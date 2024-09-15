Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 16-22, 2024

Monday, Sept. 16
BOYS SOCCER
Enfield at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northwestern at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at Windsor, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Middletown at Avon, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
GIRLS SOCCER
Hall at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Rockville, 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Suffield at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Rocky Hill, 5 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon at Simsbury, 3 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Eastern League playoffs
Northeast Division final, game 1: Hartford at Somerset or Portland, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
BOYS SOCCER
Rockville at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Canton at Ellington
CROSS COUNTRY
Canton, East Windsor at Bolton
Thursday, Sept. 19
FOOTBALL
Windsor at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at Maloney, 3:45 p.m.
Rockville at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
E.O. Smith at Avon (Fisher Meadow), 2 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Canton at Northwestern, 3:45 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Chicago at Connecticut, 7 p.m. (regular season finale)
PRO BASEBALL
Eastern League playoffs
Northeast Division final, game 2: Somerset/Portland at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20
FOOTBALL
Wethersfield at Avon, 6 p.m.
Farmington at Tolland, 6:30 p.m.
Granby/Canton at Coventry co-op, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Canton at Granby, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Granby at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Hall, 6 p.m.
Canton at East Granby, 5 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon at Hall, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Eastern League playoffs
Northeast Division final, game 3: Somerset/Portland at Hartford, 7 p.m., if necessary
Saturday, Sept. 21
FOOTBALL
E.O. Smith at Lewis Mills, noon
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Florida Atlantic at UConn, 7 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Oakland Roots at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 22
PRO BASEBALL
Eastern League playoffs
Championship series, game 1: Northeast Division champion at Southwest Division champion, 6 p.m.
Note: Game 2 is Sept. 24 and game 3 is Sept 25 at the Northeast Division champion
Previous results
Previous Fall 2024 results
Sept. 9-15, 2024
Sept. 2-8, 2024
Previous Summer 2024 results
August 19-Sept. 1, 2024
July 29-August 18, 2024
July 15-28, 2024
July 7-14, 2024
July 1-7, 2024
June 24-30, 2024
June 17-23, 2024
June 10-16, 2024
Previous Spring 2024 results
June 3-June 9, 2024
May 28-June 2, 2024
May 20-27, 2024
May 13-19, 2024
May 6-May 12, 2024
April 29-May 5, 2024
April 22-28, 2024
April 15-21, 2024
April 8-14, 2024
March 29-April 7, 2024
Previous Winter 2024 results
March 11-23, 2024
March 4-10, 2024
Feb. 26-March 3, 2024
Feb. 19-25, 2024
Feb. 12-18, 2024
Feb. 5-11, 2024
Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2024
Jan. 22-28, 2024
Jan. 15-21, 2024
Jan. 8-14, 2024
Jan. 1-7, 2024
Dec. 17-31, 2023
Dec. 9-16, 2023
Previous Fall 2023 results
Nov. 13-26, 2023
Nov. 6-13, 2023
Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2023
Oct. 23-29, 2023
Oct. 16-22, 2023
Oct. 9-15, 2023
Oct. 2-8, 2023
Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2023
Sept. 18-24, 2023
Sept. 11-17, 2023
August 29-Sept. 10, 2023
Previous Summer 2023 results
August 7-27, 2023
July 24-August 6, 2023
July 10-23, 2023
July 3-9, 2023
June 26-July 2, 2023
June 19-25, 2023
June 12-18, 2023