Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 16-22, 2024

Monday, Sept. 16

BOYS SOCCER

Enfield at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Northwestern at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon at Windsor, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Middletown at Avon, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

GIRLS SOCCER

Hall at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Canton at Rockville, 3:45 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Suffield at Canton, 4 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon at Rocky Hill, 5 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Avon at Simsbury, 3 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Eastern League playoffs

Northeast Division final, game 1: Hartford at Somerset or Portland, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

BOYS SOCCER

Rockville at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Canton at Ellington

CROSS COUNTRY

Canton, East Windsor at Bolton

Thursday, Sept. 19

FOOTBALL

Windsor at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Avon at Maloney, 3:45 p.m.

Rockville at Canton, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

E.O. Smith at Avon (Fisher Meadow), 2 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Canton at Northwestern, 3:45 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Chicago at Connecticut, 7 p.m. (regular season finale)

PRO BASEBALL

Eastern League playoffs

Northeast Division final, game 2: Somerset/Portland at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20

FOOTBALL

Wethersfield at Avon, 6 p.m.

Farmington at Tolland, 6:30 p.m.

Granby/Canton at Coventry co-op, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Canton at Granby, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Granby at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon at Hall, 6 p.m.

Canton at East Granby, 5 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Avon at Hall, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Eastern League playoffs

Northeast Division final, game 3: Somerset/Portland at Hartford, 7 p.m., if necessary

Saturday, Sept. 21

FOOTBALL

E.O. Smith at Lewis Mills, noon

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Florida Atlantic at UConn, 7 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Oakland Roots at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22

PRO BASEBALL

Eastern League playoffs

Championship series, game 1: Northeast Division champion at Southwest Division champion, 6 p.m.

Note: Game 2 is Sept. 24 and game 3 is Sept 25 at the Northeast Division champion

