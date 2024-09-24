Connecticut high school football standings, Sept. 23, 2024

2024 Connecticut state high school football standings and with top individual performances this season and current winning streaks. Compiled from results as reported by the respective leagues and information reported to Max Preps. Send updates to [email protected]
As of September 23, 2024
Central Connecticut Conference
|CCC Tier I
|Div.
|Overall
|Manchester
|1-0
|2-0
|New Britain
|1-0
|2-0
|Maloney
|1-0
|1-1
|Southington
|0-0
|1-1
|Glastonbury
|0-1
|1-1
|East Hartford
|0-1
|0-2
|Hall
|0-1
|0-2
|CCC Tier II
|Div.
|Overall
|Windsor
|1-0
|2-0
|Platt
|1-0
|1-1
|Conard
|0-0
|1-1
|Enfield
|0-0
|1-1
|South Windsor
|0-0
|0-2
|Berlin
|0-1
|1-1
|Simsbury
|0-1
|0-2
|CCC Tier III
|Div.
|Overall
|Farmington
|1-0
|1-1
|RHAM
|1-0
|1-1
|Bristol Central
|0-0
|2-0
|Newington
|0-0
|2-0
|Wethersfield
|0-0
|2-0
|Bristol Eastern
|0-0
|1-1
|E.O. Smith
|0-1
|1-1
|Middletown
|0-1
|1-1
|CCC Tier IV
|Div.
|Overall
|Tolland
|1-0
|2-0
|Bloomfield
|1-0
|1-1
|East Catholic
|0-0
|2-0
|NW Catholic
|0-0
|2-0
|Lewis Mills
|0-0
|1-1
|Avon
|0-0
|0-2
|Rocky Hill
|0-1
|0-2
|Plainville
|0-1
|0-2
|No overall league champion recognized. Divisional champions only
Connecticut Technical Conference
|Team
|CTC
|Overall
|Cheney Tech
|2-0
|2-0
|NW United co-op
|1-0
|2-0
|Wilcox Tech/Kaynor Tech
|1-0
|1-0
|Prince Tech/Innovation
|1-0
|1-1
|Platt Tech
|1-0
|1-1
|Bullard Havens
|0-0
|0-1
|Quinebaug Valley co-op
|0-0
|0-1
|Vinal Tech co-op
|0-1
|0-1
|Abbott Tech/Immaculate
|0-1
|0-2
|O’Brien Tech
|0-2
|0-2
|Thames River co-op
|0-1
|0-2
Co-op programs — Thames River: Grasso Tech (host) with Norwich Tech and St. Bernard’s; NW United: Wolcott Tech (host) with Nonnewaug, Lakeville, Shepaug; Quinebaug Valley: Ellis Tech (host) with Putnam and Tourtellotte; Vinal Tech: Goodwin Tech and Whitney Tech
Eastern Connecticut Conference
|Division I
|Div.
|Overall
|Killingly
|1-0
|2-0
|New London
|0-0
|0-2
|Fitch
|0-0
|0-2
|NFA
|0-0
|0-2
|East Lyme
|0-1
|0-2
|Division II
|Div.
|Overall
|Windham
|0-0
|2-0
|Ledyard
|0-0
|2-0
|Waterford
|0-0
|2-0
|Woodstock Academy
|0-0
|1-1
|Division III
|Div.
|Overall
|Griswold/Wheeler
|1-0
|1-1
|Plainfield
|0-0
|1-1
|Stonington
|0-0
|1-1
|Bacon Academy/Lyman
|0-0
|0-2
|Montville
|0-1
|0-2
No overall league champion recognized. Divisional champions only
FCIAC
|Western Division
|Lg.
|Overall
|Greenwich
|1-0
|2-0
|St. Joseph
|1-0
|2-0
|Staples
|1-0
|2-0
|Trumbull
|1-0
|1-1
|Ridgefield
|0-1
|1-1
|Westhill
|0-1
|1-1
|Danbury
|0-1
|0-2
|Stamford
|0-1
|0-2
|Eastern Division
|Lg.
|Overall
|Darien
|1-0
|2-0
|New Canaan
|1-0
|2-0
|Fairfield Ludlowe
|1-0
|2-0
|Norwalk
|1-0
|1-1
|Fairfield Warde
|0-1
|1-1
|Bridgeport Central
|0-1
|0-2
|Brien McMahon
|0-1
|0-2
|Wilton
|0-1
|0-2
Pequot Conference
|Uncas Division
|Div.
|Overall
|Ellington
|1-0
|2-0
|Rockville
|1-0
|2-0
|Granby/Canton
|1-0
|1-0
|CREC co-op
|1-1
|1-1
|Coventry co-op
|0-1
|0-1
|Stafford co-op
|0-1
|1-1
|Windsor Locks/Suffield/EG
|0-1
|0-2
|SMSA co-op
|0-2
|0-2
|Sassacus Division
|Div.
