Connect with us

Results

Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 23-29, 2024

Monday, Sept. 23
BOYS SOCCER
Windsor at Avon, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon at Maloney, 3:34 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Canton, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 24
BOYS SOCCER
East Windsor at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Canton at East Windsor, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Canton at Stafford, 5 p.m.
East Catholic at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Canton at East Windsor, 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Avon, Simsbury at Conard, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon at NW Catholic, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 25
CROSS COUNTRY
Ellington, Coventry at Canton (Stratton Brook Park), 4 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA playoffs: Indiana at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at E.O. Smith, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
E.O. Smith at Avon (Fisher Meadows), 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Coventry, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Canton at Somers, 6 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Bloomfield, 5 p.m.
Granby at Canton, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27
FOOTBALL
Avon at Abbott Tech/Immmacute, 6 p.m. at Immaculate-Danbury
Westhill at Farmington, 6 p.m.
Granby/Canton at Rockville, 7 p.m.
Fitch at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
Northwest United at Lewis Mills, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Coventry at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon at Windsor, 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Farmington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Farmington at Avon, 5 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Indiana, TBA, if necessary

Saturday, Sept. 28
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Buffalo at UConn, noon
PRO SOCCER
Hartford at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Previous results

Previous Fall 2024 results
Sept. 16-22, 2024
Sept. 9-15, 2024
Sept. 2-8, 2024

Previous Summer 2024 results
August 19-Sept. 1, 2024
July 29-August 18, 2024
July 15-28, 2024
July 7-14, 2024
July 1-7, 2024
June 24-30, 2024
June 17-23, 2024
June 10-16, 2024

Previous Spring 2024 results
June 3-June 9, 2024
May 28-June 2, 2024
May 20-27, 2024
May 13-19, 2024
May 6-May 12, 2024
April 29-May 5, 2024
April 22-28, 2024
April 15-21, 2024
April 8-14, 2024
March 29-April  7, 2024

Previous Winter 2024 results
March 11-23, 2024
March 4-10, 2024
Feb. 26-March 3, 2024
Feb. 19-25, 2024
Feb. 12-18, 2024
Feb. 5-11, 2024
Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2024
Jan. 22-28, 2024
Jan. 15-21, 2024
Jan. 8-14, 2024
Jan. 1-7, 2024
Dec. 17-31, 2023
Dec. 9-16, 2023

Previous Fall 2023 results
Nov. 13-26, 2023 
Nov. 6-13, 2023
Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2023
Oct. 23-29, 2023
Oct. 16-22, 2023
Oct. 9-15, 2023
Oct. 2-8, 2023
Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2023
Sept. 18-24, 2023
Sept. 11-17, 2023 
August 29-Sept. 10, 2023

Previous Summer 2023 results
August 7-27, 2023
July 24-August 6, 2023
July 10-23, 2023
July 3-9, 2023
June 26-July 2, 2023
June 19-25, 2023
June 12-18, 2023

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Results