Registration is now open for Falcon 5K Turkey Trot

AVON – Registration is now open for the Falcon 5K Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning outside Thompson Brook School. The 3.1-mile race kicks off at 9 a.m.
Deadline to register and be guaranteed a race t-shirt is Friday, Nov. 1. Registration fees rise to $45 on Nov. 2-25. There will be limited race day registration for 30 minutes on Nov. 28 for $50.
Nearly 500 runners participated in last year’s race, which is being run by the Avon High Booster Club to benefit the Avon High cross country program.
There will be a health and wellness expo from 8 a.m. through 9 a.m. before the race. The Avon High chorus will sing the national anthem.
|Falcon 5K Turkey Trot results
|Year: Men’s champion
|Women’s champion
|2023: Luke Davis, Simsbury (1), 16:05
|Elizabeth Stockman, Rocky Hill (4), 16:49
|Bottoms Up Avon Turkey Trot
2022: William Armbruster, Fort Walton Beach, Fla. (1), 16:36
|Elizabeth Stockman, Rocky Hill (5), 17:31
|2021: Sean Oushana, Newington (1), 16:14
|Elizabeth Stockman, Rocky Hill (2), 17:10
|2020: Virtual race due to COVID-19 pandemic
|2019: Jesse Tubb (1), 18:57
|Morgan Roche, Orlando, FL (4), 19:03
|2018: Ethan Pinkes, West Hartford (1), 19:17
|Alison Guterman, Simsbury (2), 20:17
|Beginning in 2022, a new course was used, which is the reverse of the course run from 2018-21.