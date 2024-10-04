Connect with us

Motes leads Rocky Hill past Lewis Mills, 40-20

ROCKY HILL, Oct. 3, 2024 – Quarterback Joey Motes threw three touchdown passes and ran for two touchdowns to lead Rocky Hill to a 40-20 win over Lewis Mills in CCC Tier IV football on Thursday night at McVicar Field.

Motes threw a pair of touchdown passes (24 and 54 yards) to Tyshawn Dominique as the Terriers took a 20-0 lead at halftime.

Lewis Mills’ Gianluca Dolzadelli scored a touchdown on a 64-yard pass from his brother, Mateo. Later in the game, Mateo Dolzadelli scored on an 81-yard TD pass from Alex Weaver, who also scored a touchdown with a 37-yard run in the third quarter. Mateo Dolzadelli set a new school record with his 81-yard touchdown reception, erasing the former record of 77 yards on a Matt Rinkus TD reception from Trevor Baker vs. Old Saybrook/Westbrook in 2015.

Mills slips to 1-3 on the season.

Rocky Hill 40, Lewis Mills 20
At Rocky Hill
Lewis Mills (1-3)           0    0  14  6  — 20
Rocky Hill (2-2)             8  14  12  6  — 40
First quarter
RH: Parker Wood 20 pass from Joey Motes (Rathan Tejada pass from Motes)
Second quarter
RH: Tyshawn Dominique 24 pass from Motes (Tejada pass from Motes)
RH: Dominique 54 pass from Motes (conversion failed)
Third quarter
LM: Gianluca Dolzadelli 64 pass from Mateo Dolzadelli (Gianluca Dolzadelli kick)
RH: Motes 54 run (conversion failed)
LM: Alex Weaver 37 run (G. Dolzadelli kick)
RH: Jaden Veal 18 pass from Motes (pass fails)
Fourth quarter
RH: Motes 32 run (pass fails)
LM: M. Dolzadelli 81 pass from Weaver (kick fails)

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

