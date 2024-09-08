Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 9-15, 2024

Monday, Sept. 9

FIELD HOCKEY

Canton at Granby, 4 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon at Tolland, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Avon, Conard, Fairfield Prep, Farmington, Glastonbury, Pomperaug, St. Joseph at Berlin

Tuesday, Sept. 10

BOYS SOCCER

Avon at Wethersfield, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Middletown at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Canton at Suffield, 4 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon at Wethersfield, 5 p.m.

Rockville at Canton, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Hall, NW Catholic at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

FIELD HOCKEY

Wethersfield at Avon, 4:15 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Canton, Rockville, Somers at Suffield, 4 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Avon, Wethersfield at Conard, 3 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Hartford at Memphis, 8 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12

FOOTBALL

Bristol Eastern at Avon, 6 p.m.

E.O. Smith at Farmington, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Canton at Somers, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Avon at Plainville, 6 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Simsbury at Canton, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

SMSA at Canton, 5 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Lewis Mills at Avon, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13

FOOTBALL

Simsbury at Newington, 6:30 p.m.

Lewis Mills at Montville, 6:30 p.m.

SMSA co-op vs. Granby/Canton at Canton, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Avon at Bristol Eastern, 6 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

NW Catholic at Avon, 5 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

BOYS SOCCER

Suffield at Canton, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Somers at Canton, 6 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon at Glastonbury, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UConn at Duke, 6 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Hartford at Miami FC, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

