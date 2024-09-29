Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 30 to Oct. 6, 2024

Monday, Sept. 30

BOYS SOCCER

Southington at Avon, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Avon at Southington, 3:45 p.m.

Wethersfield at Canton, 6 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Canton at Haddam-Killingworth, 4 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon at Bristol Eastern, 6 p.m.

Canton at Lewis Mills, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

BOYS SOCCER

Canton at Windsor Locks, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Windsor Locks at Canton, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon at Lewis Mills, 3:45 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Glastonbury, Avon at Southington, 2:45 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon at Glastonbury, 5 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Avon at Southington

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA semifinal, game 2: Connecticut at Minnesota

Wednesday, Oct. 2

BOYS SOCCER

Avon at Glastonbury, 3:45 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Granby at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Suffield at Canton, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

East Granby, Windsor Locks at Canton (Stratton Brook Park), 4 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Farmington at Avon (Golf Club of Avon), 2:45 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3

FOOTBALL

Lewis Mills at Rocky Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

FOOTBALL

Avon at Bloomfield, 6:30 p.m.

Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby at Granby/Canton, 6:30 p.m.

Simsbury at Enfield, 6 p.m.

Farmington at Bristol Eastern, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Stafford at Canton, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Glastonbury at Avon, 6 p.m.

Cantona t Stafford, 4 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Berlin at Avon, 5 p.m.

Canton at Coventry, 5:30 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA semifinal, game 3: Minnesota at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Temple at UConn, 3:30 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Louden SC at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA semifinal, game 4: Minnesota at Connecticut, TBA, if necessary

Previous results

Previous Fall 2024 results

Sept. 23-29, 2024

Sept. 16-22, 2024

Sept. 9-15, 2024

Sept. 2-8, 2024

Previous Summer 2024 results

August 19-Sept. 1, 2024

July 29-August 18, 2024

July 15-28, 2024

July 7-14, 2024

July 1-7, 2024

June 24-30, 2024

June 17-23, 2024

June 10-16, 2024

Previous Spring 2024 results

June 3-June 9, 2024

May 28-June 2, 2024

May 20-27, 2024

May 13-19, 2024

May 6-May 12, 2024

April 29-May 5, 2024

April 22-28, 2024

April 15-21, 2024

April 8-14, 2024

March 29-April 7, 2024

Previous Winter 2024 results

March 11-23, 2024

March 4-10, 2024

Feb. 26-March 3, 2024

Feb. 19-25, 2024

Feb. 12-18, 2024

Feb. 5-11, 2024

Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2024

Jan. 22-28, 2024

Jan. 15-21, 2024

Jan. 8-14, 2024

Jan. 1-7, 2024

Dec. 17-31, 2023

Dec. 9-16, 2023

Previous Fall 2023 results

Nov. 13-26, 2023

Nov. 6-13, 2023

Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2023

Oct. 23-29, 2023

Oct. 16-22, 2023

Oct. 9-15, 2023

Oct. 2-8, 2023

Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2023

Sept. 18-24, 2023

Sept. 11-17, 2023

August 29-Sept. 10, 2023

Previous Summer 2023 results

August 7-27, 2023

July 24-August 6, 2023

July 10-23, 2023

July 3-9, 2023

June 26-July 2, 2023

June 19-25, 2023

June 12-18, 2023