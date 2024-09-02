Connect with us

Results

Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 3-8, 2024

Tuesday, Sept. 3
BOYS SOCCER
Bristol Central at Avon (Fisher Meadows), 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon a RHAM, 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Enfield at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Westbrook at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
New Britain at Avon, 5 p.m.
Canton at Bolton, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon at Farmington, 3:30 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Altoona at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 4
PRO BASEBALL
Altoona at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 5
BOYS SOCCER
Rockville at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at Suffield, 5 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Southington at Avon, 2:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Altoona at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at Southington, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
South Windsor at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Lewis Mills at Avon, 5 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon at Farmington
PRO BASKETBALL
Las Vegas at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Altoona at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7
BOYS SOCCER
Canton at Old Saybrook, noon
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Merrimack College at UConn, noon
PRO SOCCER
Indy Eleven at Hartford, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Altoona at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 8
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Altoona at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

