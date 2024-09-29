Bell, Fagnano help Huskies roll over Buffalo in 47-3 rout

EAST HARTFORD, Sept. 28, 2024 – Receiver Skyler Bell caught six passes and 153 yards and three touchdowns as the University of Connecticut football team rolled to a 47-3 win over Buffalo Saturday at Rentschler Field.

The Huskies (3-2) won their second straight game, running for 257 yards while passing for 280 yards. UConn allowed a season-low three points and just 198 total yards in the win.

UConn has scored 95 points in the last two games, the most in program history against FBS opponents and the most since 2009 when they scored 89 points when they scored 33 points against Notre Dame and 56 against Syracuse.

For Bell, it was a career-high for receiving yards and touchdown catches and marked his third game this season hitting the 100-yard mark. His three touchdown receptions is a new school FBS record and marks the first Husky to catch three touchdowns in a game since the 1996 season (Dak Newton 3 vs. Villanova).

Defensively, the Huskies recorded three sacks and grabbed an interception while holding Buffalo to just 12 first downs. The Bulls were 1-of-14 on third down while forcing eight three-and-outs.

UConn linebacker Langston Hardy had two sacks while fellow linebacker Tui Faumuina-Brown had a sack and six tackles. Safety Rante Jones got his first interception of the season and third of his career.

The Huskies built a 23-0 lead late into the second quarter as kicker Chris Freeman made three of his four field goals in the first half. Norwalk running back Cam Edwards scored the game’s first touchdown, a 43-yard tackle off the left end for a 10-0 lead after the first.

UConn starting QB Nick Evers was forced from the game in the second quarter with an injury leaving back-up Joe Fagnano to take over play-calling duties. Fagnano finished 11-of-19 for 217 yards and three touchdowns in relief, all three to Bell.

Fagnano and Bell found pay dirt in the second quarter on a 40-yard catch-and-run to make it 23-0. Buffalo (3-2) the first half a seven-play drive that was capped by a 47-yard Upton Bellenfant field goal as time expired, their only points of the day.

Fagnano hit Bell for two third quarter scores, the first a 70-yard score, the longest-scoring play by the Huskies this season. The two finished off the trifecta on a 12-yard strike into the endzone to make it 37-3 with 5:33 left in the third.

UConn had a balanced running game with Edwards leading the way 97 yards on 10 carries with a score.

Freeman connected on field goals of 26, 39, 22 and 27 yards, tying the UConn school and FBS record for field goals in a game. His 4-for-4 effort marks the first time a UConn kicker had four makes since Dave Teggart did it at Cincinnati in 2011.

UConn is now 3-0 this season at Rentschler Field.