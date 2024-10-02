Connecticut High School Football Standings, Sept. 30, 2024

2024 Connecticut state high school football standings. Compiled from results as reported by the respective leagues and information reported to Max Preps.

As of September 30, 2024

Central Connecticut Conference

CCC Tier I Div. Overall Manchester 1-0 3-0 New Britain 1-0 3-0 Maloney 1-0 1-2 Glastonbury 0-1 2-1 Southington 0-0 1-2 East Hartford 0-1 1-2 Hall 0-1 0-3 CCC Tier II Div. Overall Windsor 1-0 3-0 Platt 1-0 1-2 Enfield 0-0 2-1 Conard 0-0 1-2 South Windsor 0-0 1-2 Berlin 0-1 1-2 Simsbury 0-1 0-3 CCC Tier III Div. Overall Farmington 1-0 1-2 RHAM 1-0 1-2 Bristol Central 0-0 3-0 Newington 0-0 3-0 Wethersfield 0-0 3-0 Bristol Eastern 0-0 2-1 E.O. Smith 0-1 1-2 Middletown 0-1 1-2 CCC Tier IV Div. Overall Tolland 1-0 3-0 Bloomfield 1-0 1-2 East Catholic 0-0 3-0 NW Catholic 0-0 2-1 Lewis Mills 0-0 1-2 Avon 0-0 0-3 Rocky Hill 0-1 1-2 Plainville 0-1 0-3 No overall league champion recognized. Divisional champions only

Connecticut Technical Conference

Team CTC Overall Cheney Tech 3-0 3-0 Wilcox Tech/Kaynor Tech 2-0 2-0 NW United co-op 1-0 3-0 Platt Tech 1-0 1-2 Prince Tech/Innovation 1-1 1-2 Bullard Havens 0-0 0-2 Quinebaug Valley co-op 0-0 0-2 Abbott Tech/Immaculate 0-1 0-3 Thames River co-op 0-1 0-3 Vinal Tech co-op 0-2 0-2 O’Brien Tech 0-2 0-2 Co-op programs — Thames River: Grasso Tech (host) with Norwich Tech and St. Bernard’s; NW United: Wolcott Tech (host) with Nonnewaug, Lakeville, Shepaug; Quinebaug Valley: Ellis Tech (host) with Putnam and Tourtellotte; Vinal Tech: Goodwin Tech and Whitney Tech

Eastern Connecticut Conference

Division I Div. Overall Killingly 1-0 3-0 New London 0-0 1-2 Fitch 0-0 1-2 NFA 0-0 1-2 East Lyme 0-1 1-2 Division II Div. Overall Windham 0-0 3-0 Ledyard 0-0 3-0 Waterford 0-0 3-0 Woodstock Academy 0-0 2-1 Division III Div. Overall Griswold/Wheeler 1-0 1-2 Stonington 0-0 2-1 Plainfield 0-0 1-2 Bacon Academy/Lyman 0-0 0-3 Montville 0-1 0-3 No overall league champion recognized. Divisional champions only

FCIAC

Western Division Lg. Overall Greenwich 1-0 3-0 St. Joseph 1-0 3-0 Staples 1-0 3-0 Trumbull 1-0 1-2 Westhill 0-1 2-1 Danbury 0-1 0-3 Stamford 0-1 0-3 Ridgefield 0-2 1-2 Eastern Division Lg. Overall Fairfield Ludlowe 1-0 3-0 Darien 1-0 2-1 New Canaan 1-0 2-1 Norwalk 1-0 1-2 Wilton 1-1 1-2 Fairfield Warde 0-1 1-2 Brien McMahon 0-1 1-2 Bridgeport Central 0-1 0-3

Pequot Conference

Uncas Division Div. Overall Ellington 2-0 3-0 Rockville 2-0 3-0 Stafford co-op 1-1 2-1 Granby/Canton 1-1 1-1 CREC co-op 1-2 1-2 Coventry co-op 0-2 0-2 Windsor Locks/Suffield/EG 0-2 0-3 SMSA co-op 0-3 0-3 Sassacus Division Div. Overall Capital Prep/Achieve. First 2-0 2-0 Cromwell/Portland 2-1 2-1 North Branford 2-1 2-1 Haddam-Killingworth 1-1 2-1 Valley Regional/Old Lyme 1-1 2-1 Weaver 0-2 0-2 Morgan co-op 0-2 0-3 Coginchaug co-op 0-2 0-3 No overall league champion recognized. Divisional champions only Co-op programs — SMSA (host) with University High, Hartford Classical, Bulkeley and HMTCA; CREC co-op: Academy of Computer Science and Engineering-Enfield (host) with Aerospace and Engineering-Windsor, Academy of International Studies-South Windsor; Academy of Science and Innovation-New Britain; Coventry (host) with Windham Tech, Lyman Memorial and Bolton; Morgan (host) with Old Saybrook and Westbrook; Coginchaug (host) with East Hampton and Hale-Ray; Stafford (host) with East Windsor and Somers

