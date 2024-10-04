Motes leads Rocky Hill past Lewis Mills, 40-20

ROCKY HILL, Oct. 3, 2024 – Quarterback Joey Motes threw three touchdown passes and ran for two touchdowns to lead Rocky Hill to a 40-20 win over Lewis Mills in CCC Tier IV football on Thursday night at McVicar Field.

Motes threw a pair of touchdown passes (24 and 54 yards) to Tyshawn Dominique as the Terriers took a 20-0 lead at halftime.

Lewis Mills’ Gianluca Dolzadelli scored a touchdown on a 64-yard pass from his brother, Mateo. Later in the game, Mateo Dolzadelli scored on an 81-yard TD pass from Alex Weaver, who also scored a touchdown with a 37-yard run in the third quarter. Mateo Dolzadelli set a new school record with his 81-yard touchdown reception, erasing the former record of 77 yards on a Matt Rinkus TD reception from Trevor Baker vs. Old Saybrook/Westbrook in 2015.

Mills slips to 1-3 on the season.

Rocky Hill 40, Lewis Mills 20

At Rocky Hill

Lewis Mills (1-3) 0 0 14 6 — 20

Rocky Hill (2-2) 8 14 12 6 — 40

First quarter

RH: Parker Wood 20 pass from Joey Motes (Rathan Tejada pass from Motes)

Second quarter

RH: Tyshawn Dominique 24 pass from Motes (Tejada pass from Motes)

RH: Dominique 54 pass from Motes (conversion failed)

Third quarter

LM: Gianluca Dolzadelli 64 pass from Mateo Dolzadelli (Gianluca Dolzadelli kick)

RH: Motes 54 run (conversion failed)

LM: Alex Weaver 37 run (G. Dolzadelli kick)

RH: Jaden Veal 18 pass from Motes (pass fails)

Fourth quarter

RH: Motes 32 run (pass fails)

LM: M. Dolzadelli 81 pass from Weaver (kick fails)