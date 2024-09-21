Granby/Canton game postponed to Saturday due to threat in Coventry

Friday night’s Pequot Conference football game between Granby/Canton and the Coventry co-op squad was postponed to Saturday due to a threat.

David Petrone, Coventry’s Superintendent of Schools, sent an email to parents explaining the cancellation of the game at Coventry High School, the host school of the co-op program that includes Windham Tech and Bolton.

“A short time ago, we received an anonymous tip stating that someone planned to harm students at tonight’s football game,” he said in the message. “As such, I have made the decision to cancel the football game to ensure the safety of our students and spectators.

“All information was immediately turned over to the police to investigate,” Petrone said in the message. “Part of the investigation will be for the police to determine if the person lodging the tip had positive intentions or was motivated by a desire to disrupt the event and invoke fear in the community.”

The football game will now be played on Saturday in Granby beginning at 4 p.m.

Granby/Canton head coach Erik Shortell said that his team was just about five minutes away from arriving at Coventry High when they found out about the cancellation of the contest on Friday.

The Bears are 1-0 on the season after beating SMSA co-op last week in Canton while the Coventry co-op will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak. The Panthers (0-1) lost to Rockville on opening day, 48-6 and lost their last two games of the 2023 season.

Torrington’s home game with St. Paul was postponed to Saturday at 10 a.m. due to a threat that cancelled classes in Torrington on Friday. The Hartford Courant reported that Bristol Public Schools were closed Friday after a social media post described a threat of a school shooting at both high schools. Bristol Central and Bristol Eastern both played games on Thursday night.