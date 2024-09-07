Avon booters battle to tie, Falcon spikers remain undefeated

SOUTHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2024 – Lebron Reiser had a pair of goals, including one in the first three minutes of the game as the Avon High boys soccer team battled to a 2-2 tie with Southington on Friday.

Jordan Beaudoin made one stop in net as the Falcons (2-0-1) outshot the Blue Knights by a margin of 13-4. Gianni Baker and Ryan Andrews each had goals for Southington (0-1-1).

Avon 2, Southington 2

At Southington

Avon (2-0-1) 2 0 — 2

Southington (0-1-1) 2 0 — 2

Goals: Lebron Reiser (A) 2, Gianni Baker (S), Ryan Andrews (S); Saves: Jordan Beaudoin (A) 1, Jonathan Plourd (S) 6; Shots: Avon 13-4; Corner kicks: 4-4

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon 3, Lewis Mills 1

AVON, Sept. 6, 2024 – Maddie Vanvalkenburgh had 10 kills and three serving aces while Tessa Robertson had 20 assists and six digs as Avon (2-0) remained undefeated with a 3-1 victory over Lewis Mills.

The Falcons dropped game one but won the next three to win the match, 21-25, 25-20, 25-17 and 25-10. Isabella Escobar had eight aces and seven digs for Avon.

Lewis Mills (1-1) was led by Mikaela Howlett with eight kills and 11 digs while Sammie Mitchell had seven kills and 17 digs. Agatha Korba added 13 digs and two serving aces for the Spartans.

Simsbury 3, Bristol Central 2

SIMSBURY, Sept. 6, 2024 – Emily Elias had 43 digs and two serving aces as Simsbury rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win their first match of the season on Friday, 21-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-7. Maddy Crespo had 13 kills and 17 digs for the Trojans while freshman Laney Hallan had 38 assists.

CROSS COUNTRY

Hale-Ray wins Blue Devil Invitational

MIDDLETOWN, Sept. 6, 2024 – Hale-Ray put three runners in the top 10 to win the Blue Devil Invitational over Hamden, 40-91 on Friday at Veteran’s Park in Middletown. Hale-Ray’s Matthew Kraszewski won the 3.1 mile race in 17:02.63, five seconds faster than Hamden’s Alexander Medina.

Avon ran in the girls race but results were not published on Friday. The Avon boys did not run and will race in Saturday’s Stratton Brook Invitational.

Blue Devil Invitational

At Middletown

BOYS Team results – 1. Hale Ray 40, 2. Hamden 91, 3. Portland 111, 4. East Catholic 124, 5. Lewis Mills 131, 6. Plainville 137, 7. Tolland 167, 8. Wethersfield 168, 9. Rocky Hill 213, 10. Coginchaug 226, 11. Morgan 264, 12. Maloney 291

BOYS individual results – 1. Matthew Kraszewski, Hale Ray 17:02.63 for 3.1 miles at Middletown, 2. Alexander Medina, Hamden, 17:07, 3. Braeden Knotts, East Catholic, 17:16, 4. Connor Garrett, Hamden 17: 21, 5. Aaron Allen, Hale Ray 17:23, 6. Hayden Burke, Portland 17:24, 7. Breckin Burke, Portland 17:34, 8. Ryan Pasqualini, Lewis Mills 17:50, 9. Cole Darrow 17:59, 10. Gabriel Nodland, 17:59, Hale Ray

GIRLS Team results – unavailable

Girls Individual results – unavailable

2024 Blue Devil Invitational results