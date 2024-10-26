Another night of spooky fun in Collinsville with the Halloween parade

CANTON, Oct. 26, 2024 – It’s been more than 30 years now and dozens of villains and fans of Halloween come to Collinsville to celebrate Halloween in the annual Collinsville Halloween parade.

The 31st annual event was held on Saturday night with thousands of Halloween fans young and old celebrating the holiday with a variety of creative Halloween costumes.

The annual parade began at 7 p.m. with the Phantom organist’s haunting pipe organ playing as he leads the parade around downtown Collinsville.

Judges of Doom searched through the crowd for the scariest, most original, and funniest costumes of the night. After the parade of fright and fun, ghosts, goblins and goons congregate again at the balcony of the Canton Historical Museum for the judging of the costumes.

The parade began in 1994 and was the brainchild of artist John Squier and a few other Collinsville villains.

We snapped a few more photos of the fun on Saturday night. Enjoy.