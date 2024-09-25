Staples remains No. 1 in state top 10 field hockey poll

Defending Class L state champion Staples remains No. 1 in the state field hockey top 10 poll in voting by the state coaches. The Wreckers (8-1), who averaged 9.8 goals a game in their first seven games of the season against FCIAC competition, dropped their first game of the season on Saturday in a 3-2 loss to Camden Catholic, New Jersey in the MAX Field Hockey High School National Invitational in Pennsylvania.
Staples beat Palmyra Area High of Pennsylvania, 5-0, on Saturday. In national preseason rankings from MaxPreps, Staples was ranked No. 18 with Camden Catholic at No. 6 and Palmyra at No. 13.
Undefeated Darien (7-0) remains at No. 2 with Hand (6-1) at No. 3. Fairfield Ludlowe, who has won six straight matches, leaped into the top 10 at No. 4.
Avon (5-1), which has won five of their first six games, received votes for the first time this season. The Falcons’ only loss is to No. 4 Glastonbury.
The top 10 state field hockey poll as voted by state coaches.
Week 2, Monday, Sept. 23
|School
|Rec.
|Pts.
|LW
|Class
|1. Staples (7)
|8-1
|158
|1
|L
|2. Darien (1)
|7-0
|146
|2
|L
|3. Daniel Hand
|6-1
|101
|3
|S
|4. Fairfield Ludlowe
|6-1
|100
|nr
|L
|4. Glastonbury
|7-0
|100
|7
|L
|6. Guilford
|6-0-0-1
|76
|5
|M
|7. North Branford
|5-0
|46
|8
|S
|8. Wilton
|6-1
|44
|4
|L
|9. Stonington
|6-0-0-1
|38
|nr
|S
|10. Ridgefield
|6-2
|33
|6
|L
|Also receiving votes: Branford (5-1) 31, Greenwich (4-3) 21, Joel Barlow (6-1-12) 17, Sacred Heart Academy (4-1-1-1) 15, Immaculate (6-1) 13, New Milford (7-2) 9, Avon (5-1) and Pomperaug (4-2-1) 6
|Coaches Voting: Matt Arinello, Immaculate, Margaret Bristol, Canton; Janet Dickey, Westbrook, Dawn Hough, New Milford, Kitty Palmer, Guilford, Maureen Perkins, Glastonbury, Kyle Seaburg, Norwalk; Jenna Tucchio, Stonington