Staples remains No. 1 in state top 10 field hockey poll

Defending Class L state champion Staples remains No. 1 in the state field hockey top 10 poll in voting by the state coaches. The Wreckers (8-1), who averaged 9.8 goals a game in their first seven games of the season against FCIAC competition, dropped their first game of the season on Saturday in a 3-2 loss to Camden Catholic, New Jersey in the MAX Field Hockey High School National Invitational in Pennsylvania.

Staples beat Palmyra Area High of Pennsylvania, 5-0, on Saturday. In national preseason rankings from MaxPreps, Staples was ranked No. 18 with Camden Catholic at No. 6 and Palmyra at No. 13.

Undefeated Darien (7-0) remains at No. 2 with Hand (6-1) at No. 3. Fairfield Ludlowe, who has won six straight matches, leaped into the top 10 at No. 4.

Avon (5-1), which has won five of their first six games, received votes for the first time this season. The Falcons’ only loss is to No. 4 Glastonbury.

The top 10 state field hockey poll as voted by state coaches.

Week 2, Monday, Sept. 23

School Rec. Pts. LW Class 1. Staples (7) 8-1 158 1 L 2. Darien (1) 7-0 146 2 L 3. Daniel Hand 6-1 101 3 S 4. Fairfield Ludlowe 6-1 100 nr L 4. Glastonbury 7-0 100 7 L 6. Guilford 6-0-0-1 76 5 M 7. North Branford 5-0 46 8 S 8. Wilton 6-1 44 4 L 9. Stonington 6-0-0-1 38 nr S 10. Ridgefield 6-2 33 6 L Also receiving votes: Branford (5-1) 31, Greenwich (4-3) 21, Joel Barlow (6-1-12) 17, Sacred Heart Academy (4-1-1-1) 15, Immaculate (6-1) 13, New Milford (7-2) 9, Avon (5-1) and Pomperaug (4-2-1) 6 Coaches Voting: Matt Arinello, Immaculate, Margaret Bristol, Canton; Janet Dickey, Westbrook, Dawn Hough, New Milford, Kitty Palmer, Guilford, Maureen Perkins, Glastonbury, Kyle Seaburg, Norwalk; Jenna Tucchio, Stonington

