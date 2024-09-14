Jones scores 20 to lead Connecticut past Phoenix

PHOENIX, Sept. 13, 2024 –With a season-high 10 field goals, Brionna Jones scored 20 points and pulled down nine rebounds to help lead the Connecticut Sun to a 88-69 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Friday night.

Marina Mabrey came off the bench for the Sun (27-10) and scored 19 points, dished out two assists and had two blocks. She scored 10 or more points for the 11th time in 13 games with the Sun.

Connecticut remained one game behind Minnesota (28-9) for the No. 2 seed in the upcoming WNBA playoffs. The Sun have won the first three games of their four-game West Coast swing.

DeWanna Bonner had 14 points and four rebounds while Ty Harris scored 12 points with two assists. Alyssa Thomas scored seven points but she had 10 assists, the ninth time this season she has dished out at least 10 assists.

The Sun limited Phoenix (17-20) to just 37.5 percent shooting from the floor. Phoenix scored a season-low six points in the third quarter.

Brittney Griner led the Mercury with 26 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Natasha Cloud added 17 points, four rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block in the game. The Sun swept the three-game season series with the Mercury and led for most of the game.

Connecticut heads to Las Vegas to challenge the defending champion Aces (24-13) on Sunday at 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.