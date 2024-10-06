Connect with us

Record-breaking win for Granby/Canton; Farmington falls to Eastern

Granby/Canton QB Vinny Forte tied a career-high with 3 TD passes in Saturday’s 54-0 win over Windsor Locks co-op.

GRANBY, Oct. 5, 2024 – Quarterback Vincent Forte threw three touchdown passes and ran for two TDs as the Granby/Canton football team rolled to a record-breaking 54-0 win over Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby on Saturday in Pequot Uncas Division action.

The 54-point win was the largest in the co-op’s six-year history and it tied the record for most points that Granby/Canton has scored in a single game. The Bears scored 54 points in a 54-14 win over Gilbert/Northwestern in 2019.

Ryan Cunikowski caught three passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns while Ben Vrabel caught a 15-yard touchdown reception from Forte and scored on a 45-yard interception return. Jayden Young recovered a blocked punt in the end zone and Eiliah Sam had a 33-yard interception return for a TD.

Forte completed 7-of-12 passes for 117 yards and three touchdowns, tying a career-high that he set a year ago in victories over the Stafford co-op and the Windsor Locks co-op.

The Granby/Canton defense had three interceptions, including two by Vrabel along with eight tackles for a loss and three sacks.

Granby/Canton 54, Windsor Locks co-op 0
At Granby
Windsor Locks co-op (0-4)        0    0     0  0  — 0
Granby/Canton (2-1)                   20  14  13  7  — 54
First quarter
G: Ryan Cunikowski 45 pass from Vincent Forte (kick fails)
G: Jayden Young recovers blocked punt in end zone (conversion fails)
G: Ben Vrabel 15 pass from Forte (Hayes Horst kick)
Second quarter
G: Forte 7 run (conversion fails)
G: Cunikowski 7 pass from Forte (Forte run)
Third quarter
G: Forte 20 run (Horst kick)
G: Vrabel 45 interception return (kick fails)
Fourth quarter
G: Eiliah Sam 33 interception return (Horst kick)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Granby/Canton: Forte 6-56
PASSING: Granby/Canton: Forte 7-12-0, 117, 3 TDs
RECEIVING: Granby/Canton: Vrabel 2-28, Cunikowski 3-92
INTERCEPTIONS: Vrabel 2-63, Sam 1-33

Bristol Eastern 19, Farmington 14
BRISTOL, Oct. 4, 2024 – Bristol Eastern quarterback Alex Corvo scored on a two-yard run with 4:05 left in the game to lift the Lancers to a 19-14 win over Farmington in a CCC Tier III contest on Friday night at Alumni Field on the campus of Bristol Eastern.

Farmington (1-3) took a 14-6 lead on a 15-yard touchdown run from Ty Nogiec with 9:26 remaining in the third quarter but Eastern (3-1) cut the lead to one on a 1 yard touchdown run by Corvo and the extra point from Gavin Damboise with 3:03 left in the third quarter.

Lincoln Bashaw led all rushers with 186 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Corvo completed 12-of-21 passes for 107 yards and one interception.

The River Hawks were led by Nogiec, who ran for 52 yards on five carries and who completed 16-of-25 passes for 152 yards and one touchdown.

Bristol Eastern 19, Farmington 14
At Bristol (Eastern)
Farmington (1-3)            0  7  7  0  — 14
Bristol Eastern (3-1)     6  0  7  6  – 19
First quarter
BE: Lincoln Bashaw 50 run (kick failed), 8:03
Second quarter
F: Jake Percival 11 pass by Ty Nogiec (Jonas Kelly kick), 0:00
Third quarter
F: Nogiec 15 run (Kelly kick), 9:26
BE: Alex Corvo 1 run (Gavin Damboise kick), 3:03
Fourth quarter
BE: Alex Corvo 2 run (run failed), 4:05
Individual statistics
RUSHING – Farmington: Ty Nogiec 5-52, Matthew Rodrigues 9-31, Quincy Kiniry 1-(minus-1); Justin Kinney 1-(minus-1); Bristol Eastern: Lincoln Bashaw 24-186, Alex Corvo 7-29, Ryan Zavecz 3-0, Honor Kim 1-0
PASSING – FarmingtonNogiec 16-25-2, 152; Josh Larkin 0-1; Bristol Eastern: Alex Corvo 12-21-1, 107
RECIEVING – Farmington: Jake Percival 4-56, Jaylen Howlett 2-15, Larkin 2-12, Kinney 7-63, Kiniry 1-6; Bristol Eastern: Noah Albert 6-31, Jacob Kingsley 3-42, Ryan Corvo 3-34

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

