Dieng has two goals and an assist in Hartford’s shutout win over Miami

Forward Mamadou Dieng had two goals and an assist as the Hartford Athletic soccer team moved within three points of the eighth and final playoff berth in the Eastern Conference with a 3-0 shutout win in USL Championship action over host Miami FC on Saturday.

With six games remaining, Hartford (9-12-7, 34 points) moved within three points of Rhode Island (8-6-13, 37 points). The Athletic have gone 4-0-3 in their last seven games and are 5-1-5 in their last 11 contests.

Goalie Renan Ribeiro made three saves in net to secure the shutout for Hartford. Dieng, 20, now has 10 goals this season for Hartford.

Dieng came inches away from giving Athletic the lead just before the end of the first half, powering a header on target that gave Miami goalie Khadim Ndiaye trouble in net.

The opportunity came off another quality cross delivered by Emmanuel Samadia, setting up Dieng’s header that went off the hands of Ndiaye and up and off the crossbar. It would be the final action of the half, keeping the score 0-0 as the teams took to the locker rooms.

Dieng, Hartford’s Senegalese striker, picked up right where he left off at the start of the second half, threatening in the attacking third and finding the back of the net on his second try.

Joe Farrell and Beverly Makangila connected to get the ball to Danny Barrera in Miami’s half, and the veteran distributor threaded a pass ahead to Dieng. Behind Miami’s back line at the right side of the box, Dieng fired his shot low, again off the hands of Ndiaye, but this time the ball fell across the line for a 1-0 lead with five minutes gone in the second haIf.

Dieng added an assist to his performance in the 72nd minute, helping Joe Farrell move Hartford comfortably in front of Miami by two goals.

After Griffin Tomas kept possession through traffic off a corner kick opportunity, Dieng fired the ball across the box to Farrell. The defender’s header at the right near post was initially saved by Ndiaye, but Farrell touched the rebound in with ease to give Hartford a 2-0 lead.

Nine minutes later, a misplayed ball by Ndiaye helped Dieng put the finishing touches on both his brace and Hartford’s victory.

Miami’s keeper hit the top of the ball in his attempt to boot it out of his own box, leaving a wide open chance on goal for Dieng, who finished with ease.

Hartford returns home next Saturday, Sept. 21st to play Oakland Roots SC at Trinity Health Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Hartford 3, Miami 0

At Miami

Hartford (9-12-7) 0 3 — 3

Miami (3-23-2) 0 0 — 0

Goals — 50′ – Dieng (Barrera), 72′ – Farrell (Dieng), 81′ – Dieng; Shots: Hartford 15-6; Shots on target: Hartford, 6-3; Offsides: Hartford, 1-0; Corner kicks: Hartford, 5-3; Saves: 3-3

HARTFORD ATHLETIC STARTING LINEUP

40 (GK) Renan Ribeiro, 5 (DF) Triston Hodge, 4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett, 15 (DF) Joseph Farrell, 24 (DF) Michael DeShields (Freeman, 85′); 94 (MF) Marlon Hairston (Barrera, 45’); 23 (DF) Thomas Vancaeyezeele, 29 (MF) Emmanuel Samadia, 7 (FW) Marcus Epps (Toure, 57’) (Tomas, 68’); 17 (FW) Kyle Edwards (Makangila, 45’); 33 (FW) Mamadou Dieng

MIAMI FC STARTING LINEUP

1 (GK) Khadim Ndiaye, 14 (DF) Daniel Barbir, 18 (DF) Junior Palacios, 4 (DF) Nicolás Cardona (Joseph, 74’); 29 (DF) Alejandro Mitrano (Santana, 87′); 50 (FW) Roberto Molina, 23 (FW) Rocco Genzano (Botta, 73’); 5 (MF) Joey DeZart, 99 (MF) Allen Gavilanes, 11 (MF) Frank López, 19 (FW) Michael Lawrence (Luishino, 63’)