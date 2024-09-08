Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 9-15, 2024

Monday, Sept. 9
FIELD HOCKEY
Canton at Granby, 4 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Tolland, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon, Conard, Fairfield Prep, Farmington, Glastonbury, Pomperaug, St. Joseph at Berlin
Tuesday, Sept. 10
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at Wethersfield, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Middletown at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Suffield, 4 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Wethersfield, 5 p.m.
Rockville at Canton, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Hall, NW Catholic at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
FIELD HOCKEY
Wethersfield at Avon, 4:15 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Canton, Rockville, Somers at Suffield, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon, Wethersfield at Conard, 3 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Hartford at Memphis, 8 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12
FOOTBALL
Bristol Eastern at Avon, 6 p.m.
E.O. Smith at Farmington, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Canton at Somers, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon at Plainville, 6 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Simsbury at Canton, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
SMSA at Canton, 5 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Lewis Mills at Avon, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
FOOTBALL
Simsbury at Newington, 6:30 p.m.
Lewis Mills at Montville, 6:30 p.m.
SMSA co-op vs. Granby/Canton at Canton, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at Bristol Eastern, 6 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
NW Catholic at Avon, 5 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
BOYS SOCCER
Suffield at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Somers at Canton, 6 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at Glastonbury, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UConn at Duke, 6 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Hartford at Miami FC, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 15
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
