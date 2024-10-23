Avon field hockey brings awareness to mental health

This past Saturday Avon Field Hockey dedicated their game to Morgan’s Message, an organization dedicated to bringing awareness to mental health for student athletes. Sophomore ambassador, Megan Wyss says “it’s just as important as physical health.”

Morgan’s Message, according to the organization, is an initiative that strives to:

Eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health within the high school and collegiate student-athlete communities

Equalize the treatment of physical and mental health in athletics

Normalize conversations in safe spaces

Encourage peer-to-peer communications

Empower those who suffer in silence & support those who feel alone

Build an all-volunteer campus Ambassador network

Morgan’s Message said that they aim to to build a community which respects, supports and actively engages all aspects of identity, including race, color, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, spirituality, religion, disability, age, national origin and socioeconomic status.

Avon coach Terri Ziemnicki supported the dedication. “This group thinks of others before they think of themselves,” she said.

Avon (9-5) lost to undefeated Stonington, 5-1 on Saturday with Charlotte Cornell and Misha Lewandowski scoring two goals each. Anna Lettiere also had a goal for the Bears (14-0-1-1). Shay Burnside had two assists for Stonington.

Video courtesy of CIAC Sports