Naugatuck Valley League

Copper (Div. I) Div. Over. Ansonia 3-0 3-0 Naugatuck 2-0 3-0 Watertown 1-1 2-1 Holy Cross 1-1 2-1 Woodland 1-1 2-1 Gilbert/NWR/Housatonic 0-1 0-3 Seymour 0-2 0-3 Wolcott 0-2 0-3

Brass (Div. II) Div. Over. Derby 3-0 3-0 Torrington 2-0 3-0 Waterbury Career Acad. 2-0 3-0 Oxford 1-1 1-2 Kennedy 0-1 1-2 Wilby 0-2 0-3 St. Paul 0-2 0-3 Crosby 0-2 0-3 Co-op programs: Gilbert (host) with Northwestern Regional and Housatonic

South West Conference

Team SWC Overall Bethel 1-0 3-0 Brookfield 1-0 3-0 Newtown 1-0 3-0 New Milford 1-0 2-1 Bunnell 0-0 3-0 Masuk 0-0 3-0 Pomperaug 0-0 0-3 Stratford 0-0 0-3 New Fairfield 0-1 2-1 Joel Barlow 0-1 1-2 Weston 0-1 0-3 Notre Dame-Fairfield 0-1 0-3 No league or divisional champions recognized

Southern Connecticut Conference

Team SCC Overall PF PA Amity 3-0 3-0 84 27 Hand 1-0 3-0 114 31 Cheshire 1-0 2-1 71 76 Foran 1-0 2-1 69 49 Jonathan Law 1-0 2-1 96 74 North Haven 1-0 2-1 70 45 Sheehan 1-0 2-1 104 66 West Haven 1-0 2-1 77 52 Wilbur Cross 1-0 2-1 58 96 East Haven 1-1 1-1 28 39 Lyman Hall 1-2 1-2 53 56 Hillhouse 0-0 3-0 117 26 Guilford 0-1 2-1 90 62 Fairfield Prep 0-1 2-1 58 55 Bassick 0-1 1-2 78 99 Notre Dame-WH 0-1 1-2 90 114 Xavier 0-1 0-3 70 80 Hamden 0-1 0-3 52 117 Branford 0-1 0-3 14 80 Warren Harding 0-2 0-3 20 102 Shelton 0-2 0-3 35 95 No league or individual champions recognized

Independent Overall PA PA Hartford Public 1-2 48 90

Top 10 Polls

The GameTimeCT top 10 football poll as voted by sportswriters and broadcasters.

Week 3, Sept. 30, 2024

First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.

School Rec. Pts. LW Class 1. Greenwich (16) 3-0 714 3 LL 2. Windsor (3) 3-0 642 6 MM 3. Staples (4) 3-0 636 4 LL 4. Masuk (2) 3-0 590 8 MM 5. Hand 3-0 558 8 MM 6. Darien 2-1 485 2 L t7. New Canaan 2-1 428 1 L t7. St. Joseph 3-0 428 7 M 9. Newtown 3-0 357 10 L 10. West Haven 2-1 208 nr LL Others receiving votes: Ansonia (3-0) 198, Maloney (1-2) 186, Killingly (3-0) 177, Fairfield Prep (2-1) 156, Bunnell (3-0) 151, North Haven (2-1) 137, Naugatuck (3-0) 90, Manchester (3-0) 81, Rockville (3-0) 45, Brookfield (3-0) 23, New Britain (3-0) 15, Cheshire (2-1) 14, Windham (3-0) 14, Sheehan (2-1) 10, Capital Prep (2-0) 9, Glastonbury (2-1) 8, Granby/Canton (1-1) 8, Wethersfield (3-0) 7. The following voted: Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Serenity Bishop, Bristol Press; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, GameTimeCT; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Justin DeVellis, News 12 Connecticut; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT; Michael Fornabaio, GameTimeCT; Ned Griffen, GameTimeCT correspondent; Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Jonah Karp, Fox61; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GameTimeCT; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, GameTimeCT correspondent; Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GameTimeCT; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3.

