Farmington, Lewis Mills pick up opening day victories

FARMINGTON, Sept. 12, 2024 – The Farmington High football turned to their defense on Thursday night to secure their first opening day win since 2013 with a 16-0 win over E.O. Smith-Storrs at George Bennett Field.

The River Hawks had four interceptions, had seven tackles for a loss and allowed E.O. Smith to convert on third down just once in nine opportunities. Farmington got on the scoreboard first with a safety by tackling a Panther runner in the end zone.

Farmington took a 7-0 lead when Justin Kinney scored on a 42-yard pass reception from quarterback Ty Nogiec. Joe Kelly converted on the extra point.

Nogiec made it 14-0 late in the second quarter on a one-yard touchdown run. Kelly successfully converted on the extra point.

Nogiec led the River Hawks with 44 yards and a touchdown on seven carries while Matt Rodrigues ran for 38 yards on 13 carries. Nogiec completed 7-of-14 passes for 115 yards and one touchdown. Josh Larkin caught three passes for 42 yards for Farmington.

Tyler Thompson had six tackles and an interception for the River Hawks while Nogiec had three tackles and two interceptions. Larkin also had an interception.

Farmington travels to Tolland on Friday for game two of the 2024 campaign.

With the win, the River Hawks snapped a nine-game losing streak on opening day. The last victory on opening day came in 2013 with a 26-14 win over Simsbury. The most recent shutout by Farmington on opening day came in 2000 with a 14-0 win over Crosby.

Farmington 16, E.O. Smith 0

At Farmington

E.O. Smith (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Farmington (1-0) 2 14 0 0 — 16

First quarter

F: Safety. Semi Selimoglu tackles runner in end zone

Second quarter

F: Justin Kinney 42 pass from Ty Nogiec (Joey Kelly kick)

F: Nogiec 1 run (Kelly kick)

Individual statistics

PASSING: Farmington – Ty Nogiec 7-14-0, 115

RUSHING: Farmington – Matt Rodrigues 13-38, Ty Nogiec 7-44, Mike Campagnano 3-5

RECEIVING: Farmington – Matt Rodrigues 1-3, Josh Larkin 3-42, Jaylen Howlett 1-27, Justin Kinney 1-42, Mike Campagnano 1-1

TACKLES: Tyler Thompson 6 tackles, 1 assist, 1 interception; Nogiec 3 tackles, 2 assists, 2 interceptions, Josh Larkin 1 interception

Lewis Mills 35, Montville 28

MONTVILLE, Sept. 13, 2024 – Quarterback Alex Weaver rushed for a pair of touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to lead the Lewis Mills football team to a 35-28 win over Montville on Friday night.

The victory snaps a 14-game losing streak for Mills that dated back to the 2022 season. Mills had a one-point lead in the second quarter before Weaver scored from the one-yard line to give the Spartans a 28-20 lead at the half.

A 26-yard touchdown run from Weaver extended the lead to 35-20 in the third quarter.

Patryk Kolonowski’s 91-yard kickoff return in the first quarter was one yard shy of the Lewis Mills school record set of 92 yards by Josh Martinotti in 2018 against Coventry/Windham Tech/Bolton/Lyman Memorial co-op team.

The Wolves (0-1) were led by Nick Ladia, who threw a pair of touchdown passes.

Lewis Mills 35, Montville 28

At Montville

Lewis Mills (1-0) 14 14 7 0 — 35

Montville (0-1) 14 6 0 8 — 28

First quarter

M: Hector Aponte 5 run (Elijah Anctil kick)

LM: Patryk Kolonowski 91 kickoff return (Gianluca Dolzadelli kick)

M: Izaiah Yard 45 pass from Nick Ladia (Anctil kick)

LM: G. Dolzadelli 5 run (G. Dolzadelli kick)

Second quarter

LM: Mateo Dolzadelli 11 pass from Alex Weaver (G. Dolzadelli kick)

M: Kymarny Bossa 15 pass from Ladia (kick blocked)

LM: Alex Weaver 1 run (G. Dolzadelli kick)

Third quarter

LM: Weaver 26 run (G. Dolzadelli kick)

Fourth quarter

M: Safety

M: Dante Crisman 3 run (pass fails)