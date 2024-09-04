Four Avon High and two Canton squads secure victories on opening day

AVON, Sept. 3, 2024 – For Avon High programs, the opening day of the 2024 fall campaign was an opportunity for victories and smiles on Tuesday.

Avon’s boys soccer, girls soccer, field hockey and girls volleyball teams each began the year with victories.

Canton’s field hockey and girls volleyball team began the season with victories along with the Simsbury and Farmington boys soccer teams.

In boys soccer, Avon’s Ben Silverstein had two goals as the Falcons rolled to a 7-2 win over Bristol Central in a rare game on the grass at Fisher Meadows. Aki Bhabad, Charlie May, Gabi Carvalho, Leloron Reiser and Marcello Razuri also had individual goals.

Goalie Jordan Beaudoin made seven saves to earn the win in net.

At Tunxis Mead Park, Ethan Halstead scored midway through the first half as Farmington beat Lewis Mills, 1-0. Mills went down a man with 25 minutes left in the second half but was still able to create chances to score.

Mills goalie Marek Nardi (8 saves) saved a penalty kick late in the second half to keep the Spartans in the game. Mills had a chance with five seconds remaining but Farmington (1-0) goalie Dante Fierro (6 saves) made the stop on the line to preserve the win.

In girls soccer, a new era began at Avon High as head coach Pamela Schreibman picked up her first varsity win in a 6-0 win over RHAM on Tuesday in Hebron in the season opener for both schools.

Schreibman replaces Jim Murray, who coached at Avon for 38 years, led the Falcons to five state championships and 10 state finals. His teams qualified for the state tournament in 35 of 38 seasons and had a 64-match unbeaten streak (61-0-3) from 2001-03.

Avon’s Sofia Agudelo and Emma Loparco each had two goals while Cara Dugan and Taylor Schreibman each had a goal. Dugan, Emma Loparco and Kate Loparco each had assists for the Falcons while Taylor Schreibman, a freshman, scored her first varsity goal for Avon.

In field hockey, Canton won their 29th consecutive regular season contest with a 4-1 win over Westbrook on the turf field. The Warriors went 16-0 in the regular season a year ago and advanced to the Class S championship game before falling to North Branford. Canton won the final 12 regular season games of the 2022 season.

Avon won their season-opening contest with a 2-1 victory over Enfield while Lewis Mills dominated in a 7-1 win over East Catholic.

In girls volleyball, Avon rolled to a 3-0 win over New Britain with a 25-17, 25-10, 25-10 victory in the season opener for both teams. Maddie Vanvalkenberg had nine kills to lead the Falcons (1-0) while Isabela Escobar had four kills and five aces. Tessa Robertson had 18 assists for Avon.

Canton won their first match of the season with a dominating 3-0 win over Bolton, 25-4, 25-8 and 25-12 while Lewis Mills outlasted Rocky Hill, 3-1 with scores of 19-25, 25-14, 25-12, 26-24.

For Mills, Mikayla Howlett had eight kills, two blocks and eight digs while Sammie Mitchell had four serving aces, five kills and 13 digs. Sierra Stifel had 11 kills, six digs and three aces for Mills (1-0).

In boys golf, Simsbury (3-0) remained unbeaten with a 15-stroke win over Lewis Mills, 145-168 at Simsbury Farms. Will Sullivan shot a 36 to lead the Trojans while Brett Harding had a 40 for Mills (1-2).

Farmington beat Avon by 10 strokes, 164-174 at Tunxis Plantation. Farmington’s top four golfers each shot under 41 led by medalist Krish Desai with a 36. Avon (2-2) was led by Dylan Seaburg, Stephen Zybowski and Jude Turner, who each shot a 41.

