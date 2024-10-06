Record-breaking win for Granby/Canton; Farmington falls to Eastern

GRANBY, Oct. 5, 2024 – Quarterback Vincent Forte threw three touchdown passes and ran for two TDs as the Granby/Canton football team rolled to a record-breaking 54-0 win over Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby on Saturday in Pequot Uncas Division action.

The 54-point win was the largest in the co-op’s six-year history and it tied the record for most points that Granby/Canton has scored in a single game. The Bears scored 54 points in a 54-14 win over Gilbert/Northwestern in 2019.

Ryan Cunikowski caught three passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns while Ben Vrabel caught a 15-yard touchdown reception from Forte and scored on a 45-yard interception return. Jayden Young recovered a blocked punt in the end zone and Eiliah Sam had a 33-yard interception return for a TD.

Forte completed 7-of-12 passes for 117 yards and three touchdowns, tying a career-high that he set a year ago in victories over the Stafford co-op and the Windsor Locks co-op.

The Granby/Canton defense had three interceptions, including two by Vrabel along with eight tackles for a loss and three sacks.

Granby/Canton 54, Windsor Locks co-op 0

At Granby

Windsor Locks co-op (0-4) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Granby/Canton (2-1) 20 14 13 7 — 54

First quarter

G: Ryan Cunikowski 45 pass from Vincent Forte (kick fails)

G: Jayden Young recovers blocked punt in end zone (conversion fails)

G: Ben Vrabel 15 pass from Forte (Hayes Horst kick)

Second quarter

G: Forte 7 run (conversion fails)

G: Cunikowski 7 pass from Forte (Forte run)

Third quarter

G: Forte 20 run (Horst kick)

G: Vrabel 45 interception return (kick fails)

Fourth quarter

G: Eiliah Sam 33 interception return (Horst kick)

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Granby/Canton: Forte 6-56

PASSING: Granby/Canton: Forte 7-12-0, 117, 3 TDs

RECEIVING: Granby/Canton: Vrabel 2-28, Cunikowski 3-92

INTERCEPTIONS: Vrabel 2-63, Sam 1-33

Bristol Eastern 19, Farmington 14

BRISTOL, Oct. 4, 2024 – Bristol Eastern quarterback Alex Corvo scored on a two-yard run with 4:05 left in the game to lift the Lancers to a 19-14 win over Farmington in a CCC Tier III contest on Friday night at Alumni Field on the campus of Bristol Eastern.

Farmington (1-3) took a 14-6 lead on a 15-yard touchdown run from Ty Nogiec with 9:26 remaining in the third quarter but Eastern (3-1) cut the lead to one on a 1 yard touchdown run by Corvo and the extra point from Gavin Damboise with 3:03 left in the third quarter.

Lincoln Bashaw led all rushers with 186 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Corvo completed 12-of-21 passes for 107 yards and one interception.

The River Hawks were led by Nogiec, who ran for 52 yards on five carries and who completed 16-of-25 passes for 152 yards and one touchdown.

Bristol Eastern 19, Farmington 14

At Bristol (Eastern)

Farmington (1-3) 0 7 7 0 — 14

Bristol Eastern (3-1) 6 0 7 6 – 19

First quarter

BE: Lincoln Bashaw 50 run (kick failed), 8:03

Second quarter

F: Jake Percival 11 pass by Ty Nogiec (Jonas Kelly kick), 0:00

Third quarter

F: Nogiec 15 run (Kelly kick), 9:26

BE: Alex Corvo 1 run (Gavin Damboise kick), 3:03

Fourth quarter

BE: Alex Corvo 2 run (run failed), 4:05

Individual statistics

RUSHING – Farmington: Ty Nogiec 5-52, Matthew Rodrigues 9-31, Quincy Kiniry 1-(minus-1); Justin Kinney 1-(minus-1); Bristol Eastern: Lincoln Bashaw 24-186, Alex Corvo 7-29, Ryan Zavecz 3-0, Honor Kim 1-0

PASSING – Farmington: Nogiec 16-25-2, 152; Josh Larkin 0-1; Bristol Eastern: Alex Corvo 12-21-1, 107

RECIEVING – Farmington: Jake Percival 4-56, Jaylen Howlett 2-15, Larkin 2-12, Kinney 7-63, Kiniry 1-6; Bristol Eastern: Noah Albert 6-31, Jacob Kingsley 3-42, Ryan Corvo 3-34