Connecticut High School Football Standings, Oct. 7, 2024

2024 Connecticut state high school football standings.

As of October 7, 2024

Central Connecticut Conference

CCC Tier I Div. Overall New Britain 2-0 4-0 Maloney 2-0 2-2 Manchester 1-1 3-1 Glastonbury 1-1 3-1 Southington 0-1 1-3 East Hartford 0-2 1-3 Hall 0-2 0-4 CCC Tier II Div. Overall Windsor 2-0 4-0 Platt 2-0 2-2 Berlin 1-1 2-2 Simsbury 1-1 1-3 Enfield 0-1 2-2 Conard 0-1 1-3 South Windsor 0-1 1-3 CCC Tier III Div. Overall RHAM 2-0 2-2 Bristol Central 1-0 4-0 Newington 1-0 4-0 Bristol Eastern 1-0 3-1 Farmington 1-1 1-3 Wethersfield 0-1 3-1 E.O. Smith 0-2 1-3 Middletown 0-2 1-3 CCC Tier IV Div. Overall Bloomfield 2-0 2-2 East Catholic 1-0 4-0 NW Catholic 1-0 3-1 Tolland 1-1 3-1 Rocky Hill 1-1 2-2 Lewis Mills 0-1 1-3 Avon 0-1 0-4 Plainville 0-2 0-4 No overall league champion recognized. Divisional champions only

Connecticut Technical Conference

Team CTC Overall Cheney Tech 4-0 4-0 NW United co-op 2-0 4-0 Bullard Havens 1-0 1-2 Wilcox Tech/Kaynor Tech 2-1 2-1 Platt Tech 1-1 1-3 Prince Tech/Innovation 1-2 1-3 Quinebaug Valley co-op 0-1 0-3 Thames River co-op 0-1 0-3 Abbott Tech/Immaculate 0-2 0-4 Vinal Tech co-op 0-3 0-3 O’Brien Tech 0-3 0-3 Co-op programs — Thames River: Grasso Tech (host) with Norwich Tech and St. Bernard’s; NW United: Wolcott Tech (host) with Nonnewaug, Lakeville, Shepaug; Quinebaug Valley: Ellis Tech (host) with Putnam and Tourtellotte; Vinal Tech: Goodwin Tech and Whitney Tech

Eastern Connecticut Conference

Division I Div. Overall Killingly 1-0 4-0 Fitch 1-0 2-2 New London 0-0 1-2 NFA 0-0 1-2 East Lyme 0-2 1-3 Division II Div. Overall Windham 0-0 4-0 Ledyard 0-0 4-0 Waterford 0-0 4-0 Woodstock Academy 0-0 2-2 Division III Div. Overall Griswold/Wheeler 1-0 2-2 Stonington 0-0 2-2 Plainfield 0-0 1-3 Bacon Academy/Lyman 0-0 0-4 Montville 0-1 0-4 No overall league champion recognized. Divisional champions only

FCIAC

Western Division Lg. Overall Greenwich 2-0 4-0 St. Joseph 2-0 4-0 Staples 2-0 4-0 Trumbull 2-0 2-2 Westhill 0-2 2-2 Danbury 0-2 0-4 Stamford 0-2 0-4 Ridgefield 0-3 1-3 Eastern Division Lg. Overall Darien 2-0 3-1 New Canaan 2-0 3-1 Wilton 2-1 2-2 Fairfield Ludlowe 1-1 3-1 Brien McMahon 1-1 2-2 Norwalk 1-1 1-3 Fairfield Warde 0-2 1-3 Bridgeport Central 0-2 0-4

Pequot Conference

Uncas Division Div. Overall Rockville 3-0 4-0 Stafford co-op 2-1 3-1 Ellington 2-1 3-1 Granby/Canton 2-1 2-1 Coventry co-op 1-2 1-2 CREC co-op 1-3 1-3 Windsor Locks/Suffield/EG 0-3 0-4 SMSA co-op 0-4 0-4 Sassacus Division Div. Overall Capital Prep/Achievement First 3-0 3-0 Cromwell/Portland 3-1 3-1 North Branford 3-1 3-1 Haddam-Killingworth 2-1 3-1 Valley Regional/Old Lyme 1-2 2-2 Coginchaug co-op 1-2 1-3 Weaver 0-3 0-3 Morgan co-op 0-3 0-4 No overall league champion recognized. Divisional champions only Co-op programs — SMSA (host) with University High, Hartford Classical, Bulkeley and HMTCA; CREC co-op: Academy of Computer Science and Engineering-Enfield (host) with Aerospace and Engineering-Windsor, Academy of International Studies-South Windsor; Academy of Science and Innovation-New Britain; Coventry (host) with Windham Tech, Lyman Memorial and Bolton; Morgan (host) with Old Saybrook and Westbrook; Coginchaug (host) with East Hampton and Hale-Ray; Stafford (host) with East Windsor and Somers