The Hartford Courant top 10 football poll as voted by state coaches.

Week 3, Sept. 30, 2024

First place points in parentheses, record through Saturday, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, last week’s ranking and CIAC classification:

School Rec. Pts. LW Class 1. Greenwich (8) 3-0 374 3 LL 2. Windsor (3) 3-0 336 6 MM 3. Staples (2) 3-0 332 5 LL 4. Masuk 3-0 308 8 MM 5. Hand 3-0 291 4 M 6. Darien 2-1 242 t1 L 7. St. Joseph 3-0 231 7 M 8. New Canaan 2-1 225 t1 L 9. West Haven 2-1 164 9 LL 10. Newtown 3-0 150 10 LL Also receiving votes: Bunnell (3-0), 108 points; North Haven (2-1), 97; Killingly (3-0), 76; Ansonia (3-0), 67; Maloney (1-2), 59; Fairfield Prep (2-1), 52; Tie, Naugatuck (3-0) and New Britain (3-0), 38; Brookfield (3-0), 32; Manchester (3-0), 27; Fairfield Ludlowe (3-0), 22; Trumbull (1-2), 16; Windham (3-0), 9; Tie, Bristol Central (3-0), Capital Prep (2-0) and Rockville (3-0), 7. Voters: Erik Becker, Hand; Tom Brockett; Ansonia; Joe Della Vecchia; St. Joseph; Mike Ellis; Fitch; Rob Fleeting; Windsor; Kevin Frederick, Maloney; Tanner Grove; Montville; Andy Guyon; Xavier; Joe Lato; Woodland; Brian Mazzone; Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller; Brookfield; Marce Petroccio; Trumbull; Nathan Tyler, Stratford.

Active Winning Streaks

Team Last loss 15, Hand Sept. 8, 2023 vs. Bunnell, 28-21 15, Staples Sept. 8, 2023 vs. West Haven, 33-23

2024 Top Individual Performances

Season to date

RUSHING

Criteria: 400 yards or more; 5 TDs rushing or more

7 TDs, Hayden Allard, Killingly vs. Stonington, Sept. 12

5 TDs, John Manning, Windsor vs. East Hartford, Sept. 13

PASSING

Criteria: 400 yards or more; 25 completions or more; 6 TDs thrown or more

431 yards, Jayzair Barbera, Derby vs. Crosby, Sept. 21

6 TD passes, Jayzair Barbera, Derby vs. Crosby, Sept. 21

RECEIVING

Criteria: 200 yards or more; 13 receptions or more; 4 receiving TDs or more

271 yards, Andrew Esposito, New Canaan (9-271) vs. Maloney, Sept. 13

239, Joey Montalvo, East Catholic (9-239) vs. Bacon Academy/Lyman Memorial, Sept. 14

209, Jaylen Titus, Derby (9-209) vs. Crosby, Sept. 21

5 TDs, Andrew Esposito, New Canaan, 5 TD receptions, 9 catches for 271 yards vs. Maloney, Sept. 13

SCORING

Criteria: Scored 36 points or more

42 points (7 TDs), Hayden Allard, Killingly vs. Stonington, Sept. 12

36 points (6 TDs), John Manning, Windsor vs. East Hartford, Sept. 13

SCORING PLAYS

Criteria: 90 yards or more

93 yard TD reception: Jake Rios, St. Joseph from QB H.T. Jones vs. North Haven, Sept. 13

91 yard fumble return: Jordan Biszantz, New Milford vs. Joel Barlow, Sept. 20

93 yard interception return: Trew Kitson, East Haven vs. Foran, Sept. 20

92 yard interception return: Caden Cuomo, Newtown vs. Southington, Sept. 27

99 yard kickoff return: Skyler Burgess, Notre Dame-Fairfield vs. Tolland, Sept. 27

97 yard kickoff return: Justin Damel, Brien McMahon vs. Harding, Sept. 27

92 yard kickoff return: Rody Ricketts, Bunnell vs. NFA, Sept. 20

KICKING

Criteria: 10 points or more kicking; Field goals of 40 yards or more

None yet

KICKOFFS RETURNS for TDs

2, Corey Bates, New Britain vs. Brien McMahon (80, 80 yards), Sept. 13

Send your submission to [email protected]