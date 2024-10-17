2024 NCCC fall tournaments

North Central Connecticut Conference’s 2023 fall championship tournament schedule and results.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

TBA

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

NCCC championships

At Bolton (Oct. 16)

Team results — Bolton 34, Suffield 68, Somers 100, Coventry 133, Rockville 143, Ellington 154, Stafford 180, Canton 190, Granby 224, Windsor Locks 262, East Granby 310

Top 10 individuals: Shepard Livingston, Bolton, 16:41.39 for 3.1 miles at Bolton, 2. Andrew Organ, Suffield, 16:59, 3. Dominic Lombardo, Bolton 17:10, 4. Davin Duffy, Bolton, 17:40, 5. Brayden Dunn, Coventry, 17:48, 6. Jake Breton, Somers, 17:53, 7. Caleb Zahner, Ellington, 18:07, 8. Nathan Peskin, Suffield, 18:09, 9. Jack Grasso, Windsor Locks, 18:10, 10, Chris Allinson, Bolton, 18:11

League champion (teams get 1 point for each dual meet win and 1 point for each team beaten at the league championship meet): 1. Bolton 21, 2. Suffield 19, 3. Somers 17, 4. Coventry 15, 5. Rockville 12, 6. Stafford 11, 7. Elington 10, 8. Canton 7, 9. Granby 5, 10. Windsor Locks 3, 11. East Granby 1, 12. East Windsor 0

NCCC dual meet records: Bolton 11-0, Suffield 10-1, Somers 9-2, Coventry 8-3, Stafford 7-4, Rockville 6-5, Ellington 5-6, Canton 4-7, Granby 3-8, Windsor Locks 2-9, East Granby 1-10, East Windsor 0-11

2024 NCCC championship results (boys)

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

NCCC championships

At Bolton (Oct. 16)

Team results – Somers 34, Ellington 51, Rockville 94, Suffield 101, East Granby 136, Granby 144, Canton 147, Stafford 189

Top 10 individuals: Stephanie Burzynski, Somers, 19:33.70 for 3.1 miles at Bolton, 2. Julia Settevendemie, Somers, 20:04, 3. Ava DePeau, Somers 20:42, 4. Dahlia Livingston, Bolton, 21:07, 5. Karla Greenwood, Ellington 21:29, 6. Jenna Luoma, Ellington 21:45, 7. Abigail Prentiss, Stafford, 21:55, 8. Amber Fox, Bolton, 21:57, 9. Natalie Ho, Suffield, 22:06, 10. Scarlett McKenzie, Ellington, 22:18

League champion (teams get 1 point for each dual meet win and 1 point for each team beaten at the league championship meet): 1. Ellington and Somers 17, 3. Rockville 12, 4. Suffield 11, 5. East Granby 10, 6. Granby 8, 7. Canton 7, 8. Stafford 4, 9. Coventry 3, 10. Bolton, East Windsor and Windsor Locks 0

NCCC dual meet records: Ellington 11-0, Somers 10-1, Rockville 7-3, Suffield and East Granby 7-4, Canton and Granby 6-5, Stafford 4-7, Coventry 3-7, Bolton 0-8, East Windsor and Windsor Locks 0-9

2024 NCCC championship results (girls)

Previous years

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018