Naugatuck Valley League

Copper (Div. I) Div. Over. Ansonia 3-0 4-0 Naugatuck 3-0 4-0 Holy Cross 2-1 3-1 Woodland 2-1 3-1 Watertown 1-2 2-2 Gilbert/NWR/Housatonic 0-2 0-4 Wolcott 0-2 0-4 Seymour 0-3 0-4

Brass (Div. II) Div. Over. Torrington 3-0 4-0 Waterbury Career Academy 2-0 4-0 Derby 3-1 3-1 Kennedy 1-1 2-2 Oxford 1-2 1-3 Crosby 1-2 1-3 Wilby 0-2 0-4 St. Paul 0-3 0-4 Co-op programs: Gilbert (host) with Northwestern Regional and Housatonic

South West Conference

Team SWC Overall Bethel 2-0 4-0 Brookfield 2-0 4-0 Newtown 2-0 4-0 Bunnell 1-0 4-0 New Milford 1-1 2-2 Joel Barlow 1-1 2-2 Notre Dame-Fairfield 1-1 1-3 Masuk 0-1 3-1 Pomperaug 0-1 0-4 Stratford 0-1 0-4 New Fairfield 0-2 2-2 Weston 0-2 0-4 No league or divisional champions recognized

Southern Connecticut Conference

Team SCC Overall PF PA Amity 4-0 4-0 126 27 Hand 2-0 4-0 166 60 North Haven 2-0 3-1 86 55 Sheehan 2-0 3-1 153 72 West Haven 2-0 3-1 117 66 Hillhouse 1-0 4-0 155 53 Jonathan Law 1-0 2-1 96 74 Fairfield Prep 1-1 3-1 100 74 Cheshire 1-1 2-2 81 92 Foran 1-1 2-2 69 60 Wilbur Cross 1-1 2-2 58 138 East Haven 1-2 1-2 34 81 Lyman Hall 1-3 1-3 80 94 Guilford 0-1 2-1 90 62 Bassick 0-1 1-3 96 152 Notre Dame-WH 0-1 1-2 90 114 Branford 0-1 0-3 14 80 Xavier 0-2 0-4 89 122 Hamden 0-2 0-4 66 157 Warren Harding 0-2 0-4 26 151 Shelton 0-3 0-4 64 147 No league or individual champions recognized

Independent Overall PA PA Hartford Public 2-2 101 108 Amistad 0-0 0 0

Top 10 Polls

The GameTimeCT top 10 football poll as voted by sportswriters and broadcasters.

Week 4, Oct. 7, 2024

First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis. School Rec Pts LW Class 1. Greenwich (19) 4-0 704 1 LL 2. Windsor (3) 4-0 654 2 MM 3. Staples (2) 4-0 608 3 LL 4. Hand 4-0 566 5 M 5. Darien 3-1 498 6 L 6. New Canaan 3-1 437 t7 L 7. St. Joseph 4-0 395 t7 L 8. Bunnell 4-0 376 nr MM 9. Newtown 4-0 351 9 L 10. Masuk 3-1 326 4 MM Others receiving votes: West Haven (3-1) 237, Ansonia (4-0) 184, Killingly (4-0) 160, Fairfield Prep (3-1) 136, North Haven (3-1) 128, Maloney (2-2) 125, Naugatuck (4-0) 53, New Britain (4-0) 45, Brookfield (4-0) 42, Rockville (4-0) 35, Windham (4-0) 15, Bethel (4-0) 8, Glastonbury (3-1) 8, Sheehan (3-1) 8, Bristol Central (4-0) 7, Capital Prep (3-0) 7, Cheshire (2-2) 7. The following voted: Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Serenity Bishop, Bristol Press; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, GameTimeCT; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Justin DeVellis, News 12 Connecticut; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT; Michael Fornabaio, GameTimeCT; Ned Griffen, GameTimeCT correspondent; Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Jonah Karp, Fox61; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GameTimeCT; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, GameTimeCT correspondent; Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GameTimeCT; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3. Did not vote: Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT.

The Hartford Courant top 10 football poll as voted by state coaches.

