Connect with us

Running

Registration is now open for Falcon 5K Turkey Trot

Runners approach the finish line in the 2023 Falcon 5K Turkey Trot in Avon on Thanksgiving morning. Nearly 500 runners came out for the 3.1 mile race.

AVON – Registration is now open for the Falcon 5K Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning outside Thompson Brook School. The 3.1-mile race kicks off at 9 a.m.

Deadline to register and be guaranteed a race t-shirt is Friday, Nov. 1. Registration fees rise to $45 on Nov. 2-25. There will be limited race day registration for 30 minutes on Nov. 28 for $50.

Nearly 500 runners participated in last year’s race, which is being run by the Avon High Booster Club to benefit the Avon High cross country program.

There will be a health and wellness expo from 8 a.m. through 9 a.m. before the race. The Avon High chorus will sing the national anthem.

Learn more about the race.

Falcon 5K Turkey Trot results
Year: Men’s champion Women’s champion
2023: Luke Davis, Simsbury (1), 16:05 Elizabeth Stockman, Rocky Hill (4), 16:49
Bottoms Up Avon Turkey Trot
2022: William Armbruster, Fort Walton Beach, Fla. (1), 16:36		 Elizabeth Stockman, Rocky Hill (5), 17:31
2021: Sean Oushana, Newington (1), 16:14 Elizabeth Stockman, Rocky Hill (2), 17:10
2020: Virtual race due to COVID-19 pandemic
2019: Jesse Tubb (1), 18:57 Morgan Roche, Orlando, FL (4), 19:03
2018: Ethan Pinkes, West Hartford (1), 19:17 Alison Guterman, Simsbury (2), 20:17
Beginning in 2022, a new course was used, which is the reverse of the course run from 2018-21.

 

 

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Running