|Overall
|Cromwell/Portland
|2-0
|2-0
|Valley Regional/Old Lyme
|1-0
|2-0
|Capital Prep/Achieve. First
|1-0
|1-0
|North Branford
|1-1
|1-1
|Haddam-Killingworth
|0-1
|1-1
|Weaver
|0-1
|0-1
|Morgan co-op
|0-1
|0-2
|Coginchaug co-op
|0-1
|0-2
No overall league champion recognized. Divisional champions only
Co-op programs — SMSA (host) with University High, Hartford Classical, Bulkeley and HMTCA; CREC co-op: Academy of Computer Science and Engineering-Enfield (host) with Aerospace and Engineering-Windsor, Academy of International Studies-South Windsor; Academy of Science and Innovation-New Britain; Coventry (host) with Windham Tech, Lyman Memorial and Bolton; Morgan (host) with Old Saybrook and Westbrook; Coginchaug (host) with East Hampton and Hale-Ray; Stafford (host) with East Windsor and Somers
Naugatuck Valley League
|Copper (Div. I)
|Div.
|Over.
|Ansonia
|2-0
|2-0
|Naugatuck
|2-0
|2-0
|Watertown
|1-0
|2-0
|Holy Cross
|1-1
|1-1
|Woodland
|1-1
|1-1
|Gilbert/NWR/Housy
|0-1
|0-2
|Seymour
|0-2
|0-2
|Wolcott
|0-2
|0-2
|Brass (Div. II)
|Div.
|Over.
|Derby
|2-0
|2-0
|Torrington
|2-0
|2-0
|Waterbury Career Acad.
|2-0
|2-0
|Oxford
|1-1
|1-1
|Kennedy
|0-1
|1-1
|Wilby
|0-1
|0-2
|St. Paul
|0-2
|0-2
|Crosby
|0-2
|0-2
Co-op programs: Gilbert (host) with Northwestern Regional and Housatonic
South West Conference
|Team
|SWC
|Overall
|Bethel
|1-0
|2-0
|Brookfield
|1-0
|2-0
|New Milford
|1-0
|2-0
|Newtown
|1-0
|2-0
|Bunnell
|0-0
|2-0
|Masuk
|0-0
|2-0
|Pomperaug
|0-0
|0-2
|Stratford
|0-0
|0-2
|Joel Barlow
|0-1
|1-1
|New Fairfield
|0-1
|1-1
|Weston
|0-1
|0-1
|Notre Dame-Fairfield
|0-1
|0-2
|No league or divisional champions recognized
Southern Connecticut Conference
|Team
|SCC
|Overall
|PF
|PA
|Amity
|2-0
|2-0
|56
|13
|Sheehan
|1-0
|2-0
|78
|34
|Hand
|1-0
|2-0
|70
|17
|Foran
|1-0
|1-1
|48
|35
|West Haven
|1-0
|1-1
|41
|40
|North Haven
|1-0
|1-1
|40
|29
|Wilbur Cross
|1-0
|1-1
|50
|47
|Jonathan Law
|1-0
|1-1
|55
|74
|East Haven
|1-1
|1-1
|28
|39
|Lyman Hall
|1-1
|1-1
|39
|28
|Hillhouse
|0-0
|2-0
|91
|13
|Guilford
|0-0
|2-0
|80
|34
|Cheshire
|0-0
|1-1
|43
|66
|Notre Dame-WH
|0-1
|1-1
|66
|74
|Fairfield Prep
|0-1
|1-1
|41
|42
|Xavier
|0-1
|0-2
|49
|53
|Hamden
|0-1
|0-2
|19
|81
|Branford
|0-1
|0-2
|14
|63
|Bassick
|0-1
|0-2
|26
|91
|Warren Harding
|0-1
|0-2
|12
|62
|Shelton
|0-2
|0-2
|21
|49
|No league or individual champions recognized
Independent
|Team
|Overall
|Hartford Public
|0-2
Top 10 Polls
The GameTimeCT top 10 football poll as voted by sportswriters and broadcasters.
Week 2, Sept. 23, 2024
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|School
|Rec.
|Pts.
|LW
|Class
|1. New Canaan (16)
|2-0
|732
|1
|L
|2. Darien (8)
|2-0
|714
|2
|L
|3. Greenwich
|2-0
|632
|3
|LL
|4. Staples (1)
|2-0
|562
|4
|LL
|5. Hand
|2-0
|516
|6
|M
|6. Windsor
|2-0
|503
|5
|MM
|7. St. Joseph
|2-0
|363
|9
|M
|8. Masuk
|2-0
|340
|10
|MM
|9. Maloney
|1-1
|321
|8
|L
|10. Newtown
|2-0
|293
|nr
|L
|Others receiving votes: West Haven (1-1) 219; Fairfield Prep (1-1) 218; Ansonia (2-0) 195; Killingly (2-0) 161; North Haven (1-1) 161; Bunnell (2-0) 113; Naugatuck (2-0) 63; Cromwell/Portland (2-0) 43; Rockville (2-0) 43; Bloomfield (1-1) 34; Sheehan (2-0) 34; Manchester (2-0) 26; Amity (2-0) 20; Brookfield (2-0) 19; Cheshire (1-1) 15; Middletown (1-1) 14; Windham (2-0) 8; Notre Dame-West Haven (1-1) 8; Wethersfield (2-0) 7.
|The following voted: Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Serenity Bishop, Bristol Press; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, GameTimeCT; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Justin DeVellis, News 12 Connecticut; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT; Michael Fornabaio, GameTimeCT; Ned Griffen, GameTimeCT correspondent; Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Jonah Karp, Fox61; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GameTimeCT; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, GameTimeCT correspondent; Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GameTimeCT; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3.
