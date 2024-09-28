Fitch outlasts Simsbury to secure first win of season, 18-15

SIMSBURY, Sept. 27, 2024 – There were tears and plenty of frowns on the faces of some Simsbury High football players after Friday night’s 18-15 non-conference loss to Fitch at Holden Field.

The Trojans seemed on the verge of snapping a six-game losing streak and picking up their first win of the season.

Simsbury took a 15-12 lead on an electric 59-yard run by quarterback Patrick Matyczyk down the left sideline with 1:16 remaining and extended it to three thanks to a two-point conversion pass to Cole Roberts.

Fitch got the ball back and Simsbury stopped the Falcons on their own 37-yard line, forcing them to punt. But a roughing the kicker penalty on fourth down kept the drive alive. Four players later, Fitch converted on a third down and two play to extend the drive.

Four players, it was Fitch quarterback Raheem Porter Carter with a nine-yard run with 5:29 remaining in regulation to put the Falcons ahead for good, 18-15.

Simsbury (0-3) had hopes of tying the game with a long field goal off the foot of kicker Nolan Pendergast, who popped a few long kicks over the crossbar during halftime.

The drive started well on a 17-yard run from Matyczyk but on third down and five from the Fitch 47-yard line, Fitch’s Adrian Bythewood nailed Matyczyk for a 12-yard loss.

On fourth down and 16, Matyczyk hit Cole Roberts with a short pass in the flat. Roberts evaded tackles for an 18-yard gain and a first down on the Fitch 41-yard line with 2:25 left in the game.

But Fitch’s Michael El Khoury intercepted his second pass of the game with a minute left to seal the deal for the Falcons (1-2) in their first-ever game against Simsbury.

Simsbury dropped their seventh straight game and fell for the 16th time in their last 17 contests.

“This will be a hard one (to swallow),” Simsbury coach Dave Masters said. “This was emotional. They’ve been in every game but these things keep happening.”

Simsbury dropped a 19-0 decision to Newington in week one and had a 10-0 lead before falling to No. 5 Windsor, 27-10 a week ago.

“All they need to do it win,” he said. “I’m convinced of that. All they need to do is win (a game), which will carry them (forward). They just haven’t figured out how to do it yet.”

Fitch (1-2) controlled most of the first half but only led 12-7 at the half. El Khoury’s first interception and a 25-yard return with 1:16 left in the second quarter put the Falcons on the Simsbury 25-yard line. Porter Carter scored from the three with 30.8 seconds remaining.

Simsbury’s Tim Beaulieu recovered a Fitch fumble to stop one second quarter drive while teammate Stephen Wharton had an interception and 25-yard return.

“They didn’t quit. They fought to the end. They fought the whole time. They stayed in the fight,” Masters said.

He recalled the roughing the kicker penalty that kept Fitch’s game-winning drive alive. “That was really painful,” he said.

Fitch took the opening kickoff 82 yards on 13 plays to take a 6-0 lead on a six-yard run from Anthony Spader. The snap on the extra point was mishandled and the kick never got into the air. Starting running back Devin Cook gained 47 yards on four carries but left the game with an ankle injury.

Simsbury stopped Fitch’s second drive with an interception from Wharton, who returned the ball 25 yards to Fitch’s 25-yard line.

A 17-yard completion from Matyczyk to Gavin Myers got the ball to the Falcon 16-yard line. On third down and one on the seven, Roberts ran for three yards for a first down. Sean Metz ran it from the one with Pendergast’s extra point, Simsbury led 7-6.

In the third quarter, a promising drive by Simsbury got to the Fitch 38-yard line before Matyczyk was sacked by Camrin-Frey and Tyler Tyzae for a 12-yard loss.

Matyczyk’s 59-yard scoring run with 1:16 left in the third quarter and the successful two-point conversion pass gave Simsbury a 15-12 lead.

“That was one of the things we were very concerned about was their quarterback’s scrambling ability,” Fitch coach Mike Ellis, Jr., said.

“This was a huge win for us,” Ellis said. “Starting off with two losses and had to make a long trip to Simsbury. We talked about how it come down to the end and the kids did it. They outlasted Simsbury and that was big for us.”

Bussey led the Falcons with 93 yards on 16 carries while Porter Carter had 89 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.

Matyczyk led all rushers with 98 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

Simsbury tries to get back on the winning track with a game at Enfield next Friday night. The contest was part of the Connecticut Football Alliance, which arranges for competitive non-conference games with six of the state’s eight leagues.

Fitch 18, Simsbury 15

At Simsbury

Fitch (1-2) 6 6 0 6 — 18

Simsbury (0-3) 0 7 8 0 — 15

First quarter

F: Anthony Spader 6 run (kick fails), 5:06

Second quarter

S: Sean Metz 1 run (Nolan Pendergast kick), 8:23

F: Raheem Porter Carter 3 run (run fails), 30.8

Third quarter

S: Patrick Matyczyk 59 run (Cole Roberts pass from Matyczyk), 1:16

Fourth quarter

F: Porter Carter 9 run (kick blocked), 5:29

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Fitch – Porter Carter 18-89, Sean Bussey 16-93, Anthony Spades 6-29, Mark McBride 4-13, Devin Cook 4-47; Simsbury – Matyczyk 12-98, Cole Roberts 9-34, Max Konopka 6-19, Harry Tindall 1-2, Sean Metz 1-1

PASSING: Fitch — Porter Carter 2-3-11, Simsbury –Patrick Matyczyk 4-10-2, 45

RECEIVING: Fitch – Michael El Khoury 1-7, Nicholas Waggoner 1-4; Simsbury – Gavin Myers 2-22, Alex Parr 1-0, Cole Roberts 1-18

INTERCEPTIONS: El Khoury (F) 2-72, Stephen Wharton (S) 1-25; FUMBLE REC: Tim Beaulieu (S); SACKS: Tyler Tyzae (F) and Camrin Lee-Fey (F) 1-12, Adrian Bythewood (F) 1-12