Avon booters battle to 0-0 tie with Enfield; Avon runners win another championship

AVON, Sept. 16, 2024 – Avon’s Jordan Beaudoin made two saves to earn the shutout as the Avon High boys soccer team battled to a 0-0 tie with Enfield on Monday on the turf field at the high school.

Jayson Wachtel had six saves in goal for Enfield (2-1-2). The Falcons outshot Enfield, 9-3.

Lewis Mills 5, Newington 3

BURLINGTON, Sept. 16, 2024 – Ronnie Rubbo had a pair of goals and one assist while Sebby Wroblewski had a goal and three assists as Lewis Mills beat Newington, 5-3, for their first victory of the season on Monday.

Ian Mayes and Ben Foley also had goals for Lewis Mills (1-2-1), which had a 4-0 lead at halftime. Rubbo’s first goal came 30 seconds into the match and he scored his second a minute later. Both came off assists from Wroblewski.

Foley’s goal with seven minutes gone in the second half boosted the lead to 5-0. Newington (1-4-1) got two goals from Anthony Napoletano in the second half.

Mills returns to action on Friday night when they host Conard at 6 p.m.

Monday’s results

Canton 2, Suffield 1

CANTON, Sept. 14, 2024 – Brad Balgach and Brayden Zoni each had goals as Canton beat Suffield for just the second time since 2005 with a 2-1 victory in North Central Connecticut Conference play on Saturday on the turf field.

Zonia and Quinn Aleska each had assists with Owen Weller making five saves in net to earn the win for Canton (1-2, 1-1 NCCC). Canton beat Suffield for the first time since 2020 and their previous win before that was in 2005.

Defending NCCC champion Suffield slips to 0-3-1 on the season.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon 3, Middletown 0

AVON, Sept. 16, 2024 – Avon’s Amelia Morrison had nine kills while Mia Weber had seven kills to lead the Falcons to a 3-0 win over Middletown on Monday, 25-11, 25-11, 25-20. Ainsley Evans had 10 kills with Maddie Vanvalkenburgh had six kills and nine serving aces for Avon, now 5-1.

Lewis Mills 3, Wethersfield 2

BURLINGTON, Sept. 16, 2024 – Sammie Mitchell had a team-high 11 kills as Lewis Mills won the final two games of the match to hand Wethersfield their first loss of the season with a 3-2 decision on Monday.

Mills (3-2) outlasted the Eagles, 22-25, 25-20, 8-25, 25-23 and 15-10. Michelle Haliti had nine kills for Wethersfield (5-1).

Monday’s results

CROSS COUNTRY

Avon girls win Connecticut River Valley Invitational

CROMWELL, Sept. 14, 2024 – With five runners finishing from tenth to 19th place, Avon easily won the Connecticut River Valley Invitational with a 70-120 win over Hale-Ray. Sacred Heart Academy was third with 133 points.

The Falcons were led by Abby Van Hoof and Ying Ying Cheng, who finished tenth and 11th, respectively. Also in the top 20 was Laura Funderburk (13), Ella Godbout (17) and Spriha Dharan (19).

It was Avon’s first championship trophy in the race since winning three in a row from 2015-17.

Connecticut River Valley Invitational

At Cromwell (Sept. 14)

GIRLS

Team results – 1. Avon 70, 2. Hale Ray 120, 3. Sacred Heart Academy 133, 4. Wethersfield 135, 5. Cromwell 196, 7. RHAM 204, 7. Hand 213, 8. Lyme/Old Lyme 217, 9. Coginchaug 226, 10. Rocky Hill 249

Individual results – Chase Gilbert, Lyme/Old Lyme 17:43, 2. Annecy Vlieks, Hand, 18:57, 3. Alexa Nunez Wethersfield 18:58, 4. Ryann Walsh, Watertown 19:33, 5. Mackenzie Spooner, Sacred Heart Academy 19:43, 6. Eleanore Chamberlain, Sheehan 19:52, 8. Sara Evans, Hale Ray 20:02, 9. Taylor Suffish, Rocky Hill 20:27.07, 10. Abby Vam Hoof, Avon 20:27.25

Other Avon runners: 11. Ying Ying Chenge 20:28, 13. Laura Funderburk 20:38, 17. Ella Godbout 21:16, 19. Spriha Dharan 21:35, 50. Colbi Carville 23:33, 51. Anya You 23:34