The Hartford Courant top 10 football poll as voted by state coaches.
Week 2, Sept. 23, 2024
First place points in parentheses, record through Saturday, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, last week’s ranking and CIAC classification:
|School
|Rec.
|Pts.
|LW
|Class
|1. New Canaan (7)
|2-0
|372
|t1
|L
|1. Darien (5)
|2-0
|372
|t1
|L
|3. Greenwich
|2-0
|306
|3
|LL
|4. Hand (1)
|2-0
|283
|7
|M
|5. Staples
|2-0
|266
|6
|LL
|6. Windsor
|2-0
|245
|4
|MM
|7. St. Joseph
|2-0
|209
|t8
|M
|8. Masuk
|2-0
|191
|t8
|MM
|9. West Haven
|1-1
|151
|nr
|LL
|10, Newtown
|2-0
|139
|nr
|LL
|Also receiving votes: Bunnell (2-0), 114 points; Fairfield Prep (1-1), 107; Ansonia (2-0), 93; Maloney (1-1), 89; North Haven (1-1), 87; Killingly (2-0), 63; Naugatuck (2-0), 37; Tie, Brookfield (2-0) and New Britain (2-0), 31; Cromwell/Portland (2-0), 27; Sheehan (2-0), 24; Manchester (2-0), 21; Notre Dame-West Haven (1-1), 14; Berlin (1-1), 12; New Milford (2-0), 9; Trumbull (1-1), 8; Tie, Bloomfield (1-1) and Glastonbury (1-1), 7
|Voters: Erik Becker, Hand; Tom Brockett; Ansonia; Joe Della Vecchia; St. Joseph; Mike Ellis; Fitch; Rob Fleeting; Windsor; Kevin Frederick, Maloney; Tanner Grove; Montville; Andy Guyon; Xavier; Joe Lato; Woodland; Brian Mazzone; Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller; Brookfield; Marce Petroccio; Trumbull; Nathan Tyler, Stratford.
Active Winning Streaks
|Team
|Last loss
|14, New Canaan
|Sept. 8, 2023 vs. Shelton, 26-23
|14, Hand
|Sept. 8, 2023 vs. Bunnell, 28-21
|14, Staples
|Sept. 8, 2023 vs. West Haven, 33-23
2024 Top Individual Performances
Season to date
RUSHING
Criteria: 400 yards or more; 5 TDs rushing or more
7 TDs, Hayden Allard, Killingly vs. Stonington, Sept. 12
5 TDs, John Manning, Windsor vs. East Hartford, Sept. 13
PASSING
Criteria: 400 yards or more; 25 completions or more; 6 TDs thrown or more
431 yards, Jayzair Barbera, Derby vs. Crosby, Sept. 21
6 TD passes, Jayzair Barbera, Derby vs. Crosby, Sept. 21
RECEIVING
Criteria: 200 yards or more; 13 receptions or more; 4 receiving TDs or more
271 yards, Andrew Esposito, New Canaan (9-271) vs. Maloney, Sept. 13
239, Joey Montalvo, East Catholic (9-239) vs. Bacon Academy/Lyman Memorial, Sept. 14
209, Jaylen Titus, Derby (9-209) vs. Crosby, Sept. 21
5 TDs, Andrew Esposito, New Canaan, 5 TD receptions, 9 catches for 271 yards vs. Maloney, Sept. 13
SCORING
Criteria: Scored 36 points or more
42 points (7 TDs), Hayden Allard, Killingly vs. Stonington, Sept. 12
36 points (6 TDs), John Manning, Windsor vs. East Hartford, Sept. 13
SCORING PLAYS
Criteria: 90 yards or more
93 yard TD reception: Jake Rios, St. Joseph from QB H.T. Jones vs. North Haven, Sept. 13
91 yard fumble return: Jordan Biszantz, New Milford vs. Joel Barlow, Sept. 20
93 yard interception return: Trew Kitson, East Haven vs. Foran, Sept. 20
92 yard kickoff return: Rody Ricketts, Bunnell vs. NFA, Sept. 20
KICKING
Criteria: 10 points or more kicking; Field goals of 40 yards or more
KICKOFFS RETURNS for TDs
2, Corey Bates, New Britain vs. Brien McMahon (80, 80 yards), Sept. 13
Send your submission to [email protected]