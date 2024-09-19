Connect with us

Field hockey

Staples is No. 1 in first field hockey top 10 poll of the season

Undefeated Staples is the top ranked team in the first state coaches top 10 field hockey poll this season. The Wreckers (5-0) received all eight place votes in voting by state coaches. Staples beat Darien in last year’s Class L championship game.

Four of the top six teams in the poll are from the FCIAC.

 

Week 1, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024

  School Rec. Pts. Class
1. Staples (8) 5-0 160 L
2. Darien 3-0 144 L
3. Daniel Hand 3-0-1 100 S
4. Wilton 5-0 90 L
5. Guilford 5-0-0-1 71  M
6. Ridgefield 4-2 69 L
7. Glastonbury 5-0 68 L
8. North Branford 3-0 61 S
9. Pomperaug 3-2 59 M
10. Hamden 6-0 38 L
Also receiving votes: Fairfield Ludlowe (5-1) 36, New Canaan (3-1-0-1) 16, Branford (3-1) and Sacred Heart Academy (4-0-0-1) 13, Trumbull (3-2) and Stonington (4-0-0-1) 8, Bethel (3-3) 6
Coaches Voting: Matt Arinello Immaculate, Margaret Bristol Canton, Janet Dickey Westbrook, Dawn Hough New Milford, Kitty Palmer Guilford, Maureen Perkins Glastonbury, Kyle Seaburg Norwalk, Jenna Tucchio Stonington

 

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Field hockey