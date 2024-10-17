2024 CCC fall championships

2024 Central Connecticut Conference fall championship tournaments. Seeds and league records from the CCC website. Overall records from the CIAC website as reported by respective schools.

BOYS SOCCER

Qualifying: Top two teams in each division, seeded by overall CCC records

Quarterfinals: Oct. 24

Semifinals: Oct. 26

GIRLS SOCCER

Qualifying: Top two teams in each division, seeded by overall CCC records

Quarterfinals: Oct. 24

Semifinals: Oct. 26

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

First round: Oct. 25 (higher seeds)

Quarterfinals: Oct. 28 (higher seeds)

Semifinal: Oct. 30 (neutral site)

Final: Nov. 2 (neutral site)

GIRLS SWIMMING

Divisional championship meets

CCC North: Nov. 3 at Wethersfield

CCC South: Nov. 1 at Plainville

CCC East: Oct. 30 at Glastonbury

CCC West: Oct. 29 at Cornerstone, West Hartford

BOYS GOLF

2024 CCC Fall Championship

At New Britain (Oct. 17)

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

CCC championships (Oct. 15)

At Manchester

BOYS

Top 10 team results – 1. E.O. Smith 66, 2. Hall 76, 3. Rocky Hill 97, 4. Southington 122, 5. Avon 154, 6. Glastonbury 192, 7. Manchester 246, 8. Windsor 251, 9. Bristol Eastern 270, 10. Plainville 299.

Other teams – 11. Simsbury 302, 13. Lewis mills 338, 16. Farmington 457. 29 teams finished the race

Top 10 individuals – Spencer Slayton, EOS 16:07.72 for 3.1 miles at Wickham Park, 2. William Liebler, Southington, 16:34, 3. Braeden Knotts, East Catholic, 16:38, 4. Daniel DiTunno, Rocky Hill 16:42, 5. Brian Smith, Rocky Hill 16:44, 6. Alex Cook, EO Smith 16:48, 7. Jaxson Koczur, Southington, 16:50, 8. Brendan Cook, EO Smith 16:51, 9. Donovan Connole, Hall 16:52, 10. Brahm Bulow, Avon, 17:02

2024 CCC championships boys results

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

CCC championships (Oct. 15)

Top 10 team results – 1. Glastonbury 40, 2. Hall 133, 3. Simsbury 142, 4. Avon 153, 5. Windsor 161, 6. Southington 200, 7. Conard 246, 8. Plainville 266, 9. RHAM 289, 10. Farmington 294

Other teams – Lewis Mills no team score. 24 teams finished the race

Top 10 individuals – Brooke Strauss, Glastonbury, 17;54.30 for 3.1 miles at Wickham Park, 2. Liv Sherry, Conard, 18:50, 3. Tess Sherry, Conard 18:54, 4. Lauren Parrett, Glastonbury, 19:23, 5. Sofia Holovatska, South Windsor 19:31, 6. Alexa Nunez, Wethersfield, 19:42.2, 7. Abigail Mathew, Glastonbury, 19:42.4, 8. Grace Wollenberg, Simsbury, 20:14, 9. Maya Donzella, Windsor, 20:17, 10. Julia Donofrio, Southington 20:23

2024 CCC championships girls results-

