Registration is now open for Falcon 5K Turkey Trot

AVON – Registration is now open for the Falcon 5K Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning outside Thompson Brook School. The 3.1-mile race kicks off at 9 a.m.

Deadline to register and be guaranteed a race t-shirt is Friday, Nov. 1. Registration fees rise to $45 on Nov. 2-25. There will be limited race day registration for 30 minutes on Nov. 28 for $50.

Nearly 500 runners participated in last year’s race, which is being run by the Avon High Booster Club to benefit the Avon High cross country program.

There will be a health and wellness expo from 8 a.m. through 9 a.m. before the race. The Avon High chorus will sing the national anthem.

