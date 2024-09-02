Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 3-8, 2024

Tuesday, Sept. 3
BOYS SOCCER
Bristol Central at Avon (Fisher Meadows), 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon a RHAM, 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Enfield at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Westbrook at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
New Britain at Avon, 5 p.m.
Canton at Bolton, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon at Farmington, 3:30 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Altoona at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
PRO BASEBALL
Altoona at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 5
BOYS SOCCER
Rockville at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at Suffield, 5 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Southington at Avon, 2:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Altoona at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 6
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at Southington, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
South Windsor at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Lewis Mills at Avon, 5 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon at Farmington
PRO BASKETBALL
Las Vegas at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Altoona at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
BOYS SOCCER
Canton at Old Saybrook, noon
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Merrimack College at UConn, noon
PRO SOCCER
Indy Eleven at Hartford, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Altoona at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 8
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Altoona at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.