Week 4, Oct. 7, 2024

First place points in parentheses, record through Saturday, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, last week’s ranking and CIAC classification: School Rec Pts LW Class 1. Greenwich (6) 4-0 372 1 LL 2. Windsor (3) 4-0 346 2 MM 3. Staples (2) 4-0 340 3 LL 4. Hand (1) 4-0 307 5 M 5. Darien 3-1 264 6 L 6. St. Joseph 4-0 252 7 M 7. Bunnell 4-0 240 nr MM 8. New Canaan 3-1 204 8 L 9. West Haven 3-1 164 9 LL t10. Masuk 3-1 151 4 MM t10. Newtown 4-0 151 10 LL Also receiving votes: Ansonia (4-0), 78 points; North Haven (3-1), 73; Fairfield Prep (3-1), 68; Killingly (4-0), 57; Maloney (2-2), 50; Naugatuck (4-0), 46; New Britain (4-0), 44; Brookfield (4-0), 41; Glastonbury (3-1), 21; Windham (4-0), 9; Tie, Bristol Central (4-0) and Trumbull (2-2), 8; Tie, Capital Prep/Achievement First (3-0), Hillhouse (4-0) and Rockville (4-0), 7. Voters: Erik Becker, Hand; Tom Brockett; Ansonia; Joe Della Vecchia; St. Joseph; Mike Ellis; Fitch; Rob Fleeting; Windsor; Kevin Frederick, Maloney; Tanner Grove; Montville; Andy Guyon; Xavier; Joe Lato; Woodland; Brian Mazzone; Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller; Brookfield; Marce Petroccio; Trumbull; Nathan Tyler, Stratford.

Active Winning Streaks



Team Last loss 16, Hand Sept. 8, 2023 vs. Bunnell, 28-21 16, Staples Sept. 8, 2023 vs. West Haven, 33-23

2024 Top Individual Performances

Season to date

RUSHING

Criteria: 400 yards or more; 5 TDs rushing or more

7 TDs, Hayden Allard, Killingly vs. Stonington, Sept. 12

5 TDs, John Manning, Windsor vs. East Hartford, Sept. 13

5 TDs. Ryan Deitelbaum, Naugatuck vs. Watertown, Oct. 4

PASSING

Criteria: 400 yards or more; 25 completions or more; 6 TDs thrown or more

431 yards, Jayzair Barbera, Derby vs. Crosby, Sept. 21

433 yards, Drew Caouette, Holy Cross vs. Seymour, Oct. 4

6 TD passes, Jayzair Barbera, Derby vs. Crosby, Sept. 21

6 TD passes, Ethan Nedinsky, Maloney vs. East Hartford, Oct. 4

30 completions, Drew Caouette, Holy Cross (30-43-0, 433, 5 TDs) vs. Seymour, Oct. 4

RECEIVING

Criteria: 200 yards or more; 13 receptions or more; 4 receiving TDs or more

290 yards, Jesus Martell, Maloney (11-290) vs. East Hartford, Oct. 4

271 yards, Andrew Esposito, New Canaan (9-271) vs. Maloney, Sept. 13

239, Joey Montalvo, East Catholic (9-239) vs. Bacon Academy/Lyman Memorial, Sept. 14

209, Jaylen Titus, Derby (9-209) vs. Crosby, Sept. 21

6 TDs, Jesus Martell, Maloney, 6 TDs, 11 receptions, 290 yards vs. East Hartford, Oct. 4

5 TDs, Andrew Esposito, New Canaan, 5 TD receptions, 9 catches for 271 yards vs. Maloney, Sept. 13

SCORING

Criteria: Scored 36 points or more

42 points (7 TDs), Hayden Allard, Killingly vs. Stonington, Sept. 12

36 points (6 TDs), John Manning, Windsor vs. East Hartford, Sept. 13

36 points (6TDs), Jesue Martell, Maloney vs. East Harford, Oct. 4

SCORING PLAYS

Criteria: 90 yards or more

93 yard TD reception: Jake Rios, St. Joseph from QB H.T. Jones vs. North Haven, Sept. 13

91 yard fumble return: Jordan Biszantz, New Milford vs. Joel Barlow, Sept. 20

93 yard interception return: Trew Kitson, East Haven vs. Foran, Sept. 20

92 yard interception return: Caden Cuomo, Newtown vs. Southington, Sept. 27

90 yard interception return: Malachi Hymes, NW Catholic vs. Plainville, Oct. 5

99 yard kickoff return: Skyler Burgess, Notre Dame-Fairfield vs. Tolland, Sept. 27

97 yard kickoff return: Justin Damel, Brien McMahon vs. Harding, Sept. 27

95 yard kickoff return: Thomas Hall, Darien vs. Norwalk, Oct. 5

92 yard kickoff return: Rody Ricketts, Bunnell vs. NFA, Sept. 20

91 yards kickoff return: Shane Sandrew, Staples vs. Westhill, Oct. 4

KICKING

Criteria: 10 points or more kicking; Field goals of 40 yards or more

46 yard field goal: Endrit Brahimaj, Bethel vs. Pomperaug, Oct. 4

KICKOFFS RETURNS for TDs

2, Corey Bates, New Britain vs. Brien McMahon (80, 80 yards), Sept. 13

2, Jaiden Roach, Naugatuck vs. Watertown (90, 81 yards), Oct. 4

COACHING

Milestones

Mike Giampetruzzi, Holy Cross, 100th career win vs. Seymour, Oct. 4

