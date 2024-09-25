Connect with us

Staples remains No. 1 in state top 10 field hockey poll

Defending Class L state champion Staples remains No. 1 in the state field hockey top 10 poll in voting by the state coaches.  The Wreckers (8-1), who averaged 9.8 goals a game in their first seven games of the season against FCIAC competition, dropped their first game of the season on Saturday in a 3-2 loss to Camden Catholic, New Jersey in the MAX Field Hockey High School National Invitational in Pennsylvania.

Staples beat Palmyra Area High of Pennsylvania, 5-0, on Saturday. In national preseason rankings from MaxPreps, Staples was ranked No. 18 with Camden Catholic at No. 6 and Palmyra at No. 13.

Undefeated Darien (7-0) remains at No. 2 with Hand (6-1) at No. 3. Fairfield Ludlowe, who has won six straight matches, leaped into the top 10 at No. 4.

Avon (5-1), which has won five of their first six games, received votes for the first time this season. The Falcons’ only loss is to No. 4 Glastonbury.

The top 10 state field hockey poll as voted by state coaches.
Week 2, Monday, Sept. 23

School Rec. Pts. LW Class
1. Staples (7) 8-1 158 1 L
2. Darien (1) 7-0 146 2 L
3. Daniel Hand 6-1 101 3 S
4. Fairfield Ludlowe 6-1 100 nr L
4. Glastonbury 7-0 100 7 L
6. Guilford 6-0-0-1 76 5 M
7. North Branford 5-0 46 8 S
8. Wilton 6-1 44 4 L
9. Stonington 6-0-0-1 38 nr S
10. Ridgefield 6-2 33 6 L
Also receiving votes: Branford (5-1) 31, Greenwich (4-3) 21, Joel Barlow (6-1-12) 17, Sacred Heart Academy (4-1-1-1) 15, Immaculate (6-1) 13, New Milford (7-2) 9, Avon (5-1) and Pomperaug (4-2-1) 6
Coaches Voting: Matt Arinello, Immaculate, Margaret Bristol, Canton; Janet Dickey, Westbrook, Dawn Hough, New Milford, Kitty Palmer, Guilford, Maureen Perkins, Glastonbury, Kyle Seaburg, Norwalk; Jenna Tucchio, Stonington

Week 1, Sept. 16, 2024

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

