Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 16-22, 2024

Monday, Sept. 16
BOYS SOCCER
Enfield at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northwestern at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at Windsor, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Middletown at Avon, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 17
GIRLS SOCCER
Hall at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Rockville, 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Suffield at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Rocky Hill, 5 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon at Simsbury, 3 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Eastern League playoffs
Northeast Division final, game 1: Hartford at Somerset or Portland, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 18
BOYS SOCCER
Rockville at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Canton at Ellington
CROSS COUNTRY
Canton, East Windsor at Bolton

Thursday, Sept. 19
FOOTBALL
Windsor at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at Maloney, 3:45 p.m.
Rockville at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
E.O. Smith at Avon (Fisher Meadow), 2 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Canton at Northwestern, 3:45 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Chicago at Connecticut, 7 p.m. (regular season finale)
PRO BASEBALL
Eastern League playoffs
Northeast Division final, game 2: Somerset/Portland at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20
FOOTBALL
Wethersfield at Avon, 6 p.m.
Farmington at Tolland, 6:30 p.m.
Granby/Canton at Coventry co-op, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Canton at Granby, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Granby at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Hall, 6 p.m.
Canton at East Granby, 5 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon at Hall, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Eastern League playoffs
Northeast Division final, game 3: Somerset/Portland at Hartford, 7 p.m., if necessary

Saturday, Sept. 21
FOOTBALL
E.O. Smith at Lewis Mills, noon
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Florida Atlantic at UConn, 7 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Oakland Roots at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22
PRO BASEBALL
Eastern League playoffs
Championship series, game 1: Northeast Division champion at Southwest Division champion, 6 p.m.
Note:  Game 2 is Sept. 24 and game 3 is Sept 25 at the Northeast Division champion

 

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

