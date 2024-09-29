Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 30 to Oct. 6, 2024

Monday, Sept. 30
BOYS SOCCER
Southington at Avon, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon at Southington, 3:45 p.m.
Wethersfield at Canton, 6 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Canton at Haddam-Killingworth, 4 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Bristol Eastern, 6 p.m.
Canton at Lewis Mills, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
BOYS SOCCER
Canton at Windsor Locks, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Windsor Locks at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at Lewis Mills, 3:45 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Glastonbury, Avon at Southington, 2:45 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Glastonbury, 5 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon at Southington
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA semifinal, game 2: Connecticut at Minnesota
Wednesday, Oct. 2
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at Glastonbury, 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Granby at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Suffield at Canton, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
East Granby, Windsor Locks at Canton (Stratton Brook Park), 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Farmington at Avon (Golf Club of Avon), 2:45 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 3
FOOTBALL
Lewis Mills at Rocky Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4
FOOTBALL
Avon at Bloomfield, 6:30 p.m.
Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby at Granby/Canton, 6:30 p.m.
Simsbury at Enfield, 6 p.m.
Farmington at Bristol Eastern, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Stafford at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Glastonbury at Avon, 6 p.m.
Cantona t Stafford, 4 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Berlin at Avon, 5 p.m.
Canton at Coventry, 5:30 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA semifinal, game 3: Minnesota at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Temple at UConn, 3:30 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Louden SC at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 6
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA semifinal, game 4: Minnesota at Connecticut, TBA, if necessary
