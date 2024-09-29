Roundup: Rockville holds on to hand Granby/Canton first loss of the season

VERNON, Sept. 27, 2024 – Rockville QB Brady Ramsdell three touchdown passes as the Rams beat Granby/Canton, 27-20 on Friday night in Pequot Conference action.

The Rams (3-0) made a big stop in the final minutes of the game, batting down a pass in the end zone as the final seconds ticked off the clock. William Davis caught two TD passes from Ramsdell of 74 and 37 yards.

Granby/Canton (1-1) received a 78-yard kickoff return from Jayden Young, a 31-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Cuniowski from QB Vincent Forte and an 8-yard TD run from Forte. Young’s kickoff return for a TD is the third longest in co-op history, which dates back to 2019. The co-op record is 81 yards by Luke Maher against Ellington in 2021.

Rockville 27, Granby/Canton 20

At Vernon

Granby/Canton (1-1) 12 0 8 0 — 20

Rockville (3-0) 7 20 0 0 — 27

First quarter

G: Ryan Cuniowski 31 pass from Vincent Forte (kick failed)

R: William Davis 74 pass from Brady Ramsdell (Molly Wilson kick)

G: Jayden Young 78 kickoff return (conversion failed)

Second quarter

R: Kayden Boland 15 pass from Ramsdell (Wilson kick)

R: Boland 11 run (kick failed)

R: Davis 37 pass from Ramsdell (Wilson kick)

Third quarter

G: Forte 8 run (Forte run)

ATI 42, Avon 0

DANBURY, Sept. 27, 2024 – Dante Rivera caught a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Hunter Von Minden as the ATI (Abbott Tech/Immaculate) co-op football team blanked Avon, 42-0 in a non-conference game on Friday night at Immaculate High.

Von Minden threw four TD passes including a 46-yard scoring strike to Abiel Morales and a 17-yard TD pass to Brendan Kelly. ATI also scored on a 36-yard fumble recovery by Kelly.

ATI had 11 tackles for a loss, one sack and one fumble recovery. Josh Fontaine led ATI (1-2) with 18 tackles, including 12 solo stops.

Avon (0-3) was held scoreless for a third straight game. Avon dropped a 27-0 decision to Bristol Eastern on opening day and a 39-0 decision to Wethersfield in week two.

For the first time in team history, the Falcons haven’t scored a point in their first three games. Avon scored three points in the first three games of 2019 when they began that year 0-3.

It doesn’t get easier in week four as Avon visits defending Class S champion Bloomfield on Friday night.

ATI 42, Avon 0

At Danbury

Avon (0-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0

ATI (1-2) 14 7 14 7 — 42

First quarter

ATI: Dante Rivera 50 pass from Hunter Von Minden (Teijeiro kick)

ATI: Brendan Kelly 17 pass from Von Minden (Teijeiro kick)

Second quarter

ATI: Abiel Morales 46 pass from Von Minden (Teijeiro kick)

Third quarter

ATI: Rivera 52 pass from Von Minden (Teijeiro kick)

ATI: Jayvionne Hill 36 run (Teijeiro kick)

Fourth quarter

ATI: Kelly 36 fumble recovery (Teijeiro kick)

NOTE: ATI is a co-op team hosted by Abbott Tech in Danbury with Immaculate High, also in Danbury.

NW United 21, Lewis Mills 7

BURLINGTON, Sept. 27, 2024 – Brady Herman threw a pair of touchdown passes and Davion Joe ran for a touchdown as the Northwest United co-op football team beat Lewis Mills 21-7 on Friday night under portable lights.

Herman completed touchdown passes to Reed Woerner and Ron Barksdale for Northwest United, which is comprised of players from Wolcott Tech, Nonnewaug, Lakeville in Litchfield and Shepaug Valley.

Mills (1-2) received a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown from Patryk Klonowski. It is the second longest interception return for a TD in school history behind a 77-yard return by Bob Martinotti vs. Morgan in 2011. Gianluca Dolzadelli led the Spartans with 77 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Northwest United 21, Lewis Mills 7

At Burlington

NW United (3-0) 14 0 7 0 — 21

Lewis Mills (1-2) 0 7 0 0 — 7

First quarter

NW: Davion Joe 27 run (Reed Woerner kick)

NW Woerner 26 pass from Brady Herman (Woerner kick)

Second quarter

LM: Patryk Klonowski 60 interception return (Gianluca Dolzadelli kick)

Third quarter

NW: Ron Barksdale 27 pass from Herman (Woerner kick)

NOTE: NW United is a co-op team hosted by Wolcott Tech in Torrington that plays their home games at Nonnewaug in Woodbury. Other members of the co-op are Nonnewaug, Lakeville in Litchifeld and Shepaug.

Westhill 17, Farmington 7

FARMINGTON, Sept. 27, 2024 – The River Hawks’ Justin Kinney had an 88-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter as Westhill prevailed over Farmington, 17-7 in a non-conference game at George Bennett Field. Farmington falls to 1-2 on the year.

Westhill 17, Farmington 7

At Farmington

Westhill (2-1) 0 0 8 9 — 17

Farmington (1-2) 0 0 0 7 — 7

Third quarter

W: Joey Pirong 34 run

W: Safety. Ball snapped through end zone

Fourth quarter

W: Collin White 16 run (conversion run fails)

W: Pirong 32 FG

F: Justin Kinney 88 kickoff return (Joey Kelly kick)