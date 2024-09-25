Canton’s Reese Titus joins brother, uncles as an Eagle Scout

CANTON – Canton’s Reese Titus became part of a unique tradition in his family. He became the fifth person in his family to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.

Titus and his older brother, Ethan, have achieved the rank of Eagle Scout along with three of their uncles.

Reese Titus had his Court of Honor and received his Eagle badge on Sept. 13 at First Church in Hartland, which is actually in the town of East Hartland.

To earn the rank of Eagle, a Scout must earn at least 21 merit badges and demonstrate leadership and community service by organizing and carrying out an Eagle project.

For his project, Reese worked to maintain the historic appearance of First Church in Hartland, he engineered and built an enclosure for mechanical equipment. The design allowed the historic building to maintain its aesthetic, while also allowing service personnel to the equipment, as well as protecting the equipment from tampering or damage.

Reese graduated from Canton High in June and is now a freshman at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, where he is studying mechanical engineering and participating in Air Force ROTC. A high school wrestler in Canton, Reese is also on the WPI wrestling team.

Reese started his scouting journey as a Tiger Scout when living in Denton, Texas. He continued his Cub Scout career in Unionville and then crossed over to Unionville’s Troop 170. Finally, he joined Canton’s Troop 177 when he was in seventh grade

Reese is the son of Doug and Amber Titus and brother of Ethan, Sean, and Kai Titus.