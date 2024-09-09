Sun finish strong to snap losing streak with win over Sparks

It was another record-breaking night for Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas and it helped the Sun snap a two-game losing streak with a 79-67 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Thomas had 12 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for her 11th regular season triple-double of her career and the third this season. The next closest to Thomas is New York’s Sabrina Ionescu with four career triple double performances.

Brionna Jones led the Sun (25-10) with 21 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks – the third time in the last four games that she has scored more than 20 points. DiJonai Carrington had 19 points and five steals for the Sun – her fifth five-steal game of the season.

DeWanna Bonner added 14 points with four rebounds and a block with Marina Mabrey scoring 10 points off the bench. The two teams play again on Tuesday night at 10 p.m. in Los Angeles. This was the first of a four-game West Coast swing for the Sun.

Connecticut dominated the paint, outscoring Los Angeles, 50-24, in the lane. The Sun also held the advantage in second chance points (13-7) and fast break points (12-2).

Rookie guard Rickea Jackson led the Sparks (7-28) with 23 points, four rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block on the night.

Los Angeles led by six at halftime and by three points after three quarters. A 14-8 start to the fourth quarter put the Sun up three, 69-66, with 5:58 to play in the game. Mabrey and DeWanna Bonner each had five points in the run for Connecticut.

The score remained the same until Los Angeles’ Rickea Jackson notched a free-throw at the 3:36 mark in the quarter to cut the Sun’s lead to two, 69-67. The Sun rattled off 10 unanswered to finish the game and take the 79-67 win.

DiJonai Carrington notched her fourth game this season with 4+ steals, joining Nneka Ogwumike, Arike Ogunbowale, Napheesa Collier and Caitlin Clark as the only players to achieve the feat this season to date.

The Sparks turned the ball over 20 times which results in 21 points for the Sun.

Connecticut has won the last 12 regular season meetings with Los Angeles dating back to the 2020 season.

The Sun outrebounded the Sparks, 33-28, and had more assists than the Sparks, 22-15.

The Sun are 9-2 all-time when Alyssa Thomas records a triple-double during regular season play.

Content from the Sun Public Relations team included in this report