Results

Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 9-15, 2024

Monday, Sept. 9
FIELD HOCKEY
Canton at Granby, 4 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Tolland, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon, Conard, Fairfield Prep, Farmington, Glastonbury, Pomperaug, St. Joseph at Berlin

Tuesday, Sept. 10
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at Wethersfield, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Middletown at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Suffield, 4 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Wethersfield, 5 p.m.
Rockville at Canton, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Hall, NW Catholic at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 11
FIELD HOCKEY
Wethersfield at Avon, 4:15 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Canton, Rockville, Somers at Suffield, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon, Wethersfield at Conard, 3 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Hartford at Memphis, 8 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12
FOOTBALL
Bristol Eastern at Avon, 6 p.m.
E.O. Smith at Farmington, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Canton at Somers, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon at Plainville, 6 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Simsbury at Canton, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
SMSA at Canton, 5 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Lewis Mills at Avon, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13
FOOTBALL
Simsbury at Newington, 6:30 p.m.
Lewis Mills at Montville, 6:30 p.m.
SMSA co-op vs. Granby/Canton at Canton, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at Bristol Eastern, 6 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
NW Catholic at Avon, 5 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14
BOYS SOCCER
Suffield at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Somers at Canton, 6 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at Glastonbury, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UConn at Duke, 6 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Hartford at Miami FC, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

 

Previous results

Previous Fall 2024 results
Sept. 2-8, 2024

Previous Summer 2024 results
August 19-Sept. 1, 2024
July 29-August 18, 2024
July 15-28, 2024
July 7-14, 2024
July 1-7, 2024
June 24-30, 2024
June 17-23, 2024
June 10-16, 2024

Previous Spring 2024 results
June 3-June 9, 2024
May 28-June 2, 2024
May 20-27, 2024
May 13-19, 2024
May 6-May 12, 2024
April 29-May 5, 2024
April 22-28, 2024
April 15-21, 2024
April 8-14, 2024
March 29-April  7, 2024

Previous Winter 2024 results
March 11-23, 2024
March 4-10, 2024
Feb. 26-March 3, 2024
Feb. 19-25, 2024
Feb. 12-18, 2024
Feb. 5-11, 2024
Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2024
Jan. 22-28, 2024
Jan. 15-21, 2024
Jan. 8-14, 2024
Jan. 1-7, 2024
Dec. 17-31, 2023
Dec. 9-16, 2023

Previous Fall 2023 results
Nov. 13-26, 2023 
Nov. 6-13, 2023
Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2023
Oct. 23-29, 2023
Oct. 16-22, 2023
Oct. 9-15, 2023
Oct. 2-8, 2023
Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2023
Sept. 18-24, 2023
Sept. 11-17, 2023 
August 29-Sept. 10, 2023

Previous Summer 2023 results
August 7-27, 2023
July 24-August 6, 2023
July 10-23, 2023
July 3-9, 2023
June 26-July 2, 2023
June 19-25, 2023
June 12-18, 2023

 

