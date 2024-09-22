Sun shut down Clark and Fever to capture series opener

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Sept. 22, 2024 – The 2024 WNBA season began at Mohegan Sun Arena for Caitlin Clark and her Indiana Fever. The Connecticut Sun hope to end it here, too.

Marina Mabrey, who the Sun acquired in a midseason trade with the Chicago Sky, had a playoff career-high 27 points, including 20 in the second half to lead the Sun to a 93-69 victory over Indiana Sunday before a sellout crowd 8,910 to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series. Game two is Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. in Uncasville.

Clark, who was the unanimous pick for Rookie of the Year by the Associated Press, had 11 points but converted on just 4-of-17 shots from the floor. In her first professional game here last May, she was shadowed by Connecticut’s DiJonai Carrington and had a WNBA-record 10 turnovers in a single game.

On Sunday, the veteran, DeWanna Bonner, took charge of shadowing Clark, who scored just three points in the first half. Carrington spent much of her time guarding Mitchell, who led the Fever with 21 points.

“They beat us last time (84-80 on August 28) so we had to do something different this time,” Bonner said. “They have two great guards. Someone has to step and play defense. It’s the only way to beat them. (Caitlin) is a great player. That’s the only way we can win, honestly.”

Sun coach Stephanie White praised Bonner, who is 37 and in her 17th WNBA season. “We asked her to be an elite defender,” White said. “Most people at this point of their career, if you are a guard, stay in the corner and are three-point shooters. Credit to her for accepting this challenge. It gave us a different look at the point and I really liked that.”

Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas, who was named to the AP’s All-WNBA first team on Sunday, had another triple double with 12 points, a game-high 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Bonner had 22 points, six rebounds and five assists while Carrington had 14 points and three assists. It was her fourth career triple double in the playoffs and the 15th of her career.

Guard Ty Harris left the game with a leg injury in the first four minutes of the game and never returned.

“Everyone accepted the challenge and everyone stepped up and that is what it will take,” White said.

Indiana cut the Sun lead to five, 48-43, in the third quarter when Mitchell drained a three-point shot off an assist from Clark. But a quick 10-3 surge by the Sun dampened any hopes for the Fever to make it tight again.

Carrington scored on a reverse layup, Bonner rolled the ball off her fingers into the basket for two points with Mabrey hitting consecutive three-point shots to swell the lead to 12 points, 58-46.

Indiana was never closer than 10 points for the remainder of the game. Mabrey hit eight points in a row at one point in the fourth quarter with consecutive three-point shots and a traditional three-point play with a drive to the basket and the foul shot after getting fouled.

“I was just doing what the team wants me to do whether I come off the bench or start, I will still be the same player,” Mabrey said. “Whatever the team needs me to do to get a championship is what I will do.”

Mabrey scored 20 of her 27 points in the second half and a new WNBA postseason record for most points for a player coming off the bench.

Clark was unanimously named the 2024 Associated Press WNBA Rookie of the Year, it was announced Sunday. This recognition follows Clark’s achievement as a four-time WNBA Rookie of the Month. Clark joins Aliyah Boston as the only Fever players to earn AP Rookie of the Year.

Clark was also named to the AP All-WNBA First Team with Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier, New York’s Breanna Stewart, Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas and Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson. The AP All-Rookie Team also includes Chicago’s Kamilla Cardoso, New York’s Leonie Fiebich, Los Angeles’ Rickea Jackson and Chicago’s Angel Reese.

Clark started all 40 regular season games for the Fever and had a groundbreaking debut year, marked by numerous WNBA records. Clark finished the regular season leading rookies in scoring (19.2 ppg), field goals made (242), 3-point field goals made (122) assists (8.4 apg), steals (1.3 spg) and minutes (35.4 mpg).

Indiana and Connecticut have faced each other three times in the postseason. In 2005, Connecticut swept its Eastern Conference final with Indiana, 2-0. Indiana won the next two series’ in 2007 (Eastern Conference semifinal) and 2012 (Eastern Conference final). The Fever won the WNBA title in 2012.

Carrington tied her postseason career-high with 14 points, along with five rebounds, three assists and one block.

The Sun outscored the Fever in the paint (50-36), in second chance points (9-7), on the fast break (18-9) and from the bench (41-15).

The Sun’s 41 bench points mark the most the team has had all season.

Thomas moved into sixth all-time in assists in WNBA postseason history, passing Candace Parker. She now has 260 assists in her playoff career.

Bonner moved into third all-time in field goals made in WNBA postseason history, passing Maya Moore. She now has 383 made field goals in her playoff career.

Connecticut 93, Indiana 69

At Uncasville, Conn.

Indiana (69) Hull 1-4 2-3 5, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Boston 8-14 1-2 17, Kelsey Mitchell 9-20 1-1 21, Caitlin Clark 4-17 1-2 11, Fagbenle 0-1 0-0 0, Dantas 4-7 2-2 12, Wheeler 0-0 1-2 1, Samuelson 0-1 0-0 0, Wallace 0-1 0-0 0, Saxton 1-1 0-0 2, Berger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-67 9-12 69

Connecticut (93) Bonner 7-11 6-6 22, Thomas 6-15 0-0 12, Jones 2-7 0-2 4, Carrington 6-12 1-2 14, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Mabrey 9-20 4-4 27, Nelson-Ododa 3-3 0-0 6, Burton 3-4 1-1 8, Ndour-Fall 0-0 0-0 0, Bickle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-73 12-15 93

Three-point goals: Indiana 6-28 (Hull 0-2, Mitchell 2-10, Clark 2-13, Dantas 2-3), Connecticut 9-18 (Bonner 2-3, Carrington 1-1, Mabrey 5-12, Burton 1-2). Att. – 8,910 (sellout)

WNBA first round

Sunday. September 23

Connecticut 93, Indiana 69. Sun lead series, 1-0

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Indiana at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Sept. 27

Connecticut at Indiana, if necessary