against Trumbull on Nov. 3.

Granby/Canton’s Will Attianese became just the third player in state history to return two fumbles for touchdowns in a single game against North Branford on Oct. 6. He had fumble returns of 40 for touchdown and recovered a second fumble in the end zone.

A few notable achievements from the 2023 season include Torrington (505-526-47) picking up their 500th win as a program, Avon (302-294-3) winning their 300th career game and Capital Prep/Achievement First (101-62) earning their 100th win.

* * * *

Let’s take a look at how some of the state records have changed over the last 25 years. We’ll provide you with the record from our first edition in 1996 and the current record in 2024.

RUSHING: Most Yards (Career)

1996: Kyle McIntosh, Cheshire 5,150, 1991-94

2024: Arkeel Newsome, Ansonia 10,672, 2010-23

RUSHING: Most Yards (Season)

1996: Terrel Freeney, Holy Cross, 2,513, 1996

2024: Arkeel Newsome, Ansonia, 3,867, 2013

RUSHING: Most yards (game)

1996: Jamal Johnson, New London 427, vs. Ledyard, 1988. We found in later years that the actual record in 1996 was 451 yards by Ansonia’s Buddy Natowich vs. Naugatuck in 1936

2024: Zach Davis, Sheehan 543 vs. Lyman Hall, 2016

Most TDs (career)

1996: Rahshon Spikes, Maloney 77 1992-96

2024: Arkeel Newsome, Ansonia, 187, 2010-13

Most TDs (season)

1996: LaTroy Oliver, Weaver, 35, 1996

2024: Arkeel Newsome, Ansonia, 68 in 2013

Most TDs (game)

1996: Seven players with 7 from 1917 through 1986

2024: Zach Davis, Sheehan 10 vs. Jonathan Law in 2016

Most points (career)

1996: Rahshon Spikes, Maloney 542, 1992-95

2024: Arkeel Newsome, Ansonia 1,162 2010-13

Most points (season)

1996: Joe Calaci, Rockville, 221, 1969

2024: Akeel Newsome, Ansonia 422 in 2013

Most points (game)

1996: George Diamantis, Central Catholic 48 vs. Brookfield 1985 and Tim Robinson, Maloney 48 vs. Bulkeley, 1986

2024: Zach Davis, Sheehan 64 vs. Jonathan Law in 2016

RECEIVING: Most yards (career)

1996: Jason Brynes, Fermi, 2,946, 1990-93

2024: Aaron Hernandez, Bristol Central 3,677 2003-06

RECEIVING: Most yards (season)

1996: Dennis Rozum, Seymour, 1,597 1969

2024: Aaron Hernandez, Bristol Central 1,807 in 2005

RECEIVING: Most yards (Game)

1996: Pete Demmerle, New Canaan, 316, 1970 vs. Rippowam

2024: Aaron Hernandez, Bristol Central 376 vs. Newington in 2005

RECEIVING: Most catches (career)

1996: Jason Brynes, Fermi 172, 1990-93

2024: Nico Ragaini, Notre Dame-West Haven 222, 2013-16

RECEIVING: Most catches (season)

1996: Peter Demmerle, New Canaan, 102, 1970

2024: Brett Huber, Foran, 107 in 2016

RECEIVING: Most catches (game)

1996: Pete Demmerle, New Canaan, 18 vs. Rippowam, 1970 and Bob Simone, St. Paul 18 vs. Xavier, 1980

2024: Tyler Burns, Amity 19 vs. Fairfield Prep 2013 and Brett Huber, Foran 19 vs, Creed co-op, 2016

PASSING: Most yards (career)

1996: Rico Brogna, Watertown, 6,083, 1984-87

2024: Casey Cochran, Masuk and New London, 10,767, 2008-11

PASSING: Most yards (season)

1996: Hank Papale, Southington, 2,726, 1996

2024: Anthony Morales, Cromwell, 3,688, 2011

PASSING: Most yards (game)

1996: Kurt Horton, New Canaan, 599, vs. Rippowam, 1970

2024: Tanner Kingsley, Woodland, 615 vs. Seymour, 2012

PASSING: Most TDs (career)

1996: Luke Richmond, Ansonia, 78, 1993-96

2024: Tanner Kingsley, Woodland, 113, 2011-13

PASSING: Most TDs (season)

1996: Luke Richmond, Ansonia, 35, 1996

2024: Michael Collins, New Canaan, 54, 2015

PASSING: Most TDs (game)

1996: Kurt Horton, New Canaan, 7 vs. Rippowam, 1970

2024: Jason Manson, Bloomfield vs. Hall (2000) and Michael Collins vs. New Canaan vs. Trumbull (2015) with 9 each

KICKING: Most FG (career)

1996: Robert Inesta, St. Mary-Greenwich, 18, 1968-71

2024: Ty Groff, New Canaan, 27, 2019-22

KICKING: Most FG (season)

1996: Lance Hjelte, Ridgefield, 10, 1987

2024: Ty Groff, New Canaan, 15, 2022

KICKING: Most FG (game)

1996: Roberto Inesta, St. Mary, 4 vs. Lasalle, NY, 1970

2024: Inesta and Michael Aresco, Middletown (2016), Grant Morse, New Canaan (2017) and Ty Groff, New Canaan (2021)

KICKING: Most PAT (career)

1996: Jason Dziubina, Ansonia, 125, 1992-95

2024: Jon Testani, Masuk, 227, 2007-10

KICKING: Most PAT (season)

1996: Tom Phillips, Brien McMahon 61, 1994

2024: Tomasz Popiolek, Ansonia, 85, 2003

KICKING: Most PAT (game)

1996: Earl Gillespie, Stamford 12-12 vs. Paterson, N.J. in 1913 and Gaynor Brennan, Stamford 12 vs. St. Francis Prep (Brooklyn), 1920

2024: Same

* * * *

The oldest individual record belongs to Stamford’s Earl Gillespie and Stamford’s Gaynor Brennan who each kicked 12 extra points in a single game. Gillespie did it 111 years ago in 1913 against Paterson, N.J., while Brennan did it against St. Francis Prep from Brooklyn in 1920. As recently as 2003, New Britain’s Chris Roberts was 11-of-13 on PATs in a win over Maloney.

It’s been more than 100 years since Torrington’s Raymond “Ducky” Pond set a state record that still stands with two kickoff returns for a touchdown in a win over Simsbury on Nov. 16, 1917. Twenty-four players have matched Pond’s achievement with a pair of kickoff returns for TDs.

Ansonia head coach Tom Brockett still has the top winning percentage in state history with a .922 winning percentage (203-17) since he began leading the Chargers in 2006.

* * * *

Teams from the Farmington Valley are well represented in the record book, too.

Farmington’s Brandon Williard is No. 6 on the single game rushing record board with 508 yards on 37 carries against Plainville in 2002. Farmington’s Greg Balicki holds the state record for most tackles in a single season (212), set in 1996.

Avon’s Colin Moore is ranked in the top 20 for career rushing yards with 5,217 yards on 682 carries from 2009-12. He rushed for at least 100 yards in 21 consecutive games in 2011-12, good enough for No. 2 on the all-time list.

Moore’s 19 two-point conversion runs in 2011 is No. 3 on the single season list for most two-point conversions. Only Rockville’s Joe Calaci (22 in 1969) and Hand’s Isaiah McNeilly (25 in 2018) had more.

Avon’s 707-yard rushing performance in a win over Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby in 2014 is the second-highest rushing effort by a team in a single game. Only Torrington in 2012 ran for more with 853 yards against Sacred Heart.

Simsbury’s Phil Pope shares the state record with Bobby Valentine of Rippowam-Stamford and Newtown’s Ben Mason for most interception returns for a touchdown in a career. All three players have returned five interceptions for TDs.

Pope played at Simsbury from 1966-68 while Valentine, who managed the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox, played at the now-closed Rippowam from 1965-67. Mason played at Newtown in 2015 and 2016.

Granby running back Connor Field holds the state record for most consecutive 300-yard rushing games with four set back in 2014.

Farmington holds the state record for most fumble recoveries in a single game with nine against Avon in 1974. Canton is No. 2 on that list with eight fumble recoveries in a 1952 win over Gilbert.

* * * *

With 25 editions, there have been a variety of covers for the record book. Check out a sample of the some of the recent record book covers. There was the same photo on the cover in 2006 and 2007, 2008 and 2009, 2010 and 2011 and in 2020 and 2021.

* * * *

If you have some additional information for the record book, please email editor Gerry deSimas, Jr., at [email protected]. The PDF of the record book is updated once a year and is released each September.

If you see something that should be included, send it along today. We make real-time edits in the record book to get it ready for the yearly update during the summer.

Click on the following link for the 2024 Connecticut High School Football Record Book.