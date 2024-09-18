Travelers Championship generates a record $3.2 million for local charities

The Travelers Championship announced that the 2024 tournament set a record with more than $3.2 million generated for 206 charities in Connecticut and around the region.

Representatives from many of the participating nonprofits were in attendance, as well as Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship Tournament Director; Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers; and Marissa Weidner, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer at Webster Bank, which sponsors the tournament’s Birdies for Charity program.

“It’s a privilege to celebrate another successful Travelers Championship with so many incredible nonprofits and announce the highest amount the tournament has ever generated for charity,” said Grube. “We’re grateful for everyone’s support and want to thank our dedicated title sponsor, Travelers, along with our volunteers, our tournament staff, the best fans in golf and our community for their help and hard work.”

The 2024 Travelers Championship was a PGA Tour Signature Event, with a $20 million purse and an exceptional player field, featuring seven of the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking and nearly every top-50 player who was eligible to compete. Scottie Scheffler, the top-ranked player in the world, continued his dominant season by winning the tournament in a one-hole playoff.

In a video sent by Scheffler and shared at the Charity Celebration, he said, “It’s really special for us to be a part of the Travelers Championship, it’s such a well-run event and they do a great job of taking care of the players, the families and the community. I want to congratulate Travelers and the Travelers Championship for generating [more than] $3 million for over 200 charities.”

Since 2007, when Travelers became title sponsor, the tournament has generated more than $31 million for over 900 nonprofits across the region, donating 100% of its net proceeds to charity.

“This year’s tournament featured a standout collection of players and produced a great champion in Scottie Scheffler,” said Bessette. “The real winners, though, are the local charities the Travelers Championship supports. The impact they have on so many is an inspiration, and they’re the reason we strive to make the tournament better every year.”

Preparations have begun for the 2025 Travelers Championship, which will take place June 16-22 at TPC River Highlands. It will remain a Signature Event with a smaller field that will be on the course for all four rounds.