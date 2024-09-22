Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 23-29, 2024

Monday, Sept. 23

BOYS SOCCER

Windsor at Avon, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Avon at Maloney, 3:34 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon at Canton, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

BOYS SOCCER

East Windsor at Canton, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Canton at East Windsor, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Canton at Stafford, 5 p.m.

East Catholic at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Canton at East Windsor, 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Avon, Simsbury at Conard, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Avon at NW Catholic, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

CROSS COUNTRY

Ellington, Coventry at Canton (Stratton Brook Park), 4 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA playoffs: Indiana at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26

BOYS SOCCER

Avon at E.O. Smith, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

E.O. Smith at Avon (Fisher Meadows), 3:45 p.m.

Canton at Coventry, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Canton at Somers, 6 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon at Bloomfield, 5 p.m.

Granby at Canton, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27

FOOTBALL

Avon at Abbott Tech/Immmacute, 6 p.m. at Immaculate-Danbury

Westhill at Farmington, 6 p.m.

Granby/Canton at Rockville, 7 p.m.

Fitch at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

Northwest United at Lewis Mills, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Coventry at Canton, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Avon at Windsor, 3:45 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Farmington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Farmington at Avon, 5 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Indiana, TBA, if necessary

Saturday, Sept. 28

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Buffalo at UConn, noon

PRO SOCCER

Hartford at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Previous results

Previous Fall 2024 results

Sept. 16-22, 2024

Sept. 9-15, 2024

Sept. 2-8, 2024

Previous Summer 2024 results

August 19-Sept. 1, 2024

July 29-August 18, 2024

July 15-28, 2024

July 7-14, 2024

July 1-7, 2024

June 24-30, 2024

June 17-23, 2024

June 10-16, 2024

Previous Spring 2024 results

June 3-June 9, 2024

May 28-June 2, 2024

May 20-27, 2024

May 13-19, 2024

May 6-May 12, 2024

April 29-May 5, 2024

April 22-28, 2024

April 15-21, 2024

April 8-14, 2024

March 29-April 7, 2024

Previous Winter 2024 results

March 11-23, 2024

March 4-10, 2024

Feb. 26-March 3, 2024

Feb. 19-25, 2024

Feb. 12-18, 2024

Feb. 5-11, 2024

Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2024

Jan. 22-28, 2024

Jan. 15-21, 2024

Jan. 8-14, 2024

Jan. 1-7, 2024

Dec. 17-31, 2023

Dec. 9-16, 2023

Previous Fall 2023 results

Nov. 13-26, 2023

Nov. 6-13, 2023

Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2023

Oct. 23-29, 2023

Oct. 16-22, 2023

Oct. 9-15, 2023

Oct. 2-8, 2023

Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2023

Sept. 18-24, 2023

Sept. 11-17, 2023

August 29-Sept. 10, 2023

Previous Summer 2023 results

August 7-27, 2023

July 24-August 6, 2023

July 10-23, 2023

July 3-9, 2023

June 26-July 2, 2023

June 19-25, 2023

June 12-18, 2023