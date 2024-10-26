Connect with us

News

Another night of spooky fun in Collinsville with the Halloween parade

Thousands came to Collinsville on Saturday night for the 31st annual Collinsville Halloween parade. More haunting parade photos

CANTON, Oct. 26, 2024 – It’s been more than 30 years now and dozens of villains and fans of Halloween come to Collinsville to celebrate Halloween in the annual Collinsville Halloween parade.

The 31st annual event was held on Saturday night with thousands of Halloween fans young and old celebrating the holiday with a variety of creative Halloween costumes.

The annual parade began at 7 p.m. with the Phantom organist’s haunting pipe organ playing as he leads the parade around downtown Collinsville.

Judges of Doom searched through the crowd for the scariest, most original, and funniest costumes of the night.  After the parade of fright and fun, ghosts, goblins and goons congregate again at the balcony of the Canton Historical Museum for the judging of the costumes.

The parade began in 1994 and was the brainchild of artist John Squier and a few other Collinsville villains.

Fans dressed up for Saturday night’s Collinsville Halloween parade. More haunting parade photos

We snapped a few more photos of the fun on Saturday night. Enjoy.

2024 Collinsville Halloween Parade gallery

Lawns in Collinsville are turned into graveyards for the Collinsville Halloween parade.

 